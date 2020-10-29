Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 457.09 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de GeForce RTX 3070 en optimalisaties voor de spellen Watch Dogs: Legion, DiRT 5, Ghostrunner, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered en Xuan-Yuan Sword VII. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer de nodige problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for:
New Features and Other Changes
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- DiRT 5
- Ghostrunner
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Added support for GeForce RTX 3070.
- nVidia Control Panel > Manage 3D Settings: “Max Q Dynamic Boost” setting renamed to “Dynamic Boost”.
Windows 7 Open Issues
- [Turing GPU][Notebook]:On some Turing-based notebooks, users may see a black window when playing back a video in a web browser. [3135055]
- [For Honor][RTX 30 series]:Game will crash to desktop when launched on GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. [3139187]
- Random flicker may occur in multi-monitor configurations when G-SYNC is enabled. Flickering occurs on Dell S2417DG and Dell S2716DG monitors.when playing YouTube or Twitch videos at 144 Hz. [3147515]
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The game may crash to the desktop when starting a race. [200660345]
- Users may see a black screen when launching a game on a monitor using DSC (Display Stream Compression). [200661231]
- [G-SYNC]: With G-SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [Freestyle/Ansel]: After launching and then closing Star Wars: Squadrons, Freestyle/Ansel stops working on supported games. [3154362]To work around, reset the NVIDIA Control Panel global 3D settings. Open the NVIDIA Control Panel > Manage 3D Settings page, then select the Global Settings tab, click Restore and then click Yes at the confirmation dialog.
- [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
- [Warzone][RTX 30 series]: Users may see a drop in performance during gameplay.[3132127]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Notebook][RTX 2060]: Notebook display may flicker or turn black when Microsoft Hybrid Graphics is disabled. [3147602]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]