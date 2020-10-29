sluiten

Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.104.0

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)Adguard Home versie 0.104 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. Adguard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSDen is verder ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft het parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

AdGuard Home v0.104.0

We have something special for y'all today. Not just an implementation of a new feature but the first ever implementation of a new feature! This is about DNS-over-QUIC, a new DNS encryption protocol — read on to learn more.

Ah, yes, there's also a bunch of other good stuff, too: DHCP-related changes, a .mobileconfig generator for iOS and macOS, and a handful of other enhancements and bugfixes.

DNS-over-QUIC support AdGuard Home now natively supports a new DNS encryption protocol called DNS-over-QUIC. DoQ standard is currently in the draft state, and AdGuard Home (and dnsproxy) is it's first open-source implementation.

So what's good about it? Unlike DoH and DoT, it uses QUIC as a transport protocol and finally brings DNS back to its roots — working over UDP. It brings all the good things that QUIC has to offer — out-of-the-box encryption, reduced connection times, better performance when data packets are lost. Also, QUIC is supposed to be a transport-level protocol and there are no risks of metadata leaks that could happen with DoH.

At this moment, the only major public DNS resolver that provides DNS-over-QUIC is AdGuard DNS. Use quic://dns-unfiltered.adguard.com in the upstreams settings to start using AdGuard DNS "Non-Filtering".

DHCP rework: DHCP6 support, custom DHCP options

We did a huge rework of our DHCP server implementation. Thanks to it, AdGuard Home now supports DHCP6 and allows setting custom DHCP options.

Please note that in order to set DHCP options, you'll need to edit the configuration file.

  • Add support for DHCPv6: #779
  • DHCPv6 RA+SLAAC: #2076
  • DHCP: automatic hostnames: #1956
  • Add DHCP Options: #1585
iOS and MacOS .mobileconfig generator: #2110

iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur natively support DNS-over-HTTPS and DNS-over-TLS. However, it's not that simple to configure them — you need to install a special "configuration profile" for that. In order to make things easier, AdGuard Home can generate these configuration profiles for you. Just head to "Setup Guide" -> "DNS Privacy" and scroll to iOS.

Binary transparency

AdGuard Home binaries are now signed with our GPG key and you can now easily verify that they really come from us: https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/wiki/Verify-Releases

Other improvements
  • Allow entering comments to the Upstreams box: #2083
  • Load upstreams list from a file: #1680
  • Add ARMv8 to future releases, potentially append a v8 binary to the most recent non-beta release: #2125
  • Redesign query logs block/unblock buttons: #2050
  • Treat entries starting with "/" as "://" under specific circumstances: #1950
  • Use "Null IP" instead of NXDOMAIN by default: #1914
  • Bootstrap with TCP upstreams: #1843
  • Add block and unblock buttons to 'check the filtering' result: #1734
  • ipset feature support: #1191
  • Add Belarusian and Chinese Traditional HK languages: #2106
  • Add new language: en-silk: #1796
  • Use DOH or DOT as bootstrap: #960
Fixed
  • Reverse lookups return empty answers for hosts from /etc/hosts: #2085
  • Static lease hostnames are overridden by client-identifier: #2040
  • Query log doesn't display name for blocked services: #2038
  • Custom filter editor works with delay: #1657
  • Incorrect link address: #2209
  • Smartphone compatible design for user interface: #2152
  • Misleading information during service installation: #2128
  • Remove the limit on cache-min-ttl, 3600: #2094
  • Cannot change minimum TTL override in UI: #2091
  • Optical Issue on mobile phone: #2090
  • Setting a large DNS Cache Size in the Web GUI will exceed the unit32 range.: #2056
  • Clients requests aren't counted properly: #2037
  • Publish privacy policy on front page (README.md): #1960
  • Sorting various IP Address Columns in the UI (eg in dhcp static leases) does not sort correctly. They are treated as strings instead of numeric.: #1877
  • Requests count for clients with CIDR IP addresses: #1824

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.104.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Adguard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/wiki/Getting-Started#installation
Bestandsgrootte 8,25MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-10-2020 • 04:56

Submitter: TheCeet
98 • submitter: TheCeet

29-10-2020 • 04:56

98 Linkedin

Submitter: TheCeet

Bron: Adguard Team

Update-historie

16-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.6 8
05-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.5 3
01-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.4 17
26-01 AdGuard Home 0.107.3 5
30-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.2 19
21-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.0 26
05-'21 AdGuard Home 0.106.3 20
05-'21 AdGuard Home 0.106.2 71
05-'21 AdGuard Home 0.106.1 6
04-'21 AdGuard Home 0.106.0 32
Reacties (98)

Wijzig sortering
-198098+171+24+30Ongemodereerd14
Wijzig sortering
+2lenwar

29 oktober 2020 07:36
Ideale tool. Downloaden, uitpakken en opstarten. Als alternatief voor pihole vind ik dit echt veel beter. Waar pihole een samenraapsel van dnsmasq, een webserver, een php installatie en een vracht scripting om het draaiend te houden, is, is dit een alles-in-een tool.

