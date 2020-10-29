Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 457.09 WHQL

Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 457.09 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de GeForce RTX 3070 en optimalisaties voor de spellen Watch Dogs: Legion, DiRT 5, Ghostrunner, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered en Xuan-Yuan Sword VII. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer de nodige problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for:
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • DiRT 5
  • Ghostrunner
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
New Features and Other Changes
  • Added support for GeForce RTX 3070.
  • nVidia Control Panel > Manage 3D Settings: “Max Q Dynamic Boost” setting renamed to “Dynamic Boost”.
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Turing GPU][Notebook]:On some Turing-based notebooks, users may see a black window when playing back a video in a web browser. [3135055]
  • [For Honor][RTX 30 series]:Game will crash to desktop when launched on GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. [3139187]
  • Random flicker may occur in multi-monitor configurations when G-SYNC is enabled. Flickering occurs on Dell S2417DG and Dell S2716DG monitors.when playing YouTube or Twitch videos at 144 Hz. [3147515]
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The game may crash to the desktop when starting a race. [200660345]
  • Users may see a black screen when launching a game on a monitor using DSC (Display Stream Compression). [200661231]
  • [G-SYNC]: With G-SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
  • [Freestyle/Ansel]: After launching and then closing Star Wars: Squadrons, Freestyle/Ansel stops working on supported games. [3154362]To work around, reset the NVIDIA Control Panel global 3D settings. Open the NVIDIA Control Panel > Manage 3D Settings page, then select the Global Settings tab, click Restore and then click Yes at the confirmation dialog.
  • [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
  • [Warzone][RTX 30 series]: Users may see a drop in performance during gameplay.[3132127]
  • [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • [Notebook][RTX 2060]: Notebook display may flicker or turn black when Microsoft Hybrid Graphics is disabled. [3147602]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Reacties (16)

+1miicker
29 oktober 2020 19:42
Sinds de laatste update, volgens mij deze, heb ik problemen met mijn RTX2080 Super. In call of duty modern warfare crasht m'n pc regelmatig. Voorheen had ik geen problemen. Nu krijg ik vrij vaak een zwart scherm (mijn monitor geeft de melding: geen signaal). M'n GPU begint dan enorm te blazen. De enige oplossing die ik heb kunnen vinden is een herstart van m'n pc.

Ik heb nu oude drivers geïnstalleerd, daarmee heb ik het probleem niet. Maar wees dus gewaarschuwd.
+1Kw4kje
@miicker29 oktober 2020 20:07
Bedankt voor de waarschuwing. Ik zag dat je dit ook gisteren op het forum had geplaatst.
Dit is wel een driver update die vandaag, 29/10 is uitgekomen.
0miicker
@Kw4kje29 oktober 2020 21:29
Ja ik zie het inderdaad, ik ga deze vandaag proberen.
+1EdwinB
@miicker30 oktober 2020 00:41
Ik draai met een 2080 Super op de 452.06 drivers. De 456 serie ging ook telkens in de fout met een crashende PC tot gevolg. Met de 452.06 geen issues.

Soms is het handig om "if it ain't broken, don't try to fix it' toe te passen. De drivers na 452.06 zijn sowieso vooral gefocused op de RTX30xx serie en hebben waarschijnlijk weinig tot geen verbeteringen voor de RTX20xx serie in zich.
0akaash00
@EdwinB30 oktober 2020 08:59
Yup. voor alles onder de RTX30xx is 452.06 het beste denk ik. Ik hoop maar geen problemen te vinden met de 30xx serie kaart met de nieuwe drivers, want 452.06 is niet voor de nieuwe kaarten:(
+1Hackus
@miicker30 oktober 2020 08:43
Sinds de laatste update, volgens mij deze, heb ik problemen met mijn RTX2080 Super. In call of duty modern warfare crasht m'n pc regelmatig. Voorheen had ik geen problemen. Nu krijg ik vrij vaak een zwart scherm (mijn monitor geeft de melding: geen signaal). M'n GPU begint dan enorm te blazen. De enige oplossing die ik heb kunnen vinden is een herstart van m'n pc.

Ik heb nu oude drivers geïnstalleerd, daarmee heb ik het probleem niet. Maar wees dus gewaarschuwd.
Ik denk de vorige, en daar is ook een hotfix voor uitgebracht.De versie hier besproken is net uit
GeForce Hotfix Driver 456.98
0Skaave
@miicker2 november 2020 11:29
Mijn RTX 2080 Super crasht ook regelmatig. Dit gebeurt voornamelijk bij "load". Bijvoorbeeld WoW Retail & Classic. Zodra de kaart iets "zwaarder" moet verwerken dan krijg ik een zwart scherm en loopt alles vast. Na een restart werkt het weer even. Ik speel nu alles op low :S.
+1qbig1970
30 oktober 2020 01:58
Ik skip deze ook... VRAM USAGE in MSI afterburner geeft 0MB(!) aan in welk spel of benchmark dan ook.
(RTX 2070)
+1Xfade
@qbig197030 oktober 2020 16:06
Dat is niet altijd de schuld van de drivers natuurlijk, want dat soort apps baseren hun werk ook op drivers. Ook zij kunnen updates maken.
Fwiw: Met mijn 2080 kaart zie ik gewoon ram gebruik bij cpu én gpu.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xfade op 30 oktober 2020 16:19]

0qbig1970
@Xfade30 oktober 2020 18:04
ik heb tot deze driver ook nergens last van gehad, ik installeer deze, en ik zie deze "bug"
+1MikeRoG

30 oktober 2020 15:03
Er komt op korte termijn een hotfix-driver, althans een medewerker probeert het te pushen. Die hotfix-driver lost het volgende op:

[Warzone][RTX 30 series]: Users may see a drop in performance during gameplay.[3132127] Bron

[Notebook][RTX 2060]: Notebook display may flicker or turn black when Microsoft Hybrid Graphics is disabled. [3147602] Bron

En over deze issue, wordt ook gecorrigeerd in de hotfix-driver, denk ik maar hier heb ik nog geen bevestiging gezien aan de kant van NVIDIA.
[457.09][EVGA Precision X1] Custom fan curves not getting applied evenly across all fans[3166034] < Dit heeft alleen effect op RTX 3000 serie en óók anderen tools zoals MSI Afterburner.
+1Xfade
@MikeRoG30 oktober 2020 16:21
Dat lijkt me vrij weinig voor een hotfix driver, vooral met 2 opzich kleine issues.
+1akaash00
29 oktober 2020 20:14
En... G-sync nog steeds niet gefixed. Stuttering en tearing :'( :(

Weer terug naar 452.06

[Reactie gewijzigd door akaash00 op 29 oktober 2020 20:14]

+1tCC
30 oktober 2020 15:04
Afterburner Fan Curve werkt ook niet meer, rpm percentage komt niet overeen met wat ik instel.
3080 TUF trouwens.

Update: schijnen meer last van te hebben:
https://www.reddit.com/r/...ing_oc_not_following_msi/

[Reactie gewijzigd door tCC op 30 oktober 2020 21:11]

0Milan1NL
30 oktober 2020 07:59
Heb al ruim bijna een jaar een driver uit januari (1070 TI). Bevalt nog prima. 👍🏼
0sn3lders
30 oktober 2020 21:41
Net deze driver geinstalleerd voor mijn msi rtx 3080 gaming x trio. Nu crashed mijn game COD warzone steeds. Nooit eerder last gehad van game freeze, maar nu wel.

Hebben meedere hier last van??

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

