Software-update: Krita 4.4.1

Krita logo (75 pix) Versie 4.4.1 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 4.4.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Krita 4.4.1 Released

Despite an extra-long beta period during which we got awesome feedback from our community, 4.4.0 was released with several regressions, that is, bugs that weren’t present in 4.3.0. So today we’re releasing Krita 4.4.1 with the following fixes:

  • Android and ChromeOS:
    • Use SDK version 29, which means Krita doesn’t need permissions to run anymore and can access external files more easily. Krita is also updated to use NDK 20 or better
    • Fix the color picker (BUG:423254)
    • Fix problems with events reaching the canvas if a popup message was shown
    • Use the device’s locale, so the translations can be used (BUG:427692)
    • Fix copy and paste on Android (BUG:423199)
  • Fix a crash when loading a file with a pattern fill layer (BUG:427866)
  • Fix loading masks with vector selections (BUG:428332)
  • Fix a crash in the text tool when opening the editor by double-clicking the text (BUG:427858)
  • Fix a crash when using the move tool on a pixel selection (BUG:428260)

Versienummer 4.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Krita
Download https://krita.org/en/download/krita-desktop/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (9)

+1Settler11
29 oktober 2020 15:30
Had even door de galerij gebladerd van creaties met Krita, en dat zag er indrukwekkend uit. https://krita-artists.org/ Zeer interessant als je een tekenprogramma zoekt imo.
+184hannes
@Settler1129 oktober 2020 16:09
Zeer interessant als je een tekenprogramma zoekt imo.
Helaas wordt het meestal als photoshop/gimp-alternatief gepresenteerd. Als kers op de taart wordt het dan ook Amerikaans uitgesproken: Krijta :( .

Ik heb er nu een tijdje mee gespeeld, maar ik zie mezelf die creaties nog niet maken. Anderzijds: er is niet* zoiets als talent, slechts zoiets als oefening.

* Zoals ik het zie is er wel degelijk zoiets als gebrek aan talent, maar niemand wordt geboren als een expert.
+1Egocentrix
@84hannes29 oktober 2020 16:29
Helaas wordt het meestal als photoshop/gimp-alternatief gepresenteerd
Daar is het naar mijn mening ook heel goed voor te gebruiken. In de basis is het natuurlijk een (best degelijk) tekenprogramma. Ik ben het zelf tegengekomen op FOSS-fotografieforum pixls.us, en nu gebruik ik het voor retouching en compositing van foto's. GIMP is daar misschien meer op gericht, maar ik vind de interface van Krita stukken prettiger.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Egocentrix op 29 oktober 2020 16:30]

+184hannes
@Egocentrix29 oktober 2020 16:36
Daar is het naar mijn mening ook heel goed voor te gebruiken.
Dat is wel zo, maar Microsoft Word is ook heel geschikt om posters te maken. Toch zou ik het nooit een ‘CorelDraw-alternatief’ willen noemen; dat wekt verkeerde verwachtingen.
+1FlaffTweakr
@84hannes29 oktober 2020 17:09
Ik heb er een beetje mee gespeeld en vind het echt wel naar Photoshop neigen.

Zulke creaties (excl. postfx) kan je in zowat elk programma met brush color, size, hardness en opacity maken.

Layers, blend mode, brush mask, .. zijn in principe allemaal reproduceerbaar, het hangt er vooral van af wat voor tekening je maakt om te bepalen of je het nodig hebt en hoeveel tijd het bespaart. Geduld is het belangrijkste, en dat heb je enkel als je het graag doet.

Ik heb op die manier tekenen in een maand of twee geleerd door jaren geleden op AnonDraw (nsfw!) de techniek van anderen te kopieren. De toolset is daar heel beperkt waardoor je verplicht bent elk detail uit te tekenen. Na een korte frustrerende periode spring je over naar een degelijk programma en snap je waarom al die tools er zijn.

Dat betekent niet dat ik mooi kan tekenen, maar geef me een 5cmx5cm afbeelding en ik kan het wel namaken. Zelf iets verzinnen en correct schalen is nog steeds moeilijk..
084hannes
@FlaffTweakr29 oktober 2020 18:39
29 oktober 2020 17:09
Ik heb er een beetje mee gespeeld en vind het echt wel naar Photoshop neigen.
Is dat omdat Paint en Photoshop de enige grafische pakketten zijn waar je mee hebt gewerkt, of ken je bijvoorbeeld Corel Painter ook?

edit:
Dit is een serieuze vraag: er zijn genoeg mensen die alleen Photoshop kennen en in staat zijn zelfs Blender ermee te vergelijken. Gelukkig helpen dit soort sites daarbij: https://www.slant.co/versus/3818/5501/~photoshop_vs_blender

[Reactie gewijzigd door 84hannes op 31 oktober 2020 16:22]

+1PommeFritz
@Settler1129 oktober 2020 16:04
Wow, ik weet al best lang van het bestaan van Krita af maar nooit zo gekeken wat men met dit programma maakt. Maar daar in die gallery zitten echt heel mooie creaties tussen inderdaad!
+1Gadget Freak
@Settler1129 oktober 2020 16:37
Heeft zeer goede ondersteuning voor Wacom tekentablets. Dat is misschien wel de reden.

