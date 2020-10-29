Software-update: LibreOffice 7.0.3

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.0.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.0 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor versie 1.3 van het OpenDocument Format aan, moeten de Skia graphics engine en Vulkan GPU-hardwareacceleratie voor verbeterde prestaties zorgen en is de compatibiliteit met docx-, xlsx- en pptx-bestanden verder verbeterd. Versie 7.0.3 kende één release-candidate waarin ruim negentig verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed in version 7.0.3 RC 1:
  • ofz#25774 keep ParseCMAP within legal area
  • ofz#25855 overflow in nTmpOffset
  • ofz#25868 timeout, encoding conversion only sane in 0..SAL_MAX_UINT16 range
  • ofz#25881 use std::vector with bounds checking accessor
  • ofz#25908 detect if the SwFrameFormat is deleted
  • ofz#25989 cmap parsing
  • ofz#26122 allow NINSIZE input full elements
  • tdf#64711 Impress is closed on slide show with all hidden slides in presentation or group
  • tdf#67007 UI: Name Box does not show a name in sheet scope when selecting a range
  • tdf#77236 FILESAVE: DOCX: Shape color changed to white after roundtrip
  • tdf#100492 SVG export adds extra arrow heads
  • tdf#105875 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Shape rotation is wrong (see comment 3)
  • tdf#115436 Kenyan Shilling missing as a currency
  • tdf#121323 Crash dragging button after un-grouping compound group
  • tdf#122560 Mysql Native Connector - failure to connect to mysql 8 server instance with SHA2 caching
  • tdf#122759 AutoFilter list is created not case sensitive but filtering is case sensitive
  • tdf#124013 FILESAVE XLSX Background fill of shapes disappear
  • tdf#124430 Child Textbox separates from shape when align action is used
  • tdf#126830 Icons not showing in menus
  • tdf#127579 FILEOPEN DOCX: Hyperlink color and underlining gets lost when saving to DOCX
  • tdf#128174 Master password dialog misplaced
  • tdf#128212 FILEOPEN PPTX text with z-Rotation has wrong position
  • tdf#129685 FILEOPEN: PPTX: Incorrect paragraph alignment in shape
  • tdf#130445 Toolbar created at Document Scope does not save associated icons.
  • tdf#133377 FILESAVE DOCX: Date Document properties mangled during FileOpen/FileSave using Word 2007-365 .docx format
  • tdf#133482 Changing the data table of a graph enlarges the window.
  • tdf#133771 When saving an encrypted document, unchecking 'Save with password' has no effect, encryption is kept
  • tdf#133931 KDE5/QT5 VCL & dark theme: Calc: every other function name in Function Wizard list is unreadable
  • tdf#134351 Wrong Auto Filter Result if all the records are selected
  • tdf#134566 Can't input Japanese characters in Header and Footer Dialog.
  • tdf#134598 Calc's Fill Format Mode function not available after New and Cancel (comment 9)
  • tdf#134784 Paragraph spacing of first paragraph in a text frames is set to 0,42 cm when importing/opening docx
  • tdf#134939 Font size fields (and other fields) keep losing focus (GTK3)
  • tdf#135202 LO 6.4.6.1 and 7.0.1 fail with error 1045 when accessing MySQL database using native connector
  • tdf#135260 Backspace has only effect on one character after rejecting all changes
  • tdf#135370 LO does not refresh screen with Skia/Vulkan and nVidia cards
  • tdf#135518 Locale en-HK is not supported
  • tdf#135733 Crash undo paste & cut (swlo!SwDoc::IsInWriterfilterImport) since 7.0 or 7.1)
  • tdf#135916 Scroll to top (to cursor) after applying page style at page break (comment 2)
  • tdf#135952 Using 'points' in PNG export dialog causes absurdly large images and possible crash
  • tdf#136036 Garbled icons on Libreoffice 7.0 x64, Windows 10 build 19041.450 (Vulkan)
  • tdf#136176 Wrong object position after filesave and fileopen/reload if slant is used on a vertically flipped object in draw
  • tdf#136222 Linear and Axial gradients looks ugly with Skia
  • tdf#136238 Deleting a very very large cross page table (26 pages) very very slow
  • tdf#136267 FILEOPEN XLSX index instead of content of category value in data label in column chart
  • tdf#136385 Shapes moves to different position after undo of anchor to page
  • tdf#136407 Libre Office Launcher gets weird artifacts around the recent file images (Vulkan)
  • tdf#136430 Crash when tying to move chart data label
  • tdf#136441 FILESAVE: Saxparse error on file open (word/footnotes.xml line 2) after save to DOCX & file reload
  • tdf#136445 RTF import: comment/annotation anchor is in wrong cell (covered cell even) in table
  • tdf#136455 GTK3: Unable to open Standard Filter in a file with large quantity of data rows
  • tdf#136520 Text/background Color Palettes can no longer be torn off
  • tdf#136551 FILEOPEN DOTX Template rendered with only one element, missing text and shapes
  • tdf#136555 StartCenter is inconsistent with dark theme(s)
  • tdf#136573 Ability to move chart data labels with keyboard arrows
  • tdf#136577 [EDITING] "Replace All" does not undo properly if the replacement string is empty
  • tdf#136620 FILESAVE: DOC: TextWrap is lost after RT
  • tdf#136650 FILEOPEN DOCX Chart with data labels enabled at datapoint level show percentage values as fraction
  • tdf#136682 Delete all comments not working after using Format All Comments
  • tdf#136705 UI: Paragraph style dialog oversized because of large tab list
  • tdf#136708 Textbox shrinks to content size on DOC export
  • tdf#136728 Crash deleting a table
  • tdf#136799 SVG icons not appearing in Styles tab in sidebar
  • tdf#136830 Imported PPTX group shapes positions are not correct
  • tdf#136836 EMF import from PPTX: visual problems with large image
  • tdf#136924 Column icons are wrong in dark mode
  • tdf#136951 i18n: add locale data for Võro
  • tdf#136983 Wrong setting for DOC properties
  • tdf#136985 Crash after resolving comment, undoing and opening redo steps
  • tdf#137009 Default time format for French locales in African countries is wrong
  • tdf#137016 Crash in: libatk-bridge-2.0.so.0.0.0, when EDITING Relationships
  • tdf#137023 FILEOPEN: PPTX: Text is center aligned instead of left
  • tdf#137038 UI: Crash reporter dialog size is relatively large for German language
  • tdf#137071 Underline not visible in presentation mode if text is also highlighted
  • tdf#137091 XLSX: Error 507 when opened with Turkish locale
  • tdf#137165 UI: Data label changes position after closing the Position and Size dialog
  • tdf#137180 FILEOPEN RTF Bulleted list has wrong indentation
  • tdf#137201 EDITING: Unable to type to manually change font family when text is partially or fully selected (GTK3)
  • tdf#137209 gtk3: "New Address List" dialog gets broken
  • tdf#137245 Image disappears after AutoFormat applies a paragraph border
  • tdf#137248 Calc - AutoCalculate malfunction, always F9 (ReCalculate) necessary
  • tdf#137250 with gtk3, keyboard ineffective in Format > Page > Page > Paper Format
  • tdf#137274 Writer: Deleting Comment disables Comments in Navigator
  • tdf#137294 Special Character dialog -- Search operation not updated according to the active font name entry
  • tdf#137345 Transition duration time is set in milliseconds instead of seconds
  • tdf#137369 Some links.txt target point to nonexistent icons
  • tdf#137393 Add New Noto CJK font names(V2.001) in front of the previous Noto CJK font names for CJK locale on VCL.xcu
  • tdf#137417 FILEOPEN: SMARTART: Incorrect size of shapes
  • tdf#137432 Value of object property is not shown in the Watch window after disable "Use Skia for all rendering"
  • tdf#137446 resize of horizontal line via dialog in Calc introduces faulty 180deg rotation
  • tdf#137594 Chinese conversion run all the way through column 1024.
  • tdf#137608 Maximum page number of 9999 when inserting a manual break with custom page number

