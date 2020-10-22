De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.4 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 treffen we onder meer een donkere modus aan en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New: MailExtensions: browser.tabs.sendMessage API added

MailExtensions: messageDisplayScripts API added Changes: Yahoo and AOL mail users using password authentication will be migrated to OAuth2

MailExtensions: messageDisplay APIs extended to support multiple selected messages

MailExtensions: compose.begin functions now support creating a message with attachments Fixes: Thunderbird could freeze when updating global search index

Multiple issues with handling of self-signed SSL certificates addressed

Recipient address fields in compose window could expand to fill all available space

Inserting emoji characters in message compose window caused unexpected behavior

Button to restore default folder icon color was not keyboard accessible

Various keyboard navigation fixes

Various color-related theme fixes

MailExtensions: Updating attachments with onBeforeSend.addListener() did not work

Various security fixes