Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 4.8 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:.
Highlights
Other Features
- New arrange algorithm!
Shout-out to Prusa Research, since they made the libnest2d library for this, and allowed a licence change.
- When opening a project file, pick any matching printer in addition to just exact match and new definition.
Previously, when someone sent you a project, you either had to have the exact same printer under the exact same name, or create an entirely new instance. Now, in the open project dialog, you can specify any printer that has a(n exactly) matching printer-type.
Bug Fixes
- Show warning message on profiles that where successfully imported, but not supported by the currently active configuration.
People where a bit confused when adding profiles, which then didn't show up. With this new version, when you add a profile that isn't supported by the current instance (but otherwise correctly imported), you get a warning-message.
- Show parts of the model below the build-plate in a different color.
When viewing the build-plate from below, there's now shadow visible anymore. As this helped the user determine what part of the model was below the buildplate, we decided to color that part differently instead.
- Show the familiar striped pattern for objects outside of the build-volume in Preview mode as well.
Models outside of the build-volume can of course not be sliced. In the Prepare mode, this was already visible with solid objects indicated in the familiar grey-yellow striped pattern. Now you can also see the objects that are still in the scene just outside if the build-volume in Preview mode.
- Iron the top-most bottom layer when spiralizing a solid model, contributed by smartavionics
Ironing was only used for top-layers, or every layer. But what is the biggest flat surface in a vase? This helpful pull request made it so that, in this case, the top-most bottom layer is used to iron on.
- Allow scrolling through setting-tooltips, useful for some plugins.
Certain plugins, such as the very useful Settings Guide, occasionally have very large tooltips. This update allows you to scroll through those.
Printer definitions and profiles
- Fixed under-simplification (blobs, zits) on some printer models. An oversight in 4.6.x resulted in an oversimplification (smoothing) of models. The attempted fix in 4.7.x overcompensated, which gave difficulty (zits, blobs) for some printer models when the resulting gcode became too intricate. This is now fixed, though some profiles might need to be updated, since they where made against 4.6.x, and therefore may rely on the over-simplification.
- Fix percentage text-fields when scaling non-uniformly.
- Fix cloud printer stuck in connect/disconnect loop.
- Fix rare crash when processing stair stepping in support.
- Fix sudden increase in tree support branch diameter.
- Fix cases of tree-support resting against vertical wall.
- Fix conical support missing on printers with 'origin at center' set.
- Fix infill multiplier and connected lines settings not cooperating with each other.
- Fixed an issue with skin-edge support, contributed by smartavionics
- Fix printer renaming didn't always stick after restart.
- Fix move after retraction not changing speed if it's a factor 60 greater.
- Fix Windows file alteration detection (reload file popup message appears again).
- OBJ-file reader now doesn't get confused by legal negative indices.
- Fix off-by-one error that could cause horizontal faces to shift one layer upwards.
- Fix out of bounds array and lost checks for segments ended with mesh vertices, contributed bt skarasov
- Remove redundant 'successful responses' variable, contributed by aerotog
- In rare cases, brim and prime-tower-bim would overlap.
- Fix support for some models when bottom distance and stair step height where both 0 (like with PVA).
- An issue with infill only overlap modifier when the wall line count was overridden in the global settings.
- Filling gaps between walls would also fill between skin and infill.
- Introducing the Ultimaker 2+ Connect
- Artillery Sidewinder X1, Artillery Sidewinder Genius, contributed by cataclism
- AnyCubic Kossel, contributed by FoxExe
- BIQU B1, contributed by looxonline
- BLV mgn Cube 300, contributed by wolfgangmauer
- Cocoon Create, Cocoon Create Touch, contributed by thushan
- Creality CR-6 SE, contributed by MatthieuMH
- Flying Bear Ghost 5, contributed by oducceu
- Fused Form 3D (FF300, FF600, FF600+, FFmini), contributed by FusedForm
- Add Acetate profiles for Strateo3D, contributed by KOUBeMT