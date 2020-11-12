Software-update: Lansweeper 8.1.100.8

Lansweeper logo (35 pix)Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine met IIS en een sql-database, en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Kort geleden is versie 8.1 uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changed:
  • LAN-7393 Added links to the Lansweeper terms of use, privacy policy and other legal info in the Configuration\Your Lansweeper License menu
  • LAN-5407 All DLLs and executables included in the Lansweeper software are now digitally signed
  • LAN-7434 Exporting data through the Lansweeper web console is now no longer possible when using a trial license, a freeware license that has exceeded its asset limit or a blocked license
  • LAN-5215 Improved the messaging in case your Lansweeper license has expired or is about to expire
  • LAN-7420 Optimized performance of the following history cleanup option: “Delete Asset Radar logs after XX days”
  • LAN-7419 Optimized the Lansweeper database triggers used when syncing with the IT Asset Data Platform, to prevent unnecessary data transmission
  • LAN-4813 Optimized the way software, Windows service and Windows update data is sent to the IT Asset Data Platform during an initial push
  • LAN-7456 Optimized the way Windows Scan Time data is sent to the IT Asset Data Platform
  • LAN-5572 Rebranded the IT Asset Data Platform configuration menu from Configuration\Enterprise Options to Configuration\IT Asset Data Platform, as well as rebranded the buttons and options within
  • LAN-4770 The amount of local database space a continuous sync with the IT Asset Data Platform can use is now limited, to prevent a slow or broken sync from filling up the local database
  • LAN-5644 The default scanning schedule of new AWS, Azure, Intune and Office 365 targets is now once a week
  • LAN-7432 The IT Asset Data Platform configuration menu is now only visible to users whose Lansweeper license has specifically been granted access to it
  • LAN-5577 The IT Asset Data Platform configuration menu now lists more info on the status of the sync
  • LAN-7495 Updated the OS version lists included in the Lansweeper database
  • LAN-3466 When hovering over the Assets menu, a click-through link is now available to list SCCM assets
  • LAN-7695 When linking with the IT Asset Data Platform, Lansweeper now waits for the initial push to fully complete on the ADP side before starting the processing of continuous push data
  • LAN-5573 When setting up a link with the IT Asset Data Platform, a number of prerequisite checks are now performed in a centralized popup
  • LAN-7540 When updating a pre-8.1.100 Lansweeper installation that is linked with the IT Asset Data Platform, the installation is automatically unlinked, with data being preserved on-prem and in the ADP. Users whose Lansweeper license has specifically been granted access to the ADP will be able to manually relink from November 12th, 2020 onward.
Fixed:
  • LAN-4247 “Call cancelled” and “quota violation” errors can occur when scanning large SCCM environments
  • LAN-3823 Certain properties of Chrome OS devices, e.g. model, are only stored in Chrome OS database tables and not in tblAssetCustom, causing these properties not to be displayed in certain built-in reports and views
  • LAN-4249 Character encoding issue in SNMP scanning, causing certain text values to be incorrectly scanned
  • LAN-5089 Character encoding issue in SNMP scanning, causing certain values to be erroneously scanned as hexadecimal values
  • LAN-4769 If the continuous sync with the IT Asset Data Platform starts failing due to e.g. an Internet access issue, the ADP config page does not indicate that there is a connectivity problem
  • LAN-5714 Incorrect description for the tblVmwareProductInfo table under Reports\Database Documentation
  • LAN-5671 Issue in the Exchange Server identification logic, causing Exchange data not to be scanned in some cases
  • LAN-7522 Leading and trailing spaces are not automatically stripped from IP location names
  • LAN-5221 Notifications sent through Lansweeper’s notification system and directed at specific Lansweeper installations are sometimes shown in installations they shouldn’t be
  • LAN-3483 Scan logging, if enabled, fails to log SCCM scans to the tblScanHistory database table
  • LAN-5670 Several minor issues and inconsistencies in the documentation under Reports\Database Documentation
  • LAN-3481 Several minor issues related to logging of setting changes in tblConfigLog: credential-related entries don’t mention credential type, inconsistencies in entries related to scanning target-credential pairs, redundant second entry for SCCM scanning target edits, numeric database IDs mentioned when they shouldn’t be, missing spaces in certain entries
  • LAN-4575 The built-in report “OS: End of lifetime (no longer supported)” doesn’t list Windows 7, Windows 2008 and Windows 2008 R2 machines, which are also EOL
  • LAN-5590 The following error can occur during the cleanup of Windows cluster and Hyper-V logs, e.g. when restoring a Lansweeper database from a backup: “There is already an open DataReader associated with this Command which must be closed first”
  • LAN-7454 The Lansweeper LocalDB service can fail to automatically start after a server reboot
  • LAN-4776 The listen port for LsAgent and LsPush sometimes fails to bind upon a Lansweeper service restart, resulting in the following error and the port not being operational: “Cannot configure SSL port: 9524. Failed to listen on prefix ‘https://:9524*/’ because it conflicts with an existing registration on the machine”
  • LAN-5514 When submitting an IT Asset Data Platform password that contains certain special characters, the following error occurs: "A potentially dangerous Request.Form value was detected"

