Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 78.4.0

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.4 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 treffen we onder meer een donkere modus aan en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New:
  • MailExtensions: browser.tabs.sendMessage API added
  • MailExtensions: messageDisplayScripts API added
Changes:
  • Yahoo and AOL mail users using password authentication will be migrated to OAuth2
  • MailExtensions: messageDisplay APIs extended to support multiple selected messages
  • MailExtensions: compose.begin functions now support creating a message with attachments
Fixes:
  • Thunderbird could freeze when updating global search index
  • Multiple issues with handling of self-signed SSL certificates addressed
  • Recipient address fields in compose window could expand to fill all available space
  • Inserting emoji characters in message compose window caused unexpected behavior
  • Button to restore default folder icon color was not keyboard accessible
  • Various keyboard navigation fixes
  • Various color-related theme fixes
  • MailExtensions: Updating attachments with onBeforeSend.addListener() did not work
  • Various security fixes

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 78.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-10-2020 • 09:07
22-10-2020 • 09:07

Reacties (30)

0Automark
22 oktober 2020 09:13
Hoeveel mensen maken nog gebruik van een dergelijke mail client? Ik denk dat de meeste particulieren iig enkel Gmail/Yahoo/hotmail gebruiken. De laatste keer dat ik thuis Outlook heb geïnstalleerd moet ergens in 2003 zijn geweest
+2Maurits van Baerle

@Automark22 oktober 2020 09:43
Ik gebruik geen Thunderbird maar ken wel mensen die dat doen.

Zelf ben ik een email poweruser met een stuk of 15 emailaccounts op een kleine tien mailservers. Ik draai dan ook permanent twee desktop email clients met zo’n beetje de helft van de accounts in de ene client en de andere helft in de andere client.

Er zijn nou eenmaal een hoop zaken die je met webmail niet kunt doen. Als iemand mij op een prive mailaccount mailt maar het hoort eigenlijk een zakelijke emailstrand te zijn (of worden). Of andersom, ik vind het heel irritant als mensen mij prive mailen op een zakelijk account dus kan ik terug antwoorden vanaf een ander account en is het voortaan een privé emailstrand.

Als je die scheiding een beetje goed uitdenkt en verdeelt over meerdere emailclients (op mijn mobiel gebruik ik zelfs drie clients) verhoogt het productiviteit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 22 oktober 2020 12:44]

+1Vaelken
@Automark22 oktober 2020 09:17
Privé gebruik ik nog steeds Outlook. Vooral om meerdere accounts bij te houden vind ik dat veel prettiger dan webomgevingen.
+1Duim
@Automark22 oktober 2020 09:19
Ik gebruik het nu nog wel, maar snap wat je zegt. Bij gmail vind ik het lastig om de juiste mail te vinden (zowel in conversation mode als in normal mode). Maar vaak mis ik weer de juiste plug ins bij thunderbird (ik was dol op telify, die de telefoon nummers klikbaar maakte). Ook de adresboeken zijn stuk voor stuk net niet lekker. Het zal niet lang meer duren dat ik toch ook ook maar naar online ga. Outlook is voor mij geen optie: wat een drama aan 1001 knopjes en mogelijkheden waar je niet op zit te wachten.
+1loekf2
@Automark22 oktober 2020 09:21
Ja, sinds de eerste versie, daarvoor de mailcients van Netscape en Pegasus mail.

Ik gebruik nog old-school POP3 bij XS4ALL, omdat ik niet alles in de cloud wil hebben, ook al heeft XS4ALL ook MAPI. Dus mail op iPhone en iPad via MAPI, op de iMac via POP3, zodat die de boel download.
+1vanaalten
@Automark22 oktober 2020 09:28
Ik ook nog. Eigen server met IMAP server er op, catch-all mail adressen en voor elk bedrijf/instantie gebruik ik weer een ander adres. Juist met Thunderbird werkt dat handig: afzendadres is direct te editten en tegenwoordig doet Thunderbird on-the-fly het afzendadres goed instellen als je een reply doet.

En nee, liever geen gmail/yahoo/hotmail: liever mijn mail zelf beheren in plaats van afhankelijk zijn van een commercieële partij waarbij ik niet zie wat er met mijn gegevens gebeurd.
+1Neckreth
@Automark22 oktober 2020 09:29
Ik gebruik professioneel Outlook erg graag, is ook geintegreerd met onze systemen. Thunderbird heb ik ernaast voor mijn prive mail.
+1NLSurfMan
@Automark22 oktober 2020 09:30
Ik heb ook nog Thunderbird. Ik heb mailboxen bij Freedom, XS4ALL, m'n eigen domein, en voor het gemak heb ik ook m'n Gmail account er bij gezet. Als ik dat allemaal met losse programma's/websites moet gaan doen dan word ik knettergek.
+1Koen90
@Automark22 oktober 2020 09:37
Het kan wel erg handig zijn om grote hoeveelheden spam automatisch te laten verwijderen. Bij Outlook online en in het programma kan je, zo ver ik weet, geen regels maken voor mails in je spambox ook al hebben ze allemaal het zelfde subdomein. In Thunderbird kan je wel zulke regels maken via message filters en kan je deze mail automatisch laten verwijderen door het in een aparte map te zetten met een korte bewaartijd. Hier hebben velen (in periodes met veel spam) wat aan, maar er is inderdaad een drempel om 'ingewikkelde' programma's te gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Koen90 op 22 oktober 2020 09:39]

