Software-update: TrueNAS 12.0

TrueNAS logo (79 pix)iXsystems heeft versie 12.0 van TrueNAS uitgebracht, de eerste uitgave waarin de codebase van de oude FreeNAS en TrueNAS zijn samengevoegd. Deze worden nu uitgebracht onder de naam TrueNAS Core en TrueNAS Enterprise. Met TrueNAS kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

TrueNAS 12.0-RELEASE

iXsystems is pleased to announce the general availability of TrueNAS 12.0 RELEASE! This is the first production version of the unified FreeNAS and TrueNAS release that is renamed to TrueNAS CORE and TrueNAS Enterprise, respectively. Since the first 12.0 Release Candidate, an additional 30 final polishing bugs have been found and fixed in the full 12.0-RELEASE version. The first maintenance release of TrueNAS 12.0, U1, is anticipated in December.

TrueNAS 12.0

The TrueNAS 12.0 release is a major new update to the TrueNAS family of storage products. TrueNAS CORE is the successor to FreeNAS, which is still fully open-source and offering the same functionality and more features than ever before. Included in version 12 are major changes to the ZFS filesystem, bringing all upcoming OpenZFS 2.0 (Formerly ZFS on Linux). Additionally, version 12 includes these notable changes and improvements:

  • ZFS Native Crypto – Per dataset encryption and support for encrypted replication to untrusted targets.
  • 2 Factor Authentication – Use applications such as “Google Authenticator” to provide an extra layer of security when accessing TrueNAS.
  • KMIP Support – TrueNAS Enterprise now adds the ability to interface with KMIP servers for the storage and retrieval of passwords and encryption keys.
  • Performance Improvements – Virtually every area of the platform has been updated and includes some major performance improvements, including SMB, iSCSI, ZFS and more.
  • API Keys – All of TrueNAS can be configured with TrueNAS API v2.0, and now supports API keys for remote access. The v1.0 API is no longer supported.
  • Fusion Pools – Allows creating pools with all-flash vdevs that store metadata and small-block IO. This provides flash-like performance on all metadata operations, but with the cost effectiveness of spinning disk for storage blocks.
  • VPN Support – Support for TrueNAS acting as both an OpenVPN Server and Client, depending on your VPN needs.
  • TrueCommand Cloud Integration – TrueNAS 12.0 systems can be connected directly to a TrueCommand Cloud account for scaled monitoring and management of your TrueNAS systems – no additional hardware needed! For Early Access to TrueCommand Cloud, go to portal.ixsystems.com and create an iX account, then send an email to request Early Access to the TrueCommand Cloud Services. Be sure to include the email address that you used to create your iX Account. For step-by-step instructions for configuring TrueCommand Cloud, see this article on the new TrueNAS Documentation Hub.

These major changes are also paired with numerous other bug fixes and quality-of-life type improvements to the UI and APIs for users. We’ve also revamped our Documentation, focusing more content on how to accomplish specific tasks, reducing the learning curve and time normally spent on deploying TrueNAS in a variety of storage environments.

Versienummer 12.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.freenas.org/download-freenas-release/
Bestandsgrootte 827,00MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-10-2020 09:30
42 • submitter: ballonf

22-10-2020 • 09:30

42 Linkedin

Submitter: ballonf

Bron: iXsystems

Update-historie

12-05 TrueNAS 13.0 18
04-05 TrueNAS 12.0-U8.1 12
04-02 TrueNAS 12.0-U8 5
09-12 TrueNAS 12.0-U7 10
13-11 TrueNAS 12.0-U6.1 3
06-10 TrueNAS 12.0-U6 19
08-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U5.1 20
08-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U5 5
07-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U4.1 6
06-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U4 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

TrueNAS

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (42)

-Moderatie-faq
-142041+139+24+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2Sandor_Clegane
22 oktober 2020 09:34
Mocht je ook containers en KVM willen, dan is er nu ook TrueNAS Scale.

Ipv FreeBSD gebaseerd is het gebaseerd op Linux.
https://www.truenas.com/truenas-scale/
+2JJ White
@Sandor_Clegane22 oktober 2020 10:45
Lees wel dat de pagina zelf aangeeft dat TrueNAS Scale nog niet helemaal klaar is voor gebruik in "production":
*TrueNAS SCALE is in early development and is not recommended for production use until 2021.
+1Sandor_Clegane
@JJ White22 oktober 2020 10:50
True. ;) Maar voor een thuis NAS lijkt het prima te werken.
+1CurlyMo

@Sandor_Clegane22 oktober 2020 09:46
Als je toch een op Linux gebaseerde Hypervisor wil dan kan je wellicht beter Proxmox gaan draaien.
+1Sandor_Clegane
@CurlyMo22 oktober 2020 09:58
Als je tevreden bent met FreeNas en de Gui spreekt je aan, is er wat te zeggen voor Scale.
+1Oon
@Sandor_Clegane22 oktober 2020 11:04
Ik zou me vooral afvragen wat de mogelijkheden zijn in het opzetten van netwerken e.d.