Door een vinkje aan te zetten draai je intern je eigen DoT/DoH server, welke hij ook zelf ondersteund als upstream, zonder een één of andere proxy die je nodig hebt bij pihole.
+1Indir
@lenwar29 oktober 2020 08:00
Toch mis ik enigszins het gebruiksgemak van PiHole, de GUI van AdGuardHome bijv. leent zich nog niet echt voor het snel kunnen toevoegen van enkele honderden blocklists zoals ik dat gewend ben met PiHole.
+2Phyxion
@Indir29 oktober 2020 09:47
Als je zoveel blocklists toevoegt dan is het waarschijnlijk handiger om gewoon een blocklist te gebruiken die van alles combineert. Zelf draai ik al een hele tijd de oisd blocklist (https://oisd.nl/) en heb verder niks ingesteld. Ongeveer 30% van de requests wordt hier geblokkeerd. Ik gebruikte eerst ook PiHole maar dit is toch een stuk eenvoudiger te integreren met andere dingen die je op de RPi hebt draaien.
+1Ronwiel
@Phyxion29 oktober 2020 11:22
Briljante, gebruik zelf sindskort NextDNS. Met de standaard lijst + bekende lijsten laadt The Verge nog altijd langzaam. Met oisd super snel!
+1Indir
@Phyxion29 oktober 2020 14:56
In PiHole kom ik op 6+ miljoen geblokkeerde hosts uit met mijn 400+ blocklists. Mede dankzij OISD...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 29 oktober 2020 20:18]

+1Malarky
@Phyxion29 oktober 2020 21:10
Ik heb een tijdje Adguard gedraaid op mijn Synology. Maar met adds blokkeren op hostname niveau kom je in 2020 niet erg ver.

Youtube is slechts 1 van de vele websites die daar niet intrapt.

Jammer want ik zoek een oplossing op netwerk niveau, maar volgens mij bestaat er niets.
0basdej
@Phyxion29 oktober 2020 15:35
Goeie tip! Heb hem gelijk toegevoegd
+1lenwar

@Indir29 oktober 2020 09:52
Daar heb je een punt. Loop ik zelf niet tegenaan, maar ik snap dat als je (om welke reden dan ook) heel veel blokkeerlijsten nodig hebt, dat dat dan vervelend is.
Ik gebruik zelf één grote geconsolideerde lijst: https://oisd.nl/?p=dl
+1Hmmbob
@lenwar29 oktober 2020 10:05
Welke variant gebruik je daarvan? Ik zie AdGuard Home er zo niet bij staan?
+1lenwar

@Hmmbob29 oktober 2020 10:49
Deze: Adblocker-syntax domains
Dat is het groene schildje (dat is Adblock Home).

Dus effectief gebruik ik: https://abp.oisd.nl/ in m'n configuratie.
0Indir
@lenwar29 oktober 2020 14:59
Zie hier...
+1lenwar

@Indir29 oktober 2020 15:36
Zijn dat allemaal unieke domeinen of is dat inclusief overlap tussen de lijsten. En bestaan die lijsten uit reguliere expressies of glob expressies, of uit platte hostnames, want het lijkt mij niet erg efficient om daadwerkelijk langs een lijst van zes miljoen regels te doorlopen voor ieder dns-verzoek.

(dus doen ze sub*.adverteerder of sub1.adverteerder.nl, sub2.adverteerder.nl sub3.adverteerder.nl (enz))

Ik vraag dit omdat OISD ook een lijst heeft met platte domeinen (dat zijn dan pakkembeet 950000 regels), maar die is (volgens de mensen die de lijsten bijhouden) minder accuraat dan de standaardlijst van.

En uit nieuwsgierigheid.
Heb je daadwerkelijk gemerkt dat die 5.7 miljoen extra regels voor meer advertentieblokkades zorgde? Want ik zie op mijn apparaten namelijk geen advertenties voorbij komen met die ene lijst die ik gebruik. (zal allicht ook schelen welke sites en apps er worden gebruikt per huishouden)
+1Indir
@lenwar29 oktober 2020 20:42
PiHole filtert als het goed is alle dubbele domeinnamen van de verschillende blocklists er tussenuit gedurende het aanmaken, inladen en/of updaten van de (bestaande) blocklists. In mijn geval gaat het voornamelijk om platte unieke domeinnamen afkomstig uit de genoemde 436 blocklists die ik handmatig aan mijn PiHole installatie heb toegevoegd al zou het best kunnen dat er ook wel wat regex lijsten tussen kunnen zitten, ik zou dat dan allemaal opnieuw handmatig moeten nalopen om dat te verifiëren. Zelf heb ik handmatig ook wel wat regex regels aangemaakt voor verschillende domeinen die zaken serveren waar ik niet op zit te wachten. Zodoende kom ik momenteel uit op 6,018,817 geblokkeerde domeinen.

