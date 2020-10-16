Versie 3.4 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en vanaf deze versie is het ook voor Android beschikbaar. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

The new version Vivaldi 3.4 steps it up with configurable context menus, automatic reloading of pages, and for the first time, a real 80s arcade-style game – Vivaldia. And this time we’ve packed powerful features with a lot of fun. You can configure context menus, reload pages automatically, capture screenshots directly into a new note, and more.

We are also thrilled to introduce to you Vivaldia, our pixel-perfect arcade-style runner game. For the first time, you will be able to play a real 80s arcade-style game directly in your browser on both desktop and Android. We’ve got more about Vivaldia here.

Also today, we’ve released Vivaldi 3.4 on Android devices, Chromebooks, and tablets. Look out for an improved layout for Speed Dials in the Start Page, and – of course – Vivaldia!

The Vivaldi browser is about productivity and flexibility, but it is also all about fun. It puts your individuality and preferences first with playful and endlessly customizable set-ups in the browser. We want to capture your imagination by adding both useful and fun elements in the browser.

Configurable menus, a functionality that Vivaldi introduced recently, lets you move your most frequent actions to the top of the menu in the vertical menu, facilitating quick access, and adjusting to individual workflows.

Now menu customization goes up a notch and you are able to configure context menus (right-click menus). Rearrange, add or remove the actions needed and tailor the browser according to your preferred workflow.

For example, move “Open in New Background Tab” to the top in the Bookmark Bar Item Context menu, add a direct link to the Vivaldi Forum in the main Vivaldi menu or make the menus compact by removing all the menu items that are not used.

With no limit to customization, you can even add fun elements by renaming the menu items with emojis.

Furthermore, custom entries can also be added to menus. For example, add the new Vivaldia game or any preferred site to the menu via an “Open link” command.

Adjust the menu via “Settings → Appearance → Menu”.

To enable Periodic Reload of Tab, right-click on a tab, move the mouse over the Periodic Reload menu entry, and select one of the available reload intervals.

The reload values for the tab can be set via a fixed list on the context menu of the tab or through quick commands to set an interval value (in seconds, with a minimum of 60).

There’s also a small countdown animation – a progress bar displayed underneath the tab to show the remaining time until the tab is reloaded automatically.

Periodic Reload of tabs is particularly useful while using other features in the browser. For example:

Set a tab with a news site on period reload when using Tab Tiling.

Or while working on another tab.

Or while refreshing a page that displays random content on every load.

Or simply to limit the memory usage of a site if it increases over time.

The Periodic Reload feature can be easily moved into a more convenient location or removed courtesy of the new context menu editing options.

Capture directly to a new note: Capture options now include the ability to capture a screenshot directly into a new note. You can highlight the part of a page or choose a full page capture and create a note, a very helpful feature for doing research.



Choose a new avatar: You have the option to select a custom image for non-synced profiles via a new plus icon in the top left of the profile manager.



Easier Speed Dial folder creation: Simply drag one item onto another to create folders within your Speed Dial, making it even easier to reorganize and optimize access to your favorite web sites.



Simpler tiling: All tiling commands now take into consideration your previously active tab. So that your current and last accessed tab will be tiled, when not working with selections or stacks. You can activate tiling commands via Quick Commands, keyboard shortcuts or even map your own mouse gestures.