Als je primaire doel netwerkopslag is dan zal het zeker misschien wel fijner werken dan Proxmox en dan alsnog TrueNAS binnen een VM moeten draaien voor de andere functies, maar als je een beetje gaat homelabben dan wil je toch al gauw meer dan dat en kun je het beter omdraaien.
0himlims_
@CurlyMo22 oktober 2020 10:41
draai proxmox nu half jaartje - erg goed te spreken over systeempje :P
+1Asterion
22 oktober 2020 09:49
Hoe vergelijkt dit zich met een systeem als OpenMediaVault?

Kan hier gemakkelijk Docker op geïnstalleerd worden?
+2Ivolve
@Asterion22 oktober 2020 12:56
Ik kan hier niet feitelijk op reageren, wel op basis van ervaring.

Openmediavault is een veredeld hobby project van een aantal ontwikkelaars die hier heel veel tijd en energie in steken. Het blijft echter wel een hobby project en je hebt weinig garanties dat alles ook daadwerkelijk werkt. Vooral na een update wil er nog wel eens wat stuk gaan. Als je veel kennis van linux hebt (of dit wilt leren) dan is dit een prima oplossing voor je als tweaker.

Heb je dat (zoals ik) niet en wil je vooral een NAS systeem dat je 1 keer opzet en daarna ook zonder veel omkijken blijft draaien, dan is freenas een beter oplossing voor je. Voorwaarde daarbij is wel dat je bereid moet zijn om wat extra centjes aan hardware (vooral RAM) te spenderen. Freenas is de gratis versie van een commercieel product. Daar zit dus een degelijk team achter met daadwerkelijk commerciele belangen om alles werkend te houden. Ik zou niet meer terug willen.
+13dmaster
@Asterion22 oktober 2020 09:57
Docker zal niet werken want het is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en niet op Linux. Je hebt wel (iocage) jails en plugins.
+1Giesber
@3dmaster22 oktober 2020 12:44
Docker zal niet werken want het is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en niet op Linux. Je hebt wel (iocage) jails en plugins.
Dat klopt niet, TrueNAS ondersteunt ook Docker containers. Ofwel installeer je het op FreeBSD (eventueel in een jail), maar dan ben je beperkt tot applicaties die onder FreeBSD draaien. Anders kan je het in een Linux VM installeren, maar dan gebruik je de hardware wat inefficiënter (hoewel dat tegenwoordig heel goed meevalt) en is de setup iets complexer (al valt dat nog goed mee).

Docker draait overigens op veel systemen, ook op Windows. Maar in dat geval ben je beperkt tot software die op Windows kan draaien. Docker op zich is dus helemaal niet beperkt tot Linux, sommige applicaties die in Docker draaien wel.
+1wuppie007
@Asterion22 oktober 2020 10:07
OpenMediaVault is over de gehele breedte wat anders dan FreeNAS. Kijk hier naar een vergelijking: https://www.freenas.org/freenas-vs-openmediavault/

Ik heb ooit Docker aan de gang gekregen bij een vorige versie van FreeNAS, toen was het een heel gedoe met file permissies. (Gedoe, meer omdat ik toen niet zo gewend was aan de structuur toen) Maar ik weet niet hoe het nu werkt?

[Reactie gewijzigd door wuppie007 op 22 oktober 2020 10:09]

+1Dacuuu
@Asterion22 oktober 2020 10:13
Als je super easy docker containers wil draaien moet je Unraid proberen, werkt geniaal.
+1niqck
@Asterion22 oktober 2020 10:16
In FreeNAS werd voor Docker een VM met Rancher ge-installeerd. Vermoedelijk zal TrueNAS ook deze functionaliteit hebben.
+1Spacewide
22 oktober 2020 12:45
Ziet er slick uit. Is zulke software toegankelijk voor leken? Zero ervaring in NAS. Op dit ogenblik draai ik Windows met Plex (pms) helaas moet elke taak manueel gebeuren.
+2Jester-NL
@Spacewide22 oktober 2020 14:54
Ik draai al een paar jaar FreeNAS. Ik ben een paar keer op mijn bek gegaan, maar heb het allemaal toch werkend gekregen (met hulp van het FreeNAS-forum en de nodige YT-videos).

