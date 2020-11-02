Software-update: Lansweeper 8.0.130.39

Lansweeper logo (35 pix)Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine met IIS en een sql-database, en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Sinds versie 8.0.130.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

8.0.130.39, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 236
  • Changed: LAN-7607 Optimized the Lansweeper database triggers used when syncing with the IT Asset Data Platform, to allow for better scaling on the ADP side
8.0.130.38, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 235
  • Changed: LAN-7472 Initial pushes with the IT Asset Data Platform are no longer automatically retried if they fail, a manual retry being required now instead
  • Changed: LAN-7473 Optimized the Lansweeper database table/field blacklist used when syncing with the IT Asset Data Platform, to prevent unnecessary data transmission
  • Changed: LAN-7471 Optimized the Lansweeper database triggers used when syncing with the IT Asset Data Platform, to prevent unnecessary data transmission
8.0.130.37, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 235
  • Changed: LAN-7404 Digitally signed the Lansweeper software and LsAgent installer for Windows with a new certificate
  • Changed: LAN-5715 Optimized and updated the Dell warranty scanning feature, as the existing implementation will cease to function on September 25th, 2020
8.0.130.35, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.16, SQL 235
  • Changed: LAN-3671 The ip command is now used to scan network interface data on Linux computers that don’t support the deprecated ifconfig command
  • Fixed: LAN-5630 Citrix XenServer 8.0 fails to properly scan due to the machine’s HTTPS title not containing the word “XenServer”
  • Fixed: LAN-5196 Cross-site request forgery (CSRF) issue CVE-2020-13658, an issue found by Joshua Dow of NCC Group
  • Fixed: LAN-5629 Cross-site scripting (XSS) issue related to login and user pages
  • Fixed: LAN-4683 Inconsistencies in certain built-in reports in the Reports menu, resulting in incorrect output
  • Fixed: LAN-4966 When manually adding OIDs to a new or empty custom OID scanning target, they are not correctly saved
LsAgent Linux 7.2.110.19, LsAgent Mac 7.2.110.19
  • Changed: LAN-5435 Made the default permissions of files installed by the LsAgent client for Linux more restrictive where possible
  • Changed: LAN-5226 Modified the certificate check and relay server DNS reference in the LsAgent client for Linux to make it future-proof
  • Changed: LAN-5228 Modified the certificate check and relay server DNS reference in the LsAgent client for Mac to make it future-proof
  • Fixed: LAN-5497 The LsAgent client for Mac can fail to start on case-sensitive file systems
8.0.130.23, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.16, SQL 233
  • Fixed: LAN-5540 When LsAgent relay access is enabled and Lansweeper is updated, the scanning service still points to the old relay server DNS name instead of the new one
8.0.130.22, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.16, SQL 233
  • Fixed: LAN-5071 The collation of the Lansweeper database is incorrectly set to SQL_Latin1_General_CP1_CI_AS instead of Latin1_General_CI_AI when performing a new installation under the SQL LocalDB database server
  • Fixed: LAN-5488 When updating Lansweeper installations hosted under the SQL LocalDB database server, the database collation is inadvertently changed, which can result in update errors in certain cases
8.0.130.21, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.16, SQL 233
  • Fixed: LAN-5400 The following relay server connection error can occur when performing a new LsAgent installation on certain Windows operating systems: “The remote server returned an unexpected response: (405) Method Not Allowed”

Lansweeper

Versienummer 8.0.130.39
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Lansweeper
Download https://www.lansweeper.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-11-2020 19:020

02-11-2020 • 19:02

0 Linkedin

Bron: Lansweeper

Update-historie

02-06 Lansweeper 10.1.1.0 9
28-04 LanSweeper 10.0.0.2 7
21-04 LanSweeper 9.5.0.4 1
01-04 Lansweeper 9.4.0.8 4
11-03 Lansweeper 9.3.0.7 18
08-03 LanSweeper 9.3.0.6 8
18-02 LanSweeper 9.2.0.9 0
03-02 Lansweeper 9.1.41.1 22
13-10 Lansweeper 9.0.20.3 6
05-'21 Lansweeper 8.4.0.9 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Lansweeper

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee