Software-update: Macrium Reflect 7.3.5281

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft versie 7.3 van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 7.3 is onder meer dat Macrium Reflect nu gebruik maakt van een eigen taakplanner en niet langer meer die van Windows zelf.

Macrium Task Scheduler

We've integrated our own scheduler into Macrium Service to replace the default Windows Task Scheduler (WTS). WTS has been the only method for scheduling Macrium Reflect backups for many years, but unfortunately it's been plagued with reliability problems surrounding Daylight Savings Time (DST) changes and no longer provides the quality of operation required by Macrium Reflect.

The scheduler we've integrated is a direct replacement and there are no changes to functionality so the transition will be seamless. It's the same scheduling engine used by Macrium Site Manager which has been in production for many years, so you can be rest assured that scheduling is reliable.

When you first start Macrium Reflect after upgrading from v7.2 or earlier, if you have existing WTS schedules, then you'll see the following dialog when Macrium Reflect starts:

Note: If there is currently a scheduled backup running when you first start Reflect after upgrading then this dialog will not be displayed until the next time Reflect is started and no backups are running.

Press 'Convert Now' to immediately convert existing scheduled tasks to use the Macrium Task Scheduler (MTS). Press 'Convert Later' to convert at a later time.

Although we recommend that you convert your scheduled backups, the Windows Tasks Scheduler (WTS) is still fully supported. At any time you can switch between WTS and MTS by taking the 'Other Tasks' > 'Edit Defaults' > 'Schedule' menu option:

Using the dropdown list you can switch between 'Use the Windows Tasks Scheduler' and 'Use the Macrium Tasks Scheduler'. Conversion of tasks will begin immediately after 'OK' is pressed.

We've also added Import and Export context menu options and an Import toolbar button. (The green + button)

Exported single schedules are saved with .sch extensions and the default location is '[DOCUMENTS]\Reflect'. Multiple schedules are exported as .zip files.

Macrium Image Guardian (MIG)

A new 'Volumes' tab has been added to the MIG Settings dialog.

MIG can be enabled and disabled per volume by toggling the check boxes. This can be useful when accessing the settings when Reflect isn't running, such as responding to a popup notification from MIG.

Changed Block Tracker

After performing a restore of a non-system volume for which CBT had been enabled, CBT could become disabled on that volume and would not re-enable until the system had been restarted. This has been resolved.

Email Notifications

We've enhanced OpenSSL integration and upgraded to 1.1.1h to address any potential security concerns.

Versienummer 7.3.5281
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/products/home
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

11-05 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6758 0
05-03 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6635 5
02-03 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6621 4
16-02 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6584 14
07-02 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6560 8
19-11 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6392 9
06-11 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6353 1
17-10 Macrium Reflect 7.3.6284 17
05-'21 Macrium Reflect 7.3.5925 7
03-'21 Macrium Reflect 7.3.5758 14
Meer historie

Reacties (4)

+1Andy Wachelder
15 oktober 2020 10:00
"dat Macrium Reflect nu gebruik maakt van een eigen taakplanner en niet langer meer die van Windows zelf."
Dat werd tijd; de communicatie tussen deze twee verliep niet bepaald vlekkeloos. Aanpassingen van een tijdschema moesten én in Macrium én in Taakplanner doorgevoerd worden als je er zeker van wilde zijn dat niet tóch weer het oude schema gevolgd werd...
+1Bor

@Andy Wachelder15 oktober 2020 18:24
Dat werd helemaal niet tijd imho. Het was veel mooier als ze de issues gewoon opgelost hadden. Nu is het weer een losse scheduler / service erbij.
0Andy Wachelder
@Bor16 oktober 2020 13:34
Ik prefereer toch een scheduler die werkt, en daar behoort in mijn optiek ook bij dat je probleemloos een aanpassing van je schema kunt doorvoeren... En dat is nú dus het geval, in het verleden was dat niet zo. En het issue is nu dus opgelost door Macrium, zo zie ik het tenminste.
Of had jij een oplossing van Microsoft verwacht met hun wel vaker s***teigenwijze benadering van problemen met hun taakplanner?
+11DMKIIN

15 oktober 2020 16:25
Op het moment van dit schrijven inmiddels nog mat miniem gesleuteld aan Macrium Reflect, brengt ons bij versie 7.3.5283.

Direct downloadlink naar de full installers:

64-bit versie

32-bit versie

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

