De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.0.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 7.0 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor versie 1.3 van het OpenDocument Format aan, moeten de Skia graphics engine en Vulkan GPU-hardwareacceleratie voor verbeterde prestaties zorgen en is de compatibiliteit met docx-, xlsx- en pptx-bestanden verder verbeterd. Versie 7.0.3 kende één release-candidate waarin ruim negentig verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in version 7.0.3 RC 1:
- ofz#25774 keep ParseCMAP within legal area
- ofz#25855 overflow in nTmpOffset
- ofz#25868 timeout, encoding conversion only sane in 0..SAL_MAX_UINT16 range
- ofz#25881 use std::vector with bounds checking accessor
- ofz#25908 detect if the SwFrameFormat is deleted
- ofz#25989 cmap parsing
- ofz#26122 allow NINSIZE input full elements
- tdf#64711 Impress is closed on slide show with all hidden slides in presentation or group
- tdf#67007 UI: Name Box does not show a name in sheet scope when selecting a range
- tdf#77236 FILESAVE: DOCX: Shape color changed to white after roundtrip
- tdf#100492 SVG export adds extra arrow heads
- tdf#105875 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Shape rotation is wrong (see comment 3)
- tdf#115436 Kenyan Shilling missing as a currency
- tdf#121323 Crash dragging button after un-grouping compound group
- tdf#122560 Mysql Native Connector - failure to connect to mysql 8 server instance with SHA2 caching
- tdf#122759 AutoFilter list is created not case sensitive but filtering is case sensitive
- tdf#124013 FILESAVE XLSX Background fill of shapes disappear
- tdf#124430 Child Textbox separates from shape when align action is used
- tdf#126830 Icons not showing in menus
- tdf#127579 FILEOPEN DOCX: Hyperlink color and underlining gets lost when saving to DOCX
- tdf#128174 Master password dialog misplaced
- tdf#128212 FILEOPEN PPTX text with z-Rotation has wrong position
- tdf#129685 FILEOPEN: PPTX: Incorrect paragraph alignment in shape
- tdf#130445 Toolbar created at Document Scope does not save associated icons.
- tdf#133377 FILESAVE DOCX: Date Document properties mangled during FileOpen/FileSave using Word 2007-365 .docx format
- tdf#133482 Changing the data table of a graph enlarges the window.
- tdf#133771 When saving an encrypted document, unchecking 'Save with password' has no effect, encryption is kept
- tdf#133931 KDE5/QT5 VCL & dark theme: Calc: every other function name in Function Wizard list is unreadable
- tdf#134351 Wrong Auto Filter Result if all the records are selected
- tdf#134566 Can't input Japanese characters in Header and Footer Dialog.
- tdf#134598 Calc's Fill Format Mode function not available after New and Cancel (comment 9)
- tdf#134784 Paragraph spacing of first paragraph in a text frames is set to 0,42 cm when importing/opening docx
- tdf#134939 Font size fields (and other fields) keep losing focus (GTK3)
- tdf#135202 LO 6.4.6.1 and 7.0.1 fail with error 1045 when accessing MySQL database using native connector
- tdf#135260 Backspace has only effect on one character after rejecting all changes
- tdf#135370 LO does not refresh screen with Skia/Vulkan and nVidia cards
- tdf#135518 Locale en-HK is not supported
- tdf#135733 Crash undo paste & cut (swlo!SwDoc::IsInWriterfilterImport) since 7.0 or 7.1)
- tdf#135916 Scroll to top (to cursor) after applying page style at page break (comment 2)
- tdf#135952 Using 'points' in PNG export dialog causes absurdly large images and possible crash
- tdf#136036 Garbled icons on Libreoffice 7.0 x64, Windows 10 build 19041.450 (Vulkan)
- tdf#136176 Wrong object position after filesave and fileopen/reload if slant is used on a vertically flipped object in draw
- tdf#136222 Linear and Axial gradients looks ugly with Skia
