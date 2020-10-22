De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.4 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 treffen we onder meer een donkere modus aan en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What’s New:
Changes:
- MailExtensions: browser.tabs.sendMessage API added
- MailExtensions: messageDisplayScripts API added
Fixes:
- Yahoo and AOL mail users using password authentication will be migrated to OAuth2
- MailExtensions: messageDisplay APIs extended to support multiple selected messages
- MailExtensions: compose.begin functions now support creating a message with attachments
- Thunderbird could freeze when updating global search index
- Multiple issues with handling of self-signed SSL certificates addressed
- Recipient address fields in compose window could expand to fill all available space
- Inserting emoji characters in message compose window caused unexpected behavior
- Button to restore default folder icon color was not keyboard accessible
- Various keyboard navigation fixes
- Various color-related theme fixes
- MailExtensions: Updating attachments with onBeforeSend.addListener() did not work
- Various security fixes