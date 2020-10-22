iXsystems heeft versie 12.0 van TrueNAS uitgebracht, de eerste uitgave waarin de codebase van de oude FreeNAS en TrueNAS zijn samengevoegd. Deze worden nu uitgebracht onder de naam TrueNAS Core en TrueNAS Enterprise. Met TrueNAS kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

iXsystems is pleased to announce the general availability of TrueNAS 12.0 RELEASE! This is the first production version of the unified FreeNAS and TrueNAS release that is renamed to TrueNAS CORE and TrueNAS Enterprise, respectively. Since the first 12.0 Release Candidate, an additional 30 final polishing bugs have been found and fixed in the full 12.0-RELEASE version. The first maintenance release of TrueNAS 12.0, U1, is anticipated in December.

The TrueNAS 12.0 release is a major new update to the TrueNAS family of storage products. TrueNAS CORE is the successor to FreeNAS, which is still fully open-source and offering the same functionality and more features than ever before. Included in version 12 are major changes to the ZFS filesystem, bringing all upcoming OpenZFS 2.0 (Formerly ZFS on Linux). Additionally, version 12 includes these notable changes and improvements:

ZFS Native Crypto – Per dataset encryption and support for encrypted replication to untrusted targets.

– Per dataset encryption and support for encrypted replication to untrusted targets. 2 Factor Authentication – Use applications such as “Google Authenticator” to provide an extra layer of security when accessing TrueNAS.

– Use applications such as “Google Authenticator” to provide an extra layer of security when accessing TrueNAS. KMIP Support – TrueNAS Enterprise now adds the ability to interface with KMIP servers for the storage and retrieval of passwords and encryption keys.

– TrueNAS Enterprise now adds the ability to interface with KMIP servers for the storage and retrieval of passwords and encryption keys. Performance Improvements – Virtually every area of the platform has been updated and includes some major performance improvements, including SMB, iSCSI, ZFS and more.

– Virtually every area of the platform has been updated and includes some major performance improvements, including SMB, iSCSI, ZFS and more. API Keys – All of TrueNAS can be configured with TrueNAS API v2.0, and now supports API keys for remote access. The v1.0 API is no longer supported.

– All of TrueNAS can be configured with TrueNAS API v2.0, and now supports API keys for remote access. The v1.0 API is no longer supported. Fusion Pools – Allows creating pools with all-flash vdevs that store metadata and small-block IO. This provides flash-like performance on all metadata operations, but with the cost effectiveness of spinning disk for storage blocks.

– Allows creating pools with all-flash vdevs that store metadata and small-block IO. This provides flash-like performance on all metadata operations, but with the cost effectiveness of spinning disk for storage blocks. VPN Support – Support for TrueNAS acting as both an OpenVPN Server and Client, depending on your VPN needs.

– Support for TrueNAS acting as both an OpenVPN Server and Client, depending on your VPN needs. TrueCommand Cloud Integration – TrueNAS 12.0 systems can be connected directly to a TrueCommand Cloud account for scaled monitoring and management of your TrueNAS systems – no additional hardware needed! For Early Access to TrueCommand Cloud, go to portal.ixsystems.com and create an iX account, then send an email to request Early Access to the TrueCommand Cloud Services. Be sure to include the email address that you used to create your iX Account. For step-by-step instructions for configuring TrueCommand Cloud, see this article on the new TrueNAS Documentation Hub.

These major changes are also paired with numerous other bug fixes and quality-of-life type improvements to the UI and APIs for users. We’ve also revamped our Documentation, focusing more content on how to accomplish specific tasks, reducing the learning curve and time normally spent on deploying TrueNAS in a variety of storage environments.