Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine met IIS en een sql-database, en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Sinds versie 8.0.130.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

8.0.130.39, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 236 Changed: LAN-7607 Optimized the Lansweeper database triggers used when syncing with the IT Asset Data Platform, to allow for better scaling on the ADP side 8.0.130.38, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 235 Changed: LAN-7472 Initial pushes with the IT Asset Data Platform are no longer automatically retried if they fail, a manual retry being required now instead

Changed: LAN-7473 Optimized the Lansweeper database table/field blacklist used when syncing with the IT Asset Data Platform, to prevent unnecessary data transmission

Changed: LAN-7471 Optimized the Lansweeper database triggers used when syncing with the IT Asset Data Platform, to prevent unnecessary data transmission 8.0.130.37, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 235 Changed: LAN-7404 Digitally signed the Lansweeper software and LsAgent installer for Windows with a new certificate

Changed: LAN-5715 Optimized and updated the Dell warranty scanning feature, as the existing implementation will cease to function on September 25th, 2020 8.0.130.35, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.16, SQL 235 Changed: LAN-3671 The ip command is now used to scan network interface data on Linux computers that don’t support the deprecated ifconfig command

Fixed: LAN-5630 Citrix XenServer 8.0 fails to properly scan due to the machine’s HTTPS title not containing the word “XenServer”

Fixed: LAN-5196 Cross-site request forgery (CSRF) issue CVE-2020-13658, an issue found by Joshua Dow of NCC Group

Fixed: LAN-5629 Cross-site scripting (XSS) issue related to login and user pages

Fixed: LAN-4683 Inconsistencies in certain built-in reports in the Reports menu, resulting in incorrect output

Fixed: LAN-4966 When manually adding OIDs to a new or empty custom OID scanning target, they are not correctly saved LsAgent Linux 7.2.110.19, LsAgent Mac 7.2.110.19 Changed: LAN-5435 Made the default permissions of files installed by the LsAgent client for Linux more restrictive where possible

Changed: LAN-5226 Modified the certificate check and relay server DNS reference in the LsAgent client for Linux to make it future-proof

Changed: LAN-5228 Modified the certificate check and relay server DNS reference in the LsAgent client for Mac to make it future-proof

Fixed: LAN-5497 The LsAgent client for Mac can fail to start on case-sensitive file systems 8.0.130.23, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.16, SQL 233 Fixed: LAN-5540 When LsAgent relay access is enabled and Lansweeper is updated, the scanning service still points to the old relay server DNS name instead of the new one 8.0.130.22, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.16, SQL 233 Fixed: LAN-5071 The collation of the Lansweeper database is incorrectly set to SQL_Latin1_General_CP1_CI_AS instead of Latin1_General_CI_AI when performing a new installation under the SQL LocalDB database server

Fixed: LAN-5488 When updating Lansweeper installations hosted under the SQL LocalDB database server, the database collation is inadvertently changed, which can result in update errors in certain cases 8.0.130.21, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.16, SQL 233 Fixed: LAN-5400 The following relay server connection error can occur when performing a new LsAgent installation on certain Windows operating systems: “The remote server returned an unexpected response: (405) Method Not Allowed”