Qua DNS performantie merk ik weinig bij het surfen op het internet, noch van enige hardwarematige (over)load aangezien de RaspberryPi2's CPU-load, waar PiHole dedicated op draait, vrij laag blijft. Het RAM-geheugen al helemaal met een stabiele gebruik van maar een magere 8% sinds versie 5 van PiHole uit is, waar het RAM gebruik voorheen ruim over de 50% zat zelfs met de nodige tweaks, aangezien het anders rond de 90% uitkwam bij een standaardinstallatie met dat aantal blocklists. Tevens draai ik momenteel PiHole i.c.m. Unbound om zodanig alles zelf onder controle te houden. Al in al weinig over te klagen, al ben ik inmiddels ook begonnen met het uittesten van AdGuardHome.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 29 oktober 2020 20:48]

+1DenBeke
@Indir29 oktober 2020 08:53
Snel toevoegen van blocklists in de UI is niet ideaal inderdaad.
Met een teksteditor rechtsreeks in de config file gaat het sneller :)
0Indir
@DenBeke29 oktober 2020 22:56
Welke configuratie file is dat dan precies?
0DenBeke
@Indir29 oktober 2020 23:05
AdGuard maakt ergens een `AdGuardHome.yaml` file aan.
Maar zou eerlijk gezegd niet zomaar kunnen zeggen waar die staat. Ik run AdGuard via docker. Hoe draai jij AdGuard?
0Indir
@DenBeke29 oktober 2020 23:09
Momenteel in een VM (DietPi) m.b.v. ESXi op mijn Microserver, deze zou ik later optioneel om kunnen zetten naar een Docker based VM. Maar ik was eerder van plan voor een RPi3 met DietPi te kiezen als dedicated DNS server met Docker en daarin weer AdGuardHome of PiHole zodra ik de tijd heb.
0DenBeke
@Indir30 oktober 2020 17:27
Dat is exact mijn setup: dedicated Raspberry Pi met Docker met als enige service AdGuard Home.
0Indir
@DenBeke30 oktober 2020 18:28
Momenteel draai ik PiHole op een RPi2 met DietPi, maar ben van plan om daar bovenop Docker en Portainer in gebruik te nemen. Ben benieuwd hoe vlekkeloos het straks allemaal wel niet draait.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 30 oktober 2020 20:55]

+1slelieveld
@lenwar29 oktober 2020 22:28
Sorry, als alternatief voor pihole zal het vast voordelen hebben, ik gebruik het ook omdat het sneller in te stellen is en er net wat gelikter uit ziet. Maar ik mis toch een hele belangrijke feature die er bij pibole wel (recent) in zit: bypass per ip adres. Sommige appararen, zoals bv een smart TV doen het gewoon niet met pihole ertussen (NPO Uitzending gemist) en dan werkte het wel heel fijn om dat uit te kunnen zetten. Bij adguard home is dat nog miet gelukt. Ook niet met een profiel per global settings override en allow all...
0PuckStar
@slelieveld29 oktober 2020 23:52
Probeer deze eens te whitelisten voor NPO:
gigya.com
crwdcntrl.net
0slelieveld
@PuckStar30 oktober 2020 11:59
Hmz... hele domme vraag... bij pihole was het eenvoudig maar hoe krijg ik dit bij adguard home toegevoegd?

edit:
is het echt alleen met reg expressions mogelijk?
@@||gigya.com^
@@||crwdcntrl.net^

[Reactie gewijzigd door slelieveld op 30 oktober 2020 12:00]

0PuckStar
@slelieveld30 oktober 2020 23:03
Toen ik nog pihole gebruikt had ik het op deze manier in de whitelist:
gigya.com
crwdcntrl.net

Deze kun je ook nog proberen als het niet lukt:
sss.snmmd.nl
cts.snmmd.nl

Ik weet niet meer welke voor NPO waren en welke voor RTL nieuws en nu.nl video's.
0slelieveld
@PuckStar31 oktober 2020 06:45
Ja met pihole had ik dit ook. Maar helaas werkte het niet goed. Zoals hierboven beschreven werkte enkel het allowen van de hele TV. Is dit bij adguard echt niet moelijk?
0PuckStar
@slelieveld31 oktober 2020 11:10
Volgens mij kan dat ja. Ik heb even wat testjes gedaan.
Als je in AgGuard een client een naam geeft kun je uitvinken dat hij de global settings gebruikt en dan laat hij alles door voor die client.
Zie https://i.imgur.com/Crf6sSV.png
0slelieveld
@PuckStar31 oktober 2020 11:14
Ja, dat heb ik ook gelzen op github, maar dit werkt in de praktijk weerbarstiger... hij laat toch niet "alles" door dan en ook zie je in de log nog steeds (voor die client) zaken allowed en blocked... not wat te sleutelen daar... (op pihole was dit zeer makkelijk).
+1Timo002
29 oktober 2020 08:22
Ik heb via deze handleiding Adguard op mijn Synology draaien, maar ik heb eigenlijk geen idee hoe ik hem moet updaten... Iemand een idee? Of zijn er sowieso betere methoden?
+2Asterion
@Timo00229 oktober 2020 08:33
Ik werk via Portainer.
Je adguard draait in een container in Docker.

