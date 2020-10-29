Adguard Home versie 0.104 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. Adguard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSDen is verder ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft het parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We have something special for y'all today. Not just an implementation of a new feature but the first ever implementation of a new feature! This is about DNS-over-QUIC, a new DNS encryption protocol — read on to learn more.

Ah, yes, there's also a bunch of other good stuff, too: DHCP-related changes, a .mobileconfig generator for iOS and macOS, and a handful of other enhancements and bugfixes.

So what's good about it? Unlike DoH and DoT, it uses QUIC as a transport protocol and finally brings DNS back to its roots — working over UDP. It brings all the good things that QUIC has to offer — out-of-the-box encryption, reduced connection times, better performance when data packets are lost. Also, QUIC is supposed to be a transport-level protocol and there are no risks of metadata leaks that could happen with DoH.

At this moment, the only major public DNS resolver that provides DNS-over-QUIC is AdGuard DNS. Use quic://dns-unfiltered.adguard.com in the upstreams settings to start using AdGuard DNS "Non-Filtering".

We did a huge rework of our DHCP server implementation. Thanks to it, AdGuard Home now supports DHCP6 and allows setting custom DHCP options.

Please note that in order to set DHCP options, you'll need to edit the configuration file.

Add support for DHCPv6: #779

DHCPv6 RA+SLAAC: #2076

DHCP: automatic hostnames: #1956

Add DHCP Options: #1585

iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur natively support DNS-over-HTTPS and DNS-over-TLS. However, it's not that simple to configure them — you need to install a special "configuration profile" for that. In order to make things easier, AdGuard Home can generate these configuration profiles for you. Just head to "Setup Guide" -> "DNS Privacy" and scroll to iOS.

AdGuard Home binaries are now signed with our GPG key and you can now easily verify that they really come from us: https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/wiki/Verify-Releases

Allow entering comments to the Upstreams box: #2083

Load upstreams list from a file: #1680

Add ARMv8 to future releases, potentially append a v8 binary to the most recent non-beta release: #2125

Redesign query logs block/unblock buttons: #2050

Treat entries starting with "/" as "://" under specific circumstances: #1950

Use "Null IP" instead of NXDOMAIN by default: #1914

Bootstrap with TCP upstreams: #1843

Add block and unblock buttons to 'check the filtering' result: #1734

ipset feature support: #1191

Add Belarusian and Chinese Traditional HK languages: #2106

Add new language: en-silk: #1796

Use DOH or DOT as bootstrap: #960