Writer 7.0 met Sukapura icon theme

Versienummer 7.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.0.3&lang=nl
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-10-2020 • 14:48

29-10-2020 • 14:48

13 Linkedin

Bron: Document Foundation

Update-historie

17-05 LibreOffice 7.2.7 3
05-05 LibreOffice 7.3.3 33
31-03 LibreOffice 7.3.2 5
03-03 LibreOffice 7.3.1 3
02-02 LibreOffice 7.3.0 45
06-01 LibreOffice 7.2.5 7
27-12 LibreOffice 7.3.0 RC 1 21
07-12 LibreOffice 7.1.8 / 7.2.4 48
26-11 LibreOffice 7.2.3 9
14-10 LibreOffice 7.2.2 20
LibreOffice

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (13)

+1Jazco2nd
29 oktober 2020 16:31
Zoals hier benoemt lijkt er een foutje te zijn in het Save As... dialoog.
Voor docx heb je 2 keuzes. De ene zou Strict OOXML moeten zijn en de andere Transitional OOXML (de versie die Microsoft Office gebruikt).

Maar het is nu sinds een paar versies onduidelijk welke wat is:
  • "Word 2007-365 (.docx)"
  • "Office Open XML Text (Transitional) (.docx)"
Die eerste zou Transitional moeten zijn, aangezien er geen Strict versie bestaat van Word 2007-365.
Maar juist bij de 2e staat "(Transitional)".