Portainer is een visualisatie van Docker. Dat geeft je de mogelijkheid om containers te maken, te starten, te stoppen, aan te passen...

Verdiep je daar anders eens ff in. Het leerproces is niet moeilijk!
Als je op je container klikt kan je bovenaan op 'recreate' klikken waarbij je de laatste versie kan downloaden zonder je instellingen kwijt te zijn.

Anders even deze link volgen maar kan je niet beloven dat je je instellingen behoudt in Adguard.
0Timo002
@Asterion29 oktober 2020 08:39
Helemaal die link gemist op die pagina! Update heeft gewerkt zoals daar beschreven staat! Tnx
0jcbvm
@Asterion29 oktober 2020 18:43
Heb ook wel eens zitten spelen met portainer, maar wat ik hierin mis is een notificatie als er een nieuwe image is. Nu moet je steeds maar zelf eerst een pull doen voordat je ziet dat er een nieuwe is. En dit kan helaas ook niet in batch...
0Malarky
@jcbvm29 oktober 2020 21:18
Portainer download en deployed volautomatisch de nieuwste docker wel als je gewoon <dockername>:latest gebruikt voor meeste dockers.

Helaas heeft portainer ook geen devs meer...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Malarky op 29 oktober 2020 21:19]

+1cadsite
@Timo00229 oktober 2020 08:33
je kan vanop eender welk toestel surfen naar het ip adres van je adguard home.
Dan krijg je bovenaan je statuspagina een knopje om te updaten.
klikken
even wachten
klaar!
+1Timo002
@cadsite29 oktober 2020 08:35
Hij zit op v0.102.0 en bij het update knopje zegt hij vrolijk: Up to date
+1cadsite
@Timo00229 oktober 2020 09:00
In case the button isn't shown or an automatic update has failed, you can upgrade manually:

Download the new AdGuard Home package.
Unpack it to a temporary directory.
Replace the old AdGuard Home executable file with the new one.
Restart AdGuard Home.
+1Martinus
@Timo00229 oktober 2020 08:34
Note: Find out how to update AdGuard container with the latest image.

onderaan de pagina :)
0Timo002
@Martinus29 oktober 2020 08:35
Stom, dom, Ik ben er niet |:(
+1Han_Solo
@Timo00229 oktober 2020 11:41
Ik neem aan dat je docker gebruikt.
- Stop de container met adguard
- Download de nieuwe versie van adguard met de registry browser. Niet de oude weggooien
- Markeer jouw container en ga naar Action en doe een clear (niet deleten!).
- Start daarna de container

Dit werkt alleen als je in de container instelling de configuratie buiten de container bewaart.
Onder Vulome zijn daar 2 entries voor nodig
Local Mount path
- docker/adguard/data /opt/adguardhome/work/data
- docker/adguard/config /opt/adguardhome/conf

Ik hoop dat deze goed werkt met een Synology. De laatste betrouwbare was 102

[Reactie gewijzigd door Han_Solo op 29 oktober 2020 11:42]

+1Martinus
29 oktober 2020 07:31
iemand ervaring, dat dit goed werkt? en iemand een idee of er straks BFriday deals zijn?
+1TheCeet
@Martinus29 oktober 2020 07:33
AdGuard Home werkt op mijn Raspberry pi zéér goed & is gratis he ;)
+1Martinus
@TheCeet29 oktober 2020 07:35
wat zijn die prijsplannen dan? ik zie alleen een dns die je op je router kan installeren gratis.
0teek2
@Martinus29 oktober 2020 09:16
Bij mij is het een 1-click install op Home Assistant op mn Raspberry Pi. Werkt erg goed, vraag me wel af hoe het gaat met vervelende apparaten die rechtstreek met IP adressen praten of DNS over https gebruiken of Chinese DNS servers forceren. Het is niet echt een complete oplossing.
+2blaatenator
@teek229 oktober 2020 10:19
Uiteraard niet, het is filteren gebaseerd op dns queries. Als je vanuit je netwerk uitgaand dns niet blokkeerd (behalve uiteraard van de geautoriseerde dns server, en dan bij voorkeur over DoT of DoH zodat het niet gesniffed of gespoofed kan worden) kan elke stuk software zelf bepalen welke dns server het gebruikt (Vooral Google apparaten, bv de Chromecast en Android, gaan stug naar de Google DNS en gebruiken de via DHCP doorgegeven pas als dit niet lukt).

AdGuard Home of PiHole moet je dus in combinatie met een goed geconfigureerde firewall gebruiken (Blokkeer DNS poorten (53, 953) en gebruik een blacklist met publieke DoH servers (wat uiteraard verre van waterdicht is) of gebruk een MitM proxy voor https verkeer om DoH dns queries eruit te filteren (wat weer andere nadelen heeft).
+1teek2
@blaatenator29 oktober 2020 10:29
Goede tips, zeker de Google apparaten idd. Ik ga er eens naar kijken, ik denk dat ik dit in mn edgerouterX dan moet instellen (block alles DNS behalve adguard) neem ik aan?
+1ErikRedbeard
@Martinus29 oktober 2020 07:51
Prijsplannen? Adguard Home is een gratis product, het heeft geen prijsplannen.

