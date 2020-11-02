Software-update: Notepad++ 7.9.1

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 7.9.1 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.9.1 Enhancements & bug-fixes:
  • Fix NUL file-corruption bug after Windows shutdown brutally (Fix #6133).
  • Fix inaccurate URL detection by replacing a new URL parser (Fix #3912, #3353, #4643, #5029, #6155, #7791, #8634)
  • Fix RegEx look behind operations and \A and and \b and \z (Fix #713, #1870, #2216, #2360, #9004, #4855).
  • Split functionList.xml into multifile in “functionList” Folder (Implement #4896).
  • Make tray icon work again in administrator mode (Fix #8528).
  • Fix dialogs & floating dockable panels don’t minimize to system tray issue (Fix #9044, #8928).
  • Add alternative icon set for tab bar (Implement #8068).
  • Add ability to remove any duplicate lines in a document, keeping the first occurrence (Fix #8965).
  • Fix incorrect icon for monitoring status in Document list panel and in Document switcher (Fix #8783).
  • Add copy marked text & styled text to clipboard commands to menu (Implement #8943, #6095).
  • Fix find-all-open-docs not finding all matches in ANSI files (Fix #8901).
  • Display long lines better in Find-result panel by increasing its max length to 2048 (Fix #7723).
  • Fix double clicking on find result line not working (Fix #9009, #8525).
  • Fix Find-result rclick-Copy incomplete data bug (Fix #8801).
  • Add case insensitive lines sorting (Implement #4479).
  • Add “Open Containing Folder as Workspace” command in main menu and in context menu of tabs (Implement #3028).
  • Enhance Sel info of status bar (Fix #8524).
  • Add new option for save type of normal text files in Save dialog (Fix #8866).
  • Fix file path truncated issue in save confirmation dialog (Fix #8812).
  • Fix auto-Indent not working for PowerShell (Fix #9049).
  • Allow setting of background color for bookmark margin (Fix #8833).
  • Fix smart-highlighting not applying to cloned view (Fix #7910).
  • Fix smart highlight issue related to EOF (Fix #8908).
  • Fix closing file in 2nd view not removed from Doc Switcher (Fix #8800).
  • Add Delete keystroke to remove selected root from Folder as Workspace (Fix #8960).
  • Add TAB keystroke in Function List to switch between search field and list (Fix #8665).
  • Add ESC keystroke in Function List to switch to edit window (Fix #8886).
  • Add ESC keystroke to close Search Results Window (Implement #2946).
  • Fix data-prefixed attributes are not recognized in HTML (Fix #6200).

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v7.9.1/
Bestandsgrootte 3,92MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-11-2020 • 19:07
Submitter: 1DMKIIN

02-11-2020 • 19:07

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Notepad++

Notepad++

Reacties (18)

+1jimshatt
3 november 2020 01:02
Ik vind het jammer dat NP++ nog steeds niet goed werkt op meerdere monitoren met verschillende DPI settings. Op 1 van de twee monitoren is NP++ blurry.
Het onderliggende editor-component, Scintilla, heeft hier dit jaar wel support voor ingebouwd, en het daarop gebaseerde SciTE ook, maar helaas heeft NP++ dit nog niet opgepikt.

Zie: https://github.com/notepa...pad-plus-plus/issues/5873

Mijn C++ is vrij roestig, maar misschien dat ik er toch nog maar eens in moet duiken...
0D11
@jimshatt3 november 2020 09:16
Mijn C++ is vrij roestig, maar misschien dat ik er toch nog maar eens in moet duiken...
Rust gebruiken? :+
+2jimshatt
@D113 november 2020 09:57
Rust roest, maar helaas is NP++ in C++ geschreven. Ik denk niet dat ze patches in Rust accepteren :)

Ik ben as we speak de repo aan het klonen. Als ik überhaupt een build kan doen dan kijk ik of ik de patch die voor SciTE gemaakt is ook ongeveer op NP++ toe te passen is.
+1L0g0ff
2 november 2020 19:41
Ik kan echt niet zonder de compare plugin (om 2 config files te checken op afwijkingen) en de xml en json plugins waarmee ik met 1 druk op de knop leesbare data heb.

