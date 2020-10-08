Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 456.71 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de open bèta van Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer enkele problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Game Ready for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Beta
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the upcoming Open Beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In addition, this driver enables support for NVIDIA Reflex in the Beta, allowing GeForce gamers to reduce system latency and improve responsiveness of gameplay.Fixed Issues in this Release
Windows 7 Open Issues
- [Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition]: Enabling Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling results in lower frame rate. [3129590]
- [G-SYNC]: Launching a game in full-screen mode may trigger a black screen on adaptive sync monitors if G-SYNC is enabled. [200660138]
- [Fortnite][Notebook]: The game may crash when using in-game RTX Shadows/Reflection on some notebook configurations. [200655541]
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328]To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k.
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 21 for more information.
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [G-SYNC]: With G-SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]
- [GeForce RTX 3080/3090]: Samsung G9 49” display goes black at 240 Hz. [3129363]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]