Het is zegmaar een directe concurrent van PiHole.
PiHole is in dit opzich qua UI mooier, maar Adguard Home heeft wat meer opties als het om security gaat.

Het is een all in one DNS (secure opties), Blocklist, DHCP
0Martinus
@ErikRedbeard29 oktober 2020 08:31
https://adguard.com/en/license.html

ik wil dus het verschil weten. vandaar de vraag.
+1cybermans
@Martinus29 oktober 2020 08:38
verschil tussen adguard en adguard home...
adguard home draai je over het algemeen centraal in je netwerk en dat gebruik je dan.
Adguard is een per device tool
+1CyberJack
@Martinus29 oktober 2020 12:49
Precies wat hier gemeld wordt. Het zijn verschillende pakketten.

AdGuard Home is voor thuis en is gratis. AdGuard is per device en zou je alleen nodig hebben als je niet thuis bent (tenzij je al je verkeer via een VPN via je thuis netwerk laat gaan).

Mocht AdGuard interesant vinden, Stack Social verkoopt momenteel een lifetime license voor zowel de personal ($ 19.99) als de family plan ($ 29.99).
+1TheCeet
@Martinus29 oktober 2020 07:43
Betalende services:
- AdGuard for Android
- AdGuard for iOS pro
- AdGuard VPN
- ...

Deze 'Home' variant is gratis en kan je installeren op volgende systemen en is een DNS server die je lokaal in jouw eigen netwerk laat runnen. Je hebt dus 100%controle over de DNS queries etc.
Linux: 64-bit, 32-bit
Linux ARM: 32-bit ARMv6 (recommended for Rapsberry Pi), 64-bit, 32-bit ARMv5, 32-bit ARMv7
Linux MIPS: 32-bit MIPS, 32-bit MIPSLE, 64-bit MIPS, 64-bit MIPSLE
Windows: 64-bit, 32-bit
MacOS: 64-bit, 32-bit
FreeBSD: 64-bit, 32-bit
FreeBSD ARM: 64-bit, 32-bit ARMv5, 32-bit ARMv6, 32-bit ARMv7

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheCeet op 29 oktober 2020 08:17]

+1cybermans
@Martinus29 oktober 2020 07:46
Dan weet ik niet waar jij kijkt, maar er zijn geen prijsplannen...

https://github.com/Adguar...Home/wiki/Getting-Started

Lees dit eens door
0Prozpect
@Martinus29 oktober 2020 07:47
Misschien moet je je iets beter inlezen.
+1Kas K
@TheCeet29 oktober 2020 10:56
Ik heb het draaien op een Raspberry zero. Werkt erg slecht.

Zorgt regelmatig voor 100% CPU belasting en dan kunnen mijn clients niet meer verbinden met het internet. Is door de ontwikkelaars nu ook erkend als bug. Wordt als het goed is opgelost in de volgende versie.

Ben maar weer terug gegaan naar PiHole.
+1TheCeet
@Kas K29 oktober 2020 11:29
Ik heb AdGuard Home draaien op pi 4 en zero als failover. Tot nu toe geen issues ondervonden.

Dat issue van CPU 100 of freeze zag ik ook passeren:
https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/issues/2225
+1cadsite
@Martinus29 oktober 2020 09:02
Ik heb dit een paar maanden draaien.
Eerst PiHole geprobeerd, maar dat kreeg ik niet aan de praat. Ik ben een totale leek als het gaat over linux en varianten.

AdGuard Home is super eenvoudig te installeren en te gebruiken.
Als je ziet hoeveel requests er tegen gehouden worden, echt ongelooflijk...
+1DigitalExorcist
@Martinus29 oktober 2020 09:48
Ja het werkt top. Ik draai 'm binnen HomeAssistant op een Raspberry Pi 2B.. ideaal ding. Alleen kwam ik er gisteren achter dat ik Safesearch op enforced had staan en daardoor de Nintendo Direct Mini niet kon openen .... haha.. (die was Rated M.. )

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 29 oktober 2020 09:48]

0Martinspire
@Martinus29 oktober 2020 10:48
Werkt net als andere oplossingen, overall goed maar soms sloopt het websites en diensten...
Dus zodra je hem hebt draaien, moet je wat zaken gaan whitelisten en toch weer uitzetten omdat het net effe te ver gaat.

Ik heb hem nu overigens op een paar Windows machines en Android tablets draaien en het werkt wel prima (dus niet als pi-hole alternatief nog). Zit niet veel batterij te verstoken, maar je ziet wel constant zo'n VPN teken in beeld.