Mijn FreeNAS draait mijn Plex-server en Transmission (en een paar andere dingetjes). Ik ben al jaren tevreden ;). De rest van mijn machines draait Windows en om die reden zie ik mezelf (op FreeNAS/BSD-gebied als redelijke leek)
+1niqck
@Spacewide22 oktober 2020 13:32
WebUI biedt veel opties waardoor je denk ik meest gewoon zo kan doen. Komende van Solaris met ZFS vond ik FreeNAS een logische keuze voor mij. ZFS is een heerlijke FS/VM combinatie. Nog geen bit data verloren ondanks reeds 2 defecte HDD's sinds ik het jaar of 10 geleden begon te draaien. Ondertussen zijn wel alle schijven ge-upgrade: nieuwe grotere schijf er in, resilveren, repeat. Eens alle schuiven vervangen een 'grow' doen en pats meer plaats.

Voor Plex (PMS) zijn er plugins voor zover ik mij herinner. Dus je kan een Plex-server zo op je NAS installeren. Enkel nog toegang geven tot je media en indexeren.

Als je het wil testen kan je het altijd eens in VirtualBox proberen. Paar kleine schijfjes aanmaken en wat spelen en zien of het je iets lijkt.
+13raser
22 oktober 2020 11:35
Werkt TrueNAS echt alleen met ZFS? Je hebt er dus bakken geheugen voor nodig?
+1niqck
@3raser22 oktober 2020 12:07
8GB volstaat... dus bakken is nogal overdreven. Als de evolutie zo verder gaat draai je TrueNAS binnenkort op een SmartPhone :9
+1Thanis
@niqck22 oktober 2020 13:29
Mijn truenas met 2 Pools (p1: 6x SSD IN RAIDZ2 en 02: 2x8TB ironwolf mirror) komt zonder enige extra plug-ins maar amper toe met 8GB RAM ... of is het normaal dat alles na boot gelijdelijk naar ZFS cache gaat en free quasi 0 is ?

Verder best wel tevreden. Draait als een VM en doet dienst als NAS en als iSCSI datastore (internal vsphere 10Gbit network). Plug-ins e.d. draai ik op aparte linux vm’s

Ik merk net dat ze voor iSCSI usage minimaal 16GB Ram aanraden ... zal dus ram moeten verhogen :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Thanis op 22 oktober 2020 13:32]

+1niqck
@Thanis22 oktober 2020 13:36
Hangt idd sterk af van hoeveel storage je er aan hangt. Doelde echter vooral op de opmerking dat 8GB veel RAM is als tegenwoordig een beetje top-GSM al 6GB RAM heeft. Dan is 8GB in een servertje echt peanuts.

Zelf heb ik ook 2 pools maar draaide initieel op 32GB en tijdje geleden ge-upgrade naar 64GB. Kan ik zonder problemen een paar VM's op draaien...
+13dmaster
@3raser22 oktober 2020 11:40
Het werkt alleen met ZFS, maar voor huis tuin en keukengebruik is 8GB voldoende. Als je flink wat jails wil draaien ( of al helemaal met VM's) dan mag er wel wat meer in.

https://www.truenas.com/d...nd-network-considerations

[Reactie gewijzigd door 3dmaster op 22 oktober 2020 12:18]

+1Maurits van Baerle
@3raser22 oktober 2020 13:43
ZFS heeft alleen “bakken geheugen” nodig als je dedup aan zet. En dat moet je eigenlijk gewoon nooit doen.

Het standaard stappenplan voor dedup gaat een beetje als volgt:
1) doe onderzoek naar of dedup in jouw geval nuttig is
2) doe nog meer onderzoek naar of dedup in jouw geval nuttig is
3) besluit geen dedup te gebruiken en kies in plaats daarvan voor compressie

Als je geen dedup gaat gebruiken (en ik kan je nu al verzekeren dat als je deze vraag stelt dat je geen dedup nodig hebt) dan heb je aan 8GB RAM al genoeg. Meer is fijner maar geen noodzaak.
+1weebl
22 oktober 2020 11:40
Net de update gedaan vanaf 11.3-U5 op mijn HP MicroServer N54L. Ging echt vlekkeloos en draait nu weer als een zonnetje. Ik heb dit servertje nu al een aantal jaar als NAS, had er eerst OpenMediaVault op staan, maar daar heb ik in het verleden wat vervelende issues mee gehad na upgrades. Paar jaar geleden besloten over te stappen naar FreeNAS en ik moet zeggen dat het echt perfect werkt.
+1niqck
@weebl22 oktober 2020 12:11
Heb je er ook jails, plugins en VM's op draaien? Heeft de upgrade enige invloed op deze? Heb 1 VM, 1 plugin en een aantal jails draaien en twijfel of ik zomaar kan upgraden.
+1weebl
@niqck22 oktober 2020 12:13
Nee, draai het eigenlijk gewoon zo out-the-box. Heb er wel een tijdje een cloud sync job op gedraaid die al m'n foto's synchroniseerde met Stack. Maar daar gebruik ik nu Duplicati voor die op een andere server draait.
+1niqck
@weebl22 oktober 2020 15:21
Sprong gewaagd. Upgrade ging opnieuw heel vlot. Had maar 2 jails die niet wilden opstarten omwille van een niet meer bestaande devfs rule. Deze gecorrigeerd en alles draait nu opnieuw. Nu kan ik deze jails ook upgraden van 11.3 naar 12.

