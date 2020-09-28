Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 20.09.27 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Fixed regressions In Version 20.09.13
Text: Rich Video Filter
- Fixed the file dialogs in various filters not openening on macOS.
- Fixed setting color alpha (opacity) to 0 in Open Other > Color and Open Other > Text.
- Fixed a possible crash when using Center bias in the Crop: Source filter