Overigens had ik hem niet via de site zelf gekocht maar via SocialStack, daar kost de lifetime subscription maar 20 euro (en 30 voor family). Dan ben je toch weer heel wat goedkoper uit. Ik gok dat ze in de toekomst vooral via de VPN en andere diensten willen verdienen, want anders begrijp ik het ook niet helemaal hoe je business model dan werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Martinspire op 29 oktober 2020 10:52]

+1Timo002
29 oktober 2020 09:04
Geweldige tool, draait rustig in de achtergrond op mijn Synology. Enige probleem wat ik heb, er staat maar 1 top client in, en dat is mijn Synology. Hij ziet de clients zelf niet. Dat kan wel, maar dan moet ik in elk apparaat handmatig de DNS instellen op het IP van de Synology. Dat is niet te doen en werkt ook niet altijd even fijn. Zijn er andere manieren om dat op te lossen?
+1Yggdrasil
@Timo00229 oktober 2020 11:08
Als je router IP-adressen uitdeelt aan je apparaten (via DHCP) dan kun je daar ook instellen welke DNS server die apparaten moeten gebruiken. Bij mij is dat bijv. 192.168.1.2, het IP van mijn Synology.
+1Timo002
@Yggdrasil29 oktober 2020 11:15
Mijn router heeft als Primary DNS het IP adres van de Synology.
+1Yggdrasil
@Timo00229 oktober 2020 11:20
Dan begrijp ik je vraag waarschijnlijk niet goed. Ben ook pas net gebruiker van Adguard Home, maar ik heb wel veel ervaring met netwerkbeheer.
+1Timo002
@Yggdrasil29 oktober 2020 12:30
DNS van de router is ingesteld op het IP adres van de Synology.
In Adguard zie ik onder Top clients maar 1 client, en dat is het IP adres van de Synology.

Als ik op apparaten in het netwerk zelf de DNS server instel, en dan het IP van de Synology instel, dan zie ik dat apparaat wel afzonderlijk. Maar dat is natuurlijk niet de bedoeling om zo al je apparaten in te stellen.

Misschien heeft het te maken met de manier waarop in Adguard op mijn Synology geïnstalleerd heb en moet ik dat anders doen..? Hoe ik Synology geïnstalleerd heb link
+1Vorkie
@Timo00229 oktober 2020 14:56
Geef je router een aantal externe DNSservers
Geef je DHCP clients / static IP clients de Synology Adguard als DNS
Geef de Synology Adguard de router DNS, maar de Synology zelf de Adguard.
+1Asterion
@Timo00229 oktober 2020 12:16
Dan zou je, normaal, ook alle gebruikers moeten zien.
Bij mij is de router ook ingesteld op het op adres van adguard en ik zie werkelijk alle apparaten die verbinden met het internet.
+1blaatenator
@Timo00229 oktober 2020 10:24
Je gebruikt DHCP? Zo ja simpelweg op de dhcp server de doorgegeven dns aanpassen.
Zo niet moet je gaan redirecten. Kan met nftables / iptables maar is complexer dan simpelweg dns correct configureren.
(Zie ook m'n andere reactie hier voor de beperkingen)
+1Timo002
@blaatenator29 oktober 2020 10:26
Mijn verzorgt de DHCP, de Synology heeft Adguard. Is dat het probleem?
+1juliank
29 oktober 2020 10:42
Ik ben dus juist veranderd van pihole naar adguard home naar nextdns.io, en dat vind ik nog een tikje fijner werken :)
+1cadsite
@juliank29 oktober 2020 14:16
Leuk, maar dan moet je onder de 300.000 requests per maand blijven of je moet betalen.
Je vergelijkt dus een gratis product met een betalend product.
+1juliank
@cadsite29 oktober 2020 14:51
Ik heb liever een goed product wat gelijk overal werkt dan onhandig doen met een vpn en encryptie etc en dit werkt gelijk op 4g en alles met een simpele app/certificaat.. dus ik heb de 1,99pm er wel voor over, en gelijk servers over de wereld
+1tcviper
@cadsite29 oktober 2020 15:11
1.99$ per maand is het particulier ongelimiteerd. Daar kan/wil ik geen RPI thuis voor draaien met alle updates, onderhoud etc :) Stukken makkelijker dit, plus je kunt meerdere 'sites' aan maken.
0cadsite
@tcviper29 oktober 2020 15:36
Allemaal goed hoor, ieder zijn ding. Ik zeg gewoon dat je eerlijk moet vergelijken.

Los daarvan, onderhoud? Als ik hier op tweakers zie dat er een update is open ik even de admin pagina en klik op 'update'.
Klaar met het 'onderhoud, updates etc'.
+1tcviper
@juliank29 oktober 2020 12:45
NextDNS.io is super fijn! :)
+1spiritrulez
29 oktober 2020 08:34
Ik draai hem zelf in HomeAssistant als add-on en het werkt geweldig. Ik moet hem alleen uit zetten wanneer ik de NPO-app gebruik op mn Samsung TV. Die wil namelijk geen content spelen totdat de ad's zijn weergegeven. RTLXL en Kijk skippen gewoon over de ad's heen nu en dat is heerlijk. Om nog niet eens te spreken over alle rotzooi die Adguard afvangt van je Android devices (websites maar ook ad's in verschillende apps).
+1Puck
@spiritrulez29 oktober 2020 08:59
Je kunt gewoon de domeinen die NPO nodig heeft aan de whitelist toevoegen. Dit kan zelfs per apparaat, waardoor in dit geval enkel je TV een aantal uitzonderingen heeft :)
+1spiritrulez
@Puck29 oktober 2020 09:06
Maar hoe kom ik er dan achter welke domeinen dat exact zijn?
+1Mevius
@spiritrulez29 oktober 2020 09:14
Wat @Puck zegt :)