Heel verwarrend.. Ik wil graag Strict gebruiken, zodat het in alle Office pakketten gewoon goed eruit ziet (MS Office, OnlyOffice, Google).
+1Elefant

@Jazco2nd29 oktober 2020 23:01
Waarom moeten er überhaupt twee docx formaten zijn? Een die compatibel is met MSO is toch genoeg. Waarom die verwarring scheppen?
+2Jazco2nd
@Elefant29 oktober 2020 23:10
Daarvoor moet je bij Microsoft zijn. Transitional is niet gedocumenteerd en valt lastig compatibel te maken. Strict is het OOXML formaat.
+1scholtnp
@Jazco2nd30 oktober 2020 07:42
Helemaal waar. Als ze echt open source zouden steunen dan stoppen ze hun eigen veel te complexe de jure standaard. Met 6546 pagina's beschrijven wat Libre Office in slechts 876 kan, laat zien dat het een slecht ontwerp is.
+1beerse

@scholtnp30 oktober 2020 09:30
Slecht wil ik het ontwerp van msOffice niet noemen. Eerder een ontwerp met geschiedenis en inconsistentie. Daarmee veel uitzonderingen en aanverwante zaken. En natuurlijk andere keuzes en voorkeuren dan jij en ik zouden hebben. Maar jij en ik hebben onderling ook verschillende inzichten.

Wel jammer dat ze bij msOffice antieke (niet meer praktisch gebruikte oude) zaken niet willen/durven afschrijven, zoals LibreOffice dat na de splitsing van OpenOffice wel heeft gedaan.
+1scholtnp
@beerse30 oktober 2020 09:54
Dat jij en ik (en derden) andere voorkeuren hebben valt prima op te lossen met configuraties, zoals het ribbon ontwerp in LO. In open source wordt er net zo lang overlegt tot iedereen zijn gewenste opties terugziet. Simpelweg stemmen is echt de allerlaatste optie om een beslissing te maken, omdat je daarmee potentieel je project van de helft van je user base vervreemd. Het grote probleem met proprietary software is dat men deze legacy niet durft weg te gooien. Je herkent de strategie om ten koste van alles de gebruikers base vast te houden. Desnoods ten koste van vernieuwende functionaliteit of stabiliteit (een complex ontwerp betekent meer kans op fouten).
+1beerse

@scholtnp30 oktober 2020 10:04
Mijn voorkeuren gaan voorbij aan wat er op dit moment binnen msOffice beschikbaar is. Ik ben al jaren een tevreden gebruiker van LibreOffice en de voorlopers. Sinds de introductie van de ribbon interface in msOffice is dat 1 van de grote redenen om bij LibreOffice te blijven. Mijn persoonlijke keuze.

Bij opensource systemen is het niet het stemmen, het is ook en vooral het ontwikkelen van de keuzes. Met LibreOffice kan je een ribbon interface kiezen, maar ook de gewone menu-structuur is er nog. Bij veel opensource software kan je de gebruikers-interface vaak helemaal naar je eigen hand zetten. En iedereen kan daar zijn/haar best doen om het mooi te maken of naar eigen hand te zetten.

Proprietary software heeft zeker ook bestaansrecht. Het maken van keuzes en de beslissing daarin gaan vaak op andere gronden en met andere inzichten. Het is maar net wat voor filosofie daar achter zit.
0sebati

@scholtnp30 oktober 2020 11:53
Vaak onderbelicht, maar niet onbelangrijk: iets maken is niet zo moeilijk, er moet ook iemand zijn die het gaat onderhouden.
+2sebati

@Elefant30 oktober 2020 09:41
OOXML Strict is een office document gemaakt volgens de ISO standaard, maar dat is slechts een beperkte set functies van wat MS Office allemaal kan.

Voor OOXML Transitional zijn een tweetal redenen:
Nieuwe versies van MS Office hebben nieuwe functionaliteit, dat zie je aan het document zelf niet maar het bestand heeft dan natuurlijk extra informatie die betreffende functies beschrijft. Omdat die niet in de Strict standaard valt is het automatisch een extensie daarop en het document is dan een OOXML Transitional formaat. Dit gaat er van uit dat je de extra data ook kunt interpreteren en dan ook door derden zou kunnen worden geïmplementeerd.
Tweede reden is migratie van bestaande documenten naar OOXML. Tussen alle generaties office pakketten zitten verschillen en de oudere formaten (doc, xls,..) zijn binary data waarvan je zonder documentatie of reverse engineering niet weet hoe het moet worden geïnterpreteerd. Als je zo'n document opent in een nieuwe versie van MS Office en opslaat in OOXML (docx, xlsx,...) wordt de bindery data gewoon tussen XML tags opgeslagen om de compatibiliteit met het orgineel te garanderen. Een "Hello world" document dat nieuwe in OOXML is gemaakt ziet er dan ook anders uit dan een document dat eerst in het ouder binary formaat wordt gemaakt en daarna als OOXML wordt opgeslagen. Voor de gebruiker in Office is het resultaat natuurlijk hetzelfde. De conversie wordt ook altijd gedaan als je Office Apps gebruikt die niet in het oude formaat kunnen opslaan, als je een doc opent in een App en daarna opslaat dan wordt dit automatisch een nieuw document opgeslagen als docx.

