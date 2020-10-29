Software OK heeft versie 8.98 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is nog geen megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. Sinds versie 8.93 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in version 8.98: Bug-Fix: in Quad Explorer Details-List-View

General improvements for SMB, FTP and other network drives access

Small fixes and Update of the language files New New in version 8.97: Optimization and various fixes.

Small corrections in Quad Explorer for Windows

Update of the language files in Q-Dir New in version 8.96: Improvements in installing and uninstalling Quad Explorer

Optimization and various fixes.

Update of the language files New in version 8.95: Improvements in the address bars and navigation area

Corrections in the Explorer view print function

General improvements in the Quad-Explore Q-Dir

Update the language files New in version 8.94: Small adjustments in the installation and deinstallation

Further improvements in the Quad Explorer Q-Dir for Windows

Important updates to the language files