Ik liep tegen hetzelfde probleem aan en dit zijn ze:
# [NPO]
b.scorecardresearch.com
tag.aticdn.net
+1spiritrulez
@Mevius29 oktober 2020 09:40
Mijn dank is nog groter dan mijn ergernis aan reclame. All hail @Mevius ! :P
+1Martinspire
@Mevius29 oktober 2020 10:54
Als je die domeinen ziet, dan vraag je je weer af wat ze daar in hemelsnaam met je data aan het doen zijn...
+1Puck
@spiritrulez29 oktober 2020 09:13
Kijken wat er op IP van je TV geblokkeerd wordt bij gebruik van specifieke app in de logs van Adguard. Beetje trial en error maar is waarschijnlijk de snelste manier.
+1cadsite
@Puck29 oktober 2020 13:28
hoe stel je in per apparaat?
Op PiHole heb ik dat al gezien, maar in AdGuard Home ben ik dat nog niet tegen gekomen.
+1Puck
@cadsite29 oktober 2020 13:33
https://github.com/Adguar...iki/Hosts-Blocklists#ctag
0cadsite
@Puck29 oktober 2020 14:11
Bedankt.
Nu versta ik waarom ik het niet zag. Het is lang niet zo gebruiksvriendelijk als bij PiHole.
+1Jazco2nd

29 oktober 2020 10:32
Ik gebruik om die reden dus juist deze versie/config van Unbound, in PiHole staat het adres van mijn Unbound ingesteld als DNS server.

Het lijkt erop dat dat geen optie is of in elk geval niet de bedoeling is als ik zou overstappen op AdGuard.

Dat zou ik willen om redenen die @lenwar ooit hier heeft genoemd.
+ Deit dat ik nooit echt tevreden was over de ontwikkeling van de UI met group management.
+ Een eenvoudige oplossing zocht om snel op mijn telefoon tijdelijk adblocking uit te schakelen *alleen voor mijn telefoon* (kan AdGuard dat?).
+ De onmogelijkheid Docker-PiHole als DNS te gebruiken voor PiVPN (bare op dezelfde server geïnstalleerd) wanneer je daar remote verbinding mee maakt (kan echt niet, al luistert Docker PiHole naar alles, een oplossing zou zijn Pihole bare te installeren maar dat wil ik niet).

Maar ik voel me juist heel prettig bij Unbound..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 29 oktober 2020 10:34]

+1lenwar

@Jazco2nd29 oktober 2020 11:00
AGH kan je uiteraard ook voor Unbound zetten, al ben ik altijd van mening dat als je toch al Unbound gebruikt dat je net zo goed geen Pi-Hole of AGH kan gebruiken, aangezien Unbound ook met blocklists kan werken (al mis je dan de GUI, maar dan zijn pi-hole of AGH een relatief zware oplossing voor een GUI) Maar dat terzijde :)

AGH heeft zover ik kan vinden geen optie om tijdelijk één client te whitelisten van adblocking. Ik heb er nooit bij stilgestaan dat dat wel is handig kan zijn. Ik zal hem is als feature request inschieten :)

@Yggdrasil heeft me er even op geattendeerd dat je per client, of per OS/groep/whatever uitzonderingen kan maken. Deze zijn echter niet tijdelijk. (je kan met tags werken, waardoor je bijvoorbeeld kan zeggen dat alle Android apparaten deze regels hebben, alle iOS apparaten, die regels, of de apparaten van de kinderen X hebben en de apparaten van de ouders Y hebben.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 29 oktober 2020 12:36]

+1Jazco2nd

@lenwar29 oktober 2020 11:05
Grootste gemis als je alleen Unbound gebruikt is de onmogelijkheid om de blocklist tijdelijk even uit te schakelen. Je kan makkelijker het DNS adres in je router wijzigen naar iets algemeens. Dat maakt het niet echt bruikbaar als simpele oplossing.

Voor PiHole heeft iemand dit gemaakt voor Android:
https://play.google.com/s...8.minimenu&hl=en_GB&gl=US
dat voegt een notificatie toggle toe aan je standaard toggles. Daarmee zet je adblocking van PiHole aan/uit, zonder de app daarvoor te openen.
Maar dan is dus adblocking geheel uit, terwijl je nog wel PiHole als DNS hebt.