Je kunt dus aan de extensie en inhoud van het document niet direct zien of het Strict of Transitional is, staat bijvoorbeeld ook niet in het document "Dit is Strict" of "Tranistion versie XX".

Met name het opslaan van de bindery data in OOXML is een probleem met uitwissellen van documenten met andere Office applicatis zoals LibreOffice, OnlyOffice, maar ook Google Docs e.d. omdat bijna iedereen het wiel opnieuw moet uitvinden meg betrekking tot de Transitional data en bindery strings binnen die documenten. Voor zover ik begrijp is het zelf in MS Office vrijwel onmogelijk een Strict document te schrijven. Het artikel dat ik hier destijds over las beschreef dat wanneer je OOXML Strict instelt binnen MS Office en dan een niet document start deze dan nog Strict is maar zodra je begon te typen deze als niet meer aan de Strict spec's voldeed... dit is misschien ook wel de reden dat je vrijwel niemand (geen organisatie) zult vinden die OOXML Strict als standaard gebruikt.

Microsoft OOXML is in gebruik van Strict vs Extended niet uniek. ODF hanteert naast de ISO standaard versie 1.2 en inmiddels 1.3 (die ter verificatie ligt bij ISO), ook een 1.2 Extended en 1.3 Extended. Ook LibreOffice heeft inmiddels veel meer functies dan destijds het geval was toen ODF een ISO standaard werd. Dit heeft vanzelfsprekend ook te maken met het feit dat LO functies heeft moeten toevoegen om op bepaalde punten compatibel met andere document formaten (zoals OOXML Strict/Extended) te kunnen zijn. Verschil is echter wel dat de Extended sectie van ODF aan het eind van het document staat tussen speciale tags om aan te duiden dat dit buiten de spec's valt. Binnen LibreOffice staat standaard ook Extended ingesteld om alle functies binnen LO in je document op te kunnen slaan en dit is dus vergelijkbaar met wat MS Office doet door standaard OOXML Transitional in te stellen. Verschil met OOXML Transitional is natuurlijk wel dat ODF Extended gewoon goed beschreven is en meegenomen wordt in de volgende versies van ODF. Daarentegen is OOXML Transitional niet beschreven om de twee eerder genoemde renden (met name de laatste, conversie van oude documenten).

Er zijn in LO plannen om afhankelijk van het gekozen document formaat bepaalde functies uit te zetten zodat je die niet kunt gebruiken omdat ze niet voldoen aan de specificatie van dat formaat.
+1beerse

@Elefant30 oktober 2020 09:25
Misschien vooral omdat msOffice intern ook niet altijd even goed compatibel is. Tussen msOffice 2007 en msOffice 2016 heb ik genoeg verschillen gezien. En dan ben ik niet eens zo'n grote gebruiker.
0sebati

@beerse30 oktober 2020 09:47
Klopt, er zijn attributen die omschrijvingen hebben als "Wanneer je office x gebruikt doet dan Y". Dat is volgens mij ook een van de belangrijkste redenen dan wanneer je oudere documenten opent en die als OOXML opslaat deze daarna binary data in XML tags bevat. Het is bijna ondoenlijk om te interpreteren en om te zetten van nette leesbare XML en dus beschrijven de binary tags wat vroeger is bedoeld en zal dan ook op die wijze worden getoond.
+2beerse

@sebati30 oktober 2020 09:52
Begin deze eeuw heb ik microsofts eerste xml-implementatie van de msOffice document standaard van dichtbij bekeken. Voor de xml standaaard was het gewoon een binair bestand. Om het volledig en zonder problemen aan de xml standaard te laten voldoen hebben ze er een xml-header voor gezet, binnen xml het type 'blob' gebruikt, daar het binare document in gezet en de xml daarna netjes afgesloten. Het xml-type blob, staat voor 'Binairy Largen OBject'.

Resultaat: Met msOffice maak je nu volledig xml compatible documenten, het voldoet immers volledig aan de standaard. De xml documenten van microsoft zijn nog steeds closed-source.

Detail: dit was aan het begin van deze eeuw, rond msOffice 2003.
0sebati

@beerse30 oktober 2020 11:56
thx; resultaat is dus een mooi xml document, dat "onleesbaar" is... missie geslaagd :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