En welke plugins mogen er bij jullie niet ontbreken?
+1DN.
@L0g0ff2 november 2020 19:45
- Hex converter voor het bekijken van binaire files.
- doxygen plugin voor gemak bij het documenteren van mijn code.
+1GeroldM

@DN.2 november 2020 20:16
De hex converter?

Die zit er toch al heel lang niet meer in de lijst van beschikbare plugins/extensies? Die was een paar jaar terug verrekte makkelijk in gebruik bij het probleemschieten van EDIFACT berichten.

Nooit van EDIFACT gehoord? Dank <vul in favoriete god> op je blote knieen op een grevelpad. Wat een onleesbare boel (voor het menselijk oog). De parsers zijn echter goed en retesnel. Kan XML/JSON/REST nog wel wat van leren.

Oh ja, mijn favorite plugins:
Compare
AsciiDoctor (gelijk aan Markdown, alleen dan goed gedaan)

Ook de VS2015 dark theme is een aanrader, als donkere teksteditors je voorkeur hebben. Kleuren zijn best wel goed gekozen in dit theme.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeroldM op 2 november 2020 20:20]

+1DN.
@GeroldM2 november 2020 20:31
Zit er nog wel bij (voor 32-bit), via Github ook een versie voor 64-bit.
Maak zelf inderdaad ook gebruik van de VS2015 dark theme. Veel rustiger voor het oog. Ook de VS2019 fork is prettig!

Maak nog dagelijks gebruik van de hex converter bij het debuggen van proprietary data formats als ik er nog geen reader voor heb geschreven.
+1lebans
@DN.2 november 2020 23:47
HexEdit plugin:

https://github.com/chcg/NPP_HexEdit/releases

In Notepad++, use Plugins > Open Plugins Folder.
Add a subfolder HexEditor
Copy the HexEditor.dll (32 or 64bit) into the HexEditor subfolder
+1rachez
@GeroldM2 november 2020 21:15
Best goed idd die vs2015 dark theme, alleen zodra je de compare gebruikt, is het hopeloos.
Iemand al een dark theme gevonden die werkt met de compare plugin?
+1FeronIT
@GeroldM2 november 2020 23:02
Los van np++, voor Visual Studio Code is er een zeer bruikbare EDIFACT plugin met formatting en highlighting... Tip+van:een+lotgenoot
+1latka
@GeroldM2 november 2020 23:24
Edifact is zo beperkt dat snelheid eenvoudiger is. De characterset is vaak hardcoded, er er is, zover ik weet, geen enkele vorm van schemachecking mogelijk. Alle documentatie van berichten die ik gezien heb zijn ambigue Word documenten. Ik lever graag 400% performance in (of nog een factor of 10 meer) als dat betekent dat Edifact een langzame pijnlijke dood mag sterven en vervangen kan worden door XML met een fatsoenlijk schema.

Wat ik tegenwoordig zie (en dat is hell on earth): edifact in XML: alle Edifact elementen als een XML element uitdrukken. Een XML schema erbij leveren wat zo nietszeggend is dat je die beter kunt laten liggen en direkt een SAX parse start en hier je business logica aanknoopt.

Maar inderdaad: Notepad++ is goed bruikbaar op edifact berichten.
0GeroldM

@latka4 november 2020 03:28
En ik maar denken dat EDIFACT zo'n beetje het ergst was wat je kon overkomen. Te weinig fantasie, blijkt maar weer....
+1Godlikev
@L0g0ff2 november 2020 22:34
Welke exacte plugin gebruik je voor de XML?
+1ScheveBever
@Godlikev3 november 2020 07:11
XML Tools in np++ is handig genoeg voor mij.
0L0g0ff
@Godlikev4 november 2020 15:16
XML tools gebruik ik. Die werkt echt goed :)
+1steveman
@L0g0ff3 november 2020 00:54
De SQL plugin vind ik ook erg handig. Queries loslaten op een CSV file :) Oh en hij maakt dan ook gelijk uitgelijnde kolommen aan.
+1pnxsinned
2 november 2020 19:27
Een van de 1e tools die ik installeer op fresh installed Workstations :D
Kortom geweldig.
0OBKKD_NL
2 november 2020 21:34
Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen.
Fijne aanvulling in het artikel, was ik even vergeten toen ik zojuist de updater draaide.
Onmisbare tool idd. 8-)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