Lansweeper

Versienummer 8.1.100.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Lansweeper
Download https://www.lansweeper.com/changelog/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-11-2020 • 05:15
11

12-11-2020 • 05:15

11

Submitter: mikeoke

Bron: Lansweeper

Reacties (11)

+1theduke1989
12 november 2020 05:30
Wij hebben enkele jaren lansweeper in dagelijks gebruik. Maar als ticketing tool. Niet als monitoring tools.

Op zich functioneert het prima. Het is niet de meest ideale omgeving maar snel is het zeker wel. En redelijk makkelijk in te stellen alles. Alleen reports kan een pain in de Asser zijn.

Maar we zijn bezig om het uit te faseren. Zijn gemerged dus gaan over op "Fresh services"

[Reactie gewijzigd door theduke1989 op 12 november 2020 05:31]

+1dasiro
@theduke198912 november 2020 08:11
reports kunnen extreem gedetailleerd worden gemaakt en zijn een beetje als door de bomen het bos niet meer kunnen zien, want je moet vaak al zelf je queries beginnen samen gooien door table-properties te selecteren en dan hopen dat de links tussen je tables ook allemaal juist zijn :+

onze classic license heeft unlimited assets, dus we gaan die niet omzetten, want dan zijn we vlot over de $5000 per jaar kwijt (daarboven is een quote vereist) en de nieuwe features zijn dat eerlijk gezegd niet waard
0vespino
12 november 2020 08:04
Ik ben op zoek naar het IP adres van een Google Home speakergroep (bundel van 3 smartspeakers), kan ik deze met dit programma achterhalen?
+1Jesse89
@vespino12 november 2020 09:27
Advanced IP Scanner is inderdaad een goede optie. Je kan ook je router checken (mits die je DHCP server is, iets wat standaard eigenlijk altijd wel het geval is)
0vespino
@Jesse8912 november 2020 10:25
Die scanner ken ik echter laat die alleen echte apparaten zien. In de dhcp zie ik de losse speakers, maar kennelijk heeft de speakergroep een apart ip adres.
0Comp User
@vespino12 november 2020 11:07
Toevallig hier mee bezig geweest?

Heb zelf geen wireless speakers, dus ik kan je niet verder dan met wat ik aangaf helpen.
0vespino
@Comp User12 november 2020 11:09
Toevallig niet, ik heb alles Unifi.
0hawkeye73
@vespino12 november 2020 16:47
dan kun je toch in Unifi kijken bij Insights, Client History en dan zouden ze er toch tussen moeten staan. Nest Protects zijn ook niet altijd zichtbaar, de nodes praten met elkaar en soms als ze even verbinding maken met internet zie je ze.
+1Airdack
@vespino12 november 2020 11:10
Heb je weleens de commandline geprobeerd? als je Windows + R indrukt krijg je een popup. Daarin 'cmd' intypen (zonder haakjes). Dan typen 'arp -a' (wederom zonder haakjes). Je krijgt dan van alle apparaten in je netwerk informatie zoals ip adressen.
0Sepiroth
@vespino12 november 2020 08:13
Daarvoor kun je naar mijn mening beter Advanced IP Scanner gebruiken:
https://www.advanced-ip-scanner.com/nl/

Super simpel programma!
0OMEGA_ReD
12 november 2020 17:29
Wij gebruiken in ons netwerk nu Spiceworks Network scanner, die houdt de servers en devices in de gaten en check uptime. Kan deze tool dat ook of is dit meer een CMDB?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