+1JWerken
@Automark22 oktober 2020 09:38
Ik bebruik het al sinds 2004 toen zowel op het werk als thuis (altijd een esr versie) bevalt me goed, maarja ik draai Linux only (slackware).
+1rikster
@Automark22 oktober 2020 09:43
Ik dus ook en veel mensen om mij heen, mogelijk omdat ik ze dat aanraad. ;)

Daar heb ik een simpele reden voor: de meeste 'ouderen' zoals ikzelf gebruiken e-mail nog veel en bovendien is een mailclient (in dit geval TBird) iets dat veel meer mogelijkheden biedt (denk aan meerdere e-mail accounts/adressen en dus 'centraal' beheer/eenduidige interface, archiveren, folderbeheer, encryptie, etc.) en dat alles zonder dat 'big-tech' de hele tijd meekijkt, c.q. 'cookiemonsterachtig' (sic) aanwezig is.

Ik doneer dan ook af en toe wat pegels aan Mozilla om TBird te blijven ontwikkelen. Tip!

[Reactie gewijzigd door rikster op 22 oktober 2020 09:44]

+1Htbaa
@Automark22 oktober 2020 09:58
Ik gebruik Thunderbird al sinds toen het nog onderdeel was van de Mozilla Suite, waar browser en mail client alles in één was :-).

De snelle filters vind ik erg prettig werken om een mail terug te vinden als ik weet in welke map deze zit. De algemene zoekfunctie is naar mijn mening niet zo goed. Als ze daar de zoekresultaten standaard op chronologische volgorde zouden zetten en bij voorkeur eenzelfde weergave als in een mailbox zou dit veel fijner werken. De zoekfunctie is wel beter dan die van Outlook, want daar kan ik werkelijk niks terugvinden en die client vind ik ook tergend traag.

Wat ze nog wel mogen verbeteren aan Thunderbird is:

1. Het snelstarticoon intact houden na het installeren van een update! Klein dingetje, maar enorme ergernis.
2. Een mail typen als je Thunderbird net hebt opgestart en deze is nog mail aan het ophalen en mappen synchroniseren, dan is het opstellen van de mail erg traag. Lijkt wel een single threaded applicatie (misschien is dat ook wel zo).

De webmail clients van Gmail en Outlook heb ik nooit mee uit de voeten gekund. Daarbij heb ik ook liever de mail in eigen beheer en heb dat al 17 jaar denk ik.
0GoVegan
@Htbaa24 oktober 2020 13:27
2. Een mail typen als je Thunderbird net hebt opgestart en deze is nog mail aan het ophalen en mappen synchroniseren, dan is het opstellen van de mail erg traag. Lijkt wel een single threaded applicatie (misschien is dat ook wel zo).
dat probleem ervaar ik hier ook. Soms echt heel ergerlijk.
Nu hebben we ook vrij volle mappen met mail, dit schijnt ook niet echt bevorderlijk te zijn.
Outlook met zelfde mail mappen heeft dit niet. maar deze mist een aantal dingen die we niet in TB gebruiken (mail kleur kunnen geven en de plugin quicktext)