Ik blijf het een mooi OS vinden. Misschien niet zo fancy als Linux maar stabiel (in de zin van conservatief, gaan niet dingen veranderen om te veranderen...).
+1supernova
@weebl22 oktober 2020 12:35
Na mijn update nu alleen maar problemen met mijn HP MicroServer Gen 8. Netwerk werkt niet en krijg het niet aan de praat. :(

Update: Na een herstart, doet het netwerk het nu wel. Geen idee wat er precies aan de hand was. Netwerk kaarten waren wel actief. Nu de rest controleren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door supernova op 22 oktober 2020 12:48]

+1valhalla77
@supernova22 oktober 2020 12:48
Wat voor NIC heb je ? Keep in mind dit is ook een upgrade van FreeBSD 11 naar 12. Ik moest voor mijn Nic (10gbit Tehuti based NIC) ook drivers updaten.
+1supernova
@valhalla7722 oktober 2020 13:40
Hoefde geen drivers te updaten, alleen een reboot van de server was nodig. Blijf het vreemd vinden. Maarhet werkt nu weer perfect.
+1fietser1997
22 oktober 2020 09:45
Iemand die een upgrade guide heeft of is het gewoon update freenas naar trueNas?

Net op advies van anderen de update gedaan. Dit is goed gegaan en het lijkt sneller :)

(*resultaat van update toegevoegd)

[Reactie gewijzigd door fietser1997 op 22 oktober 2020 10:06]

+1valhalla77
@fietser199722 oktober 2020 10:03
Als je naar check for updates gaat, moet je de release train veranderen van 11.3 naar 12. Dan zal de upgrade beschikbaar komen. Beste is uiteraard om even een backup van je config te maken, Just in case.
+1robpizza
@fietser199722 oktober 2020 10:04
Ik heb zojuist gewoon in het update schermpje op de dropdown "TrueNas12.0-STABLE" aangeklikt en geupgrade :)
+1Bongoarnhem
22 oktober 2020 10:48
Ik vind dit soort “homebrew” oplossing vaak leuk maar verre van gebruiksvriendelijk. Hetzelfde geldt voor bijvoorbeeld Nextcloud. Teveel opties of instellingen waardoor het niet voor de gemiddelde thuisgebruiker. Ik klooi er vaak mee maar vind het geen vervanging voor de duurdere systemen van de grote jongens.
+1psychodude
@Bongoarnhem22 oktober 2020 10:53
De doelgroep van dit soort systemen is dan ook niet zozeer de gemiddelde thuisgebruiker. Voor consumenten heeft bijvoorbeeld Synology namelijk gewoon prima alternatieven. En zelfbouw is lang niet altijd echt goedkoper.

Iets als Synology heeft echter ook weer beperkingen zodra je wat meer dan het gebruikelijke zoekt. En dan zijn dit soort alternatieven ideaal.
+1Maurits van Baerle
@Bongoarnhem22 oktober 2020 14:27
TrueNAS systemen gaan tot 1248 schijven, hoeveel groter wil je het hebben?

Ik denk dat het ideale segment voor TrueNAS de groep is die Synology of QNAP zijn ontgroeid en/of graag ZFS willen hebben maar niet al teveel zelf willen hoeven prutsen met de command line.
+1valhalla77
22 oktober 2020 09:44
Eerste indruk is dat het booten een heel stuk rapper gaat. Upgrade verliep soepel zonder veel poes pas. Het lijkt erop dat IX systems geleerd heeft van de "Corral" release.
Denk dat het overstappen naar 1 codebase ook zeer verstandig is geweest.

Ben tevreden :)
+1valhalla77
22 oktober 2020 10:14
Voor diegene die liever de haai heeft als logo willen hebben. Als je naar rechtsboven naar settings, preference gaat, heb je de optie voor "retro logo". Enkel voor de puristen die niet van een blokje houden :)
+1supernova
22 oktober 2020 10:27
Ben op dit moment aan het upgraden van Freenas 11.3-U5 naar TrueNas, laat het weten hoe het gaat verlopen.

Update: Krijg helaas een Error: Base-OS.
Dat word dus even uitzoeken waar die vandaan komt en waarom. :-(

Update-1: Stonden nog te veel installaties op mijn USB stick, na het opruimen gaat hij verder.

[Reactie gewijzigd door supernova op 22 oktober 2020 11:09]

