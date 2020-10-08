Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 456.71 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 456.71 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de open bèta van Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer enkele problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Beta

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the upcoming Open Beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In addition, this driver enables support for NVIDIA Reflex in the Beta, allowing GeForce gamers to reduce system latency and improve responsiveness of gameplay.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition]: Enabling Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling results in lower frame rate. [3129590]
  • [G-SYNC]: Launching a game in full-screen mode may trigger a black screen on adaptive sync monitors if G-SYNC is enabled. [200660138]
  • [Fortnite][Notebook]: The game may crash when using in-game RTX Shadows/Reflection on some notebook configurations. [200655541]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
  • [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
  • [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • [Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328]To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k.
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 21 for more information.
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • [G-SYNC]: With G-SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]
  • [GeForce RTX 3080/3090]: Samsung G9 49” display goes black at 240 Hz. [3129363]
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 456.71 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce/drivers/
Bestandsgrootte 610,84MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: nVidia

Reacties (10)

+1Scraxxy
8 oktober 2020 12:48
En een aantal vulnerability fixes;
CVE‑2020‑5980
CVE‑2020‑5979
CVE‑2020‑5981
CVE‑2020‑5982

https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5075/
0Telin
8 oktober 2020 12:47
Wacht wel 2 dagen tot de hotfix driver voor deze driver release uit komt ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Telin op 8 oktober 2020 12:48]

+1Nickvdd
@Telin8 oktober 2020 12:49
Grappig dat je dat zegt 456.71 was een hotfix en is nu een week later gepromoot naar WHQL. ;)
0phpnuker
@Nickvdd8 oktober 2020 14:09
klopt dat viel mij ook op.
0TweetCu
@Telin8 oktober 2020 13:39
Als er een hotfix komt voor deze hotfix, maakt dat de nieuwe hotfix een 'hotterfix'?

Ik wacht ook maar eerst nog even op of er later weer wat kinderziektes worden ontdekt, er zitten ook niet echt veel fixes die wat voor mij doen behalve de security fixes.
0MrFax

@TweetCu8 oktober 2020 14:28
Elke nieuwe branch is altijd even afwachten voor mij :)

Was daar laatst alweer mee de fout ingegaan. Ik dacht laat ik het lekker proberen en dan sta je daar met 3FPS IN D:OS2. 8)7 Mag nu wel opgelost zijn maar ik wacht liever nog even.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 8 oktober 2020 14:29]

0mr.DJ95
8 oktober 2020 17:45
Kreeg de notificatie van Nvidia Experience om te installeren dus maar braaf gedaan. Lijk nu wel wat performance te laten liggen als ik driver versie 27.21.14.5638 met 27.21.14.5671 vergelijk.
0akaash00
21 oktober 2020 14:59
Ik zit nog steeds op 452.06, G-sync is nog steeds kapot met mijn combi 27GN950-B en 1080Ti op 4k 120Hz.
"Ik hoop dat de volgende driver het wel oplost", blijf ik tegen mezelf zeggen.
0Hackus
29 oktober 2020 17:45
@Drobanir NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Drivers 457.09 WHQL is uit.
0gbonny
30 oktober 2020 23:09
Met deze driver en versie 1.28.6 van CoD MW 2019 heb ik in gebouwen FPS drops wanneer ik raytracing aan heb. Tijd om de nwe update eens te proberen misschien, maar heb het idee dat het ligt aan de nieuwste versie 1.28.6 van CoD MW 2019..

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