dus mocht iemand een oplossing hebben voor het traag reageren van TB tijdens het opstarten....
+1pribo
@Automark22 oktober 2020 11:56
Ik gebruik het nog steeds op alle pc`s, de laptop en notebook, ik vind het persoonlijk een zeer overzichtelijk en snel.
+1desmond
@Automark22 oktober 2020 12:35
Vanwege privacy-redenen probeer ik te 'ontgoogelen', dus ik heb mijn domein bij een Nederlandse 'groene hoster' verhuisd gestald. Meer emailadressen voor meer domeinen (zakelijk/prive) zijn weliswaar mogelijk in GMail, maar dat is nog vrij lastig te configureren en meeting invites gaan niet lekker.
+1Katsunami
@Automark22 oktober 2020 13:01
Ik. Met Thunderbird kan ik in een venster dat selchts een stuk van mijn 1920x1200 scherm inneemt, 25 e-mails in mijn inbox zien, en aan de linkerkant staan alle inboxes/e-mailadressen onder elkaar. De snelheid waarmee ik in Thunderbird en zijn 'ouderwetse' GUI mail kan afhandelen is een veelvoud van de brakke ruimteverspillende GUI's van webmail-clients en nieuwere versies van Outlook.
+1jfeelders
@Automark22 oktober 2020 13:56
Ja, sinds Outlook Express met pensioen ging zocht ik een mailclient voor thuis die met meer profielen kan werken zodat mijn vrouw en ik op de woonkamerlaptop binnen één Windows login in onze eigen mailomgeving konden werken. Ik ben niet zo tevreden over de matige opmaakmogelijkheden van email in Thunderbird maar Outlook ondersteunt geen profielen en verwacht dat je dan meer Windows-accounts gebruikt.
+1valkenier
@Automark22 oktober 2020 14:53
Ik gebruik het wel. Al mijn mail accounts op 1 plek. Waarom zou ik dat nou aan Google geven 8)7 . En het gaat hier over Thunderbird. Outlook is altijd een ramp geweest in mijn ogen. Misschien heeft dat veel mensen weggedreven.
Ik beheer überhaupt mijn mail zelf, op eigen domein en eigen server.
+1Blinkin
@Automark22 oktober 2020 18:26
Dat loopt in de vele duizenden. Zowel werk gerelateerd als privé.
Zelf ben ik al 15 jaar enthousiast Thunderbird gebruiker voor meerdere mailboxen.
+1terradrone
22 oktober 2020 12:41
Deze release doet mijn 68.* versie nu eindelijk automatisch updaten naar 78.4.0. Wellicht een punt om op te merken. Dat zou betekenen dat de 68.* reeks nu definitief automatisch naar 78.* geupdate wordt.
+1Koepert
@terradrone22 oktober 2020 18:46
Binnen welk OS? Want ik constateer net dat mijn Manjaro instance nog steeds 68 draait en 78 niet beschikbaar is (althans, nu met een error mislukt)
+1DizzyVacation
@Koepert22 oktober 2020 20:19
Hier triggerde de automatische update vanaf 68 naar 78.4 onder Windows.
+1tinustate
22 oktober 2020 09:38
Let op:
Als je deze update installeert werken de meeste addons niet meer... :/
+1rikster
@tinustate22 oktober 2020 09:48
Dat is al een hele tijd geleden aangekondigd en ik denk daarbij 'wil je wel een oude addon gebruiken die al zo lang geen onderhoud meer gehad heeft?'.
+1VincentvdBergh
22 oktober 2020 14:03
Ik gebruik zelf Kontact omdat Kontact beter integreert in mijn KDE desktop.

Op windows gebruik ik thunderbird, juist omdat ik niet 5 tabs met webmail open wil hebben staan.

Verder gebruik ik PGP, mailen op vaste tijden, ontvangst en lees bevestiging heel veel, wat net webmail ongeveer altijd een drama is.

Thunderbird is een heel mooi email en agenda programma (ik mis Sunbird stiekem nog steeds) waar ik elk jaar wat geld naar toe schuif om de ontwikkeling mogelijk te maken.

Enige minpuntje is de interface, maar die is voor mij ondergeschikt aan functionaliteit.
0NLSurfMan
22 oktober 2020 09:29
edit: verkeerde draadje

[Reactie gewijzigd door NLSurfMan op 22 oktober 2020 09:29]

0Rick6
25 oktober 2020 12:58
Kan iemand mij uitleggen wat er aan de hand is met versie 78? Welke problemen heb ik als ik overstap van 68?
0tweaker_robert
@Rick628 oktober 2020 20:27
Bij mij heeft deze update me de hele dag bezig gehouden :-(
Na update (windows versie) haalt het programma bij mij de mail niet meer van de imap server.
Enkel de melding connected to, verder niets ophalen.
Uiteindelijk heb ik thunderbird 78 inclusief de user data map verwijderd en een vorige versie geïnstalleerd.
Hierna alles weer opnieuw geconfigureerd en werd de mail netjes opnieuw van de imap server gehaald.
Vooraf even aangezet dat er niet automatisch wordt ge-update.

Na een paar uur alles weer werkend gekregen in versie 68.

En toen was ik nieuwsgierig, wat als ik nu toch update?
Dat had ik beter niet kunnen doen, kan weer opnieuw beginnen, met het voordeel dat het nu sneller zal gaan door de ervaring van vandaag...

Terug naar 68 na de upgrade naar 74 doet ie dan ook niet meer :-(

Of deze versie maakt alles stuk, of er moet ergens een instelling aangepast worden om het wel weer werkend te maken, maar die heb ik niet kunnen vinden....

Ik kan enkel aanraden nog maar eens even te wachten met upgraden als je dat van plan bent...
0insomniac
10 november 2020 10:57
Weet iemand toevallig hoe je de map icoontjes weer terug zet naar de oude?
Ik vind de minimalistische look niet mooi, graag had ik gewoon de gele mapjes weer terug.

voor nu even opgelost met Phoenity icons add-on, maar deze is iets te fancy.

[Reactie gewijzigd door insomniac op 10 november 2020 11:01]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

