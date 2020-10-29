Versie 4.4.1 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 4.4.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Krita 4.4.1 Released
Despite an extra-long beta period during which we got awesome feedback from our community, 4.4.0 was released with several regressions, that is, bugs that weren’t present in 4.3.0. So today we’re releasing Krita 4.4.1 with the following fixes:
- Android and ChromeOS:
- Use SDK version 29, which means Krita doesn’t need permissions to run anymore and can access external files more easily. Krita is also updated to use NDK 20 or better
- Fix the color picker (BUG:423254)
- Fix problems with events reaching the canvas if a popup message was shown
- Use the device’s locale, so the translations can be used (BUG:427692)
- Fix copy and paste on Android (BUG:423199)
- Fix a crash when loading a file with a pattern fill layer (BUG:427866)
- Fix loading masks with vector selections (BUG:428332)
- Fix a crash in the text tool when opening the editor by double-clicking the text (BUG:427858)
- Fix a crash when using the move tool on a pixel selection (BUG:428260)