- tdf#136238 Deleting a very very large cross page table (26 pages) very very slow
- tdf#136267 FILEOPEN XLSX index instead of content of category value in data label in column chart
- tdf#136385 Shapes moves to different position after undo of anchor to page
- tdf#136407 Libre Office Launcher gets weird artifacts around the recent file images (Vulkan)
- tdf#136430 Crash when tying to move chart data label
- tdf#136441 FILESAVE: Saxparse error on file open (word/footnotes.xml line 2) after save to DOCX & file reload
- tdf#136445 RTF import: comment/annotation anchor is in wrong cell (covered cell even) in table
- tdf#136455 GTK3: Unable to open Standard Filter in a file with large quantity of data rows
- tdf#136520 Text/background Color Palettes can no longer be torn off
- tdf#136551 FILEOPEN DOTX Template rendered with only one element, missing text and shapes
- tdf#136555 StartCenter is inconsistent with dark theme(s)
- tdf#136573 Ability to move chart data labels with keyboard arrows
- tdf#136577 [EDITING] "Replace All" does not undo properly if the replacement string is empty
- tdf#136620 FILESAVE: DOC: TextWrap is lost after RT
- tdf#136650 FILEOPEN DOCX Chart with data labels enabled at datapoint level show percentage values as fraction
- tdf#136682 Delete all comments not working after using Format All Comments
- tdf#136705 UI: Paragraph style dialog oversized because of large tab list
- tdf#136708 Textbox shrinks to content size on DOC export
- tdf#136728 Crash deleting a table
- tdf#136799 SVG icons not appearing in Styles tab in sidebar
- tdf#136830 Imported PPTX group shapes positions are not correct
- tdf#136836 EMF import from PPTX: visual problems with large image
- tdf#136924 Column icons are wrong in dark mode
- tdf#136951 i18n: add locale data for Võro
- tdf#136983 Wrong setting for DOC properties
- tdf#136985 Crash after resolving comment, undoing and opening redo steps
- tdf#137009 Default time format for French locales in African countries is wrong
- tdf#137016 Crash in: libatk-bridge-2.0.so.0.0.0, when EDITING Relationships
- tdf#137023 FILEOPEN: PPTX: Text is center aligned instead of left
- tdf#137038 UI: Crash reporter dialog size is relatively large for German language
- tdf#137071 Underline not visible in presentation mode if text is also highlighted
- tdf#137091 XLSX: Error 507 when opened with Turkish locale
- tdf#137165 UI: Data label changes position after closing the Position and Size dialog
- tdf#137180 FILEOPEN RTF Bulleted list has wrong indentation
- tdf#137201 EDITING: Unable to type to manually change font family when text is partially or fully selected (GTK3)
- tdf#137209 gtk3: "New Address List" dialog gets broken
- tdf#137245 Image disappears after AutoFormat applies a paragraph border
- tdf#137248 Calc - AutoCalculate malfunction, always F9 (ReCalculate) necessary
- tdf#137250 with gtk3, keyboard ineffective in Format > Page > Page > Paper Format
- tdf#137274 Writer: Deleting Comment disables Comments in Navigator
- tdf#137294 Special Character dialog -- Search operation not updated according to the active font name entry
- tdf#137345 Transition duration time is set in milliseconds instead of seconds
- tdf#137369 Some links.txt target point to nonexistent icons
- tdf#137393 Add New Noto CJK font names(V2.001) in front of the previous Noto CJK font names for CJK locale on VCL.xcu
- tdf#137417 FILEOPEN: SMARTART: Incorrect size of shapes
- tdf#137432 Value of object property is not shown in the Watch window after disable "Use Skia for all rendering"
- tdf#137446 resize of horizontal line via dialog in Calc introduces faulty 180deg rotation
- tdf#137594 Chinese conversion run all the way through column 1024.
- tdf#137608 Maximum page number of 9999 when inserting a manual break with custom page number