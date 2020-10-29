Software-update: Q-Dir 8.98

Q-Dir logo (45 pix)Software OK heeft versie 8.98 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is nog geen megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. Sinds versie 8.93 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in version 8.98:
  • Bug-Fix: in Quad Explorer Details-List-View
  • General improvements for SMB, FTP and other network drives access
  • Small fixes and Update of the language files
New New in version 8.97:
  • Optimization and various fixes.
  • Small corrections in Quad Explorer for Windows
  • Update of the language files in Q-Dir
New in version 8.96:
  • Improvements in installing and uninstalling Quad Explorer
  • Optimization and various fixes.
  • Update of the language files
New in version 8.95:
  • Improvements in the address bars and navigation area
  • Corrections in the Explorer view print function
  • General improvements in the Quad-Explore Q-Dir
  • Update the language files
New in version 8.94:
  • Small adjustments in the installation and deinstallation
  • Further improvements in the Quad Explorer Q-Dir for Windows
  • Important updates to the language files

Q-Dir 5.57 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.98
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Software OK
Download https://www.softwareok.com/?Download=Q-Dir
Bestandsgroottes 667,00kB - 1,07MB
Licentietype Freeware

+1WillySis
29 oktober 2020 18:54
Ik heb het weer eens bekeken, maar ik vind het nog steeds niet prettig werken. De gewone verkenner is erg beperkt, maar Q-dir is eigenlijk niet heel veel meer dan vier verkenners in één venster. Het vergelijken van directory's met één knop kopiëren van de ene lijst naar de andere en meer handige functies, die juist een extra meerwaarde aan het samenvoegen van meerdere verkenners moeten geven, ontbreken helaas.
+1Slay68
@WillySis29 oktober 2020 19:31
Klopt, het heeft op zich niet veel extra features o.i.d. Maar als ik regelmatig veel mappen open heb, vind ik het vaak toch veel handiger dan 4 aparte verkenner vensters, waarbij het steeds weer een verrassing is of je de juiste open klikt. Met Q-dir (of vergelijkbaar programma) heb je één venster met een vaste locatie voor je verschillende mappen. Ook kun je veel gebruikte venster combinaties opslaan als favorieten, waardoor je met een klik de betreffende mappen weer geopend hebt in de gewenste weergave. Daarmee heeft dit lichtgewicht tooltje voor mij iig toch een meerwaarde.
+1sellh48
30 oktober 2020 15:13
Werk al jaren met Q-Dir. Heb vaak verschillende mappen samen nodig. Met Q-Dir zet je die mappen gestructureerd open en kun je makkelijk en snel een bestand in een map openen of bestanden van de ene naar de andere map kopiëren.
Je kunt ook voor verschillende toepassingen eigen profielen instellen. Open je zo'n profiel dan worden die mappen geopend die je voor een bepaalde toepassing samen nodig hebt. Heel handig. Kan echt niet meer zonder Q-dir.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