Zo iets simpels voor AdGuard Home zou wel mooi zijn. edit: ik heb de maker van de app gevraagd of hij AdGuard support zou willen overwegen (hopende dat AdGuard een API heeft oid).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 29 oktober 2020 11:23]

+1cadsite
@Jazco2nd29 oktober 2020 14:14
Als je naar het ip adres surft van je adguard home kan je de filtering toch met een klik op de knop uitzetten?
Of is het dat niet wat je bedoelt?
+1Jazco2nd

@cadsite29 oktober 2020 16:17
Dat kan met Pi_hole ook. Maar nu kan het zo: swipe down, tap.
Dat is natuurlijk veel simpeler dan je browser openen, een nieuw tab, naar het adres gaan, filtering uitzetten etc.

Nadeel is dus dat het dus filtering geheel uitzet, niet device specifiek, maar dat kan in de webUI ook niet.
+1Yggdrasil
@lenwar29 oktober 2020 11:47
Adguard Home kan een client whitelisten. Dit kan door de client bij "Instellingen | Cliënt instellingen" expliciet toe te voegen. Je moet hem dan identificeren via IP-adres, CIDR of MAC-adres, waarna je kunt kiezen welke instellingen voor die client gelden. Door "Gebruik globale instelling" uit te vinken worden de standaard filters voor die client uitgeschakeld.

Dit is alleen niet tijdelijk (met een timer of zo). Je moet de override expliciet weer uitschakelen voor die client. Verder moet je de whitelisting beheren via de Adguard webserver. Die kun je natuurlijk gewoon vanaf je telefoon openen.
+1Thom Duran
29 oktober 2020 09:56
Heb deze tool nu al een aantal keer voorbij zien komen en ziet er erg mooi uit, zi er nog aan te twijfelen om misschien wel of niet hierop over te stappen.
  • Ik heb nu mijn Pi Hole op een Nano Pi Neo Plus 2 draaien met Armbian, draait Adguard hier ook op? (neem het aan van wel).
  • Voor de rest heb ik nog een PiVPN draaien op dezelde Nano Pi, kan ik er dan voor zorgen dat Adguard ook werkt via een VPN verbinding? dit werkt nu wel en zou ik graag willen behouden.
  • Ook gebruik ik nu op mijn android telefoon en tablet de app Flutterhole om Pi Hole te kunnen beheren en monitoren vanaf mobielen apparaten, is er voor Adguard ook zo soort app of alternatief?
Als iemand hierop de antwoorden weet hoor ik graag :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Thom Duran op 29 oktober 2020 09:58]

+1TheCeet
@Thom Duran29 oktober 2020 11:35
A ) Armbian zou geen enkel probleem moeten zijn. Kan geïnstalleerd worden op:
Linux: 64-bit, 32-bit
Linux ARM: 32-bit ARMv6 (recommended for Rapsberry Pi), 64-bit, 32-bit ARMv5, 32-bit ARMv7
Linux MIPS: 32-bit MIPS, 32-bit MIPSLE, 64-bit MIPS, 64-bit MIPSLE
Windows: 64-bit, 32-bit
MacOS: 64-bit, 32-bit
FreeBSD: 64-bit, 32-bit
FreeBSD ARM: 64-bit, 32-bit ARMv5, 32-bit ARMv6, 32-bit ARMv7
B ) PiVPN draait bij mij ook zonder issues icm AdGuard Home. (ikzelf draai wel Raspberry Pi OS)
C ) Zo'n app ben ik nog niet tegen gekomen voor ADG. Idd wel al veel zien passeren voor Pi-Hole. Webpagina van ADG is wel geoptimaliseerd voor mobile devices.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheCeet op 29 oktober 2020 11:35]

+1Thom Duran
@TheCeet29 oktober 2020 11:44
Dankjewel voor je reactie, ik denk dat A en B wel goed moeten komen, en de app is not perse hel nodig wat mij betreft, ik denk dat ik het ga proberen te installeren naast Adguard om zo te testen of dit een beetje bevalt of niet.
+1Jazco2nd

29 oktober 2020 10:10
Vanwaar de focus op versleutelde DNS ?? Dat snap ik niet. Wat is het nut van versleuteling als het slechts werkt tot het eerste knooppunt? Want vanaf de eerste DNS server is de versleuteling weg en gaat je complete verzoek naar andere DNS servers.

Je wil om dezelfde redenen dat de meesten waarschijnlijk DoH kiezen toch juist voor recursive DNS gaan? Zodat geen enkele DNS server je complete verzoek ziet?
+1Jack Flushell
@Jazco2nd29 oktober 2020 10:20
Zolang een server niet weet waar een DNS vandaan komt en naartoe gaat is het niet erg. Vaak is dat inderdaad niet zo. Ik gebruik om die reden DNSCrypt-Proxy met DNS Relaying (config file) icm met Pihole. Dan zit je qua DNS helemaal safe. Alleen weggelegd voor Tweakers zoiets.
+1Asterion
29 oktober 2020 07:45
Gebruik het zelf ook al maanden en ben hier redelijk tevreden over.
Het heeft veel instellingen, een heel mooi overzicht en blokkeert heel wat websites.

Ongeveer 20% van alle request bestempeld hij als advertentie en wordt dan ook geblokkeerd.

Zeker een aanrader om eens te proberen!
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

