Astonsoft heeft versie 9.5 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 9.5 (Pro & Free) Filter tags in Tags Explorer **

Choose a default icon (or no icon as the default) in Notes

See the number of total and completed sub-items in Tasks, Notes and Contacts (enable this feature in Options for the latter two)

And / Or filter logic for tags **

Preview of attached PDFs in Notes will only be shown on the leaves the attachment was added into

Option to save lists and parents for tasks in templates **

"Go to Item" option in the context menu for appointments and tasks in Today

Reset grid lines and alternate lines colors in Options to default

Typing the "@" symbol in Sticky Notes will now allow you to quick link to other EPIM items **

Choose custom font colors for styles in Notes **

Alt-Click in Tags Explorer and Attachments Manager equals to the "Go to Item" option **

Hierarchy will now be completely preserved for recurring tasks **

Click on links in Notes with your mouse wheel to open them

Subscribe to password protected iCal calendars **

Improved highlighting of found items on the dark theme

Resetting the colors of leaves/trees in Notes and lists in Tasks will now work correctly

Fixed AV error when copy-pasting tasks

Other general bug fixes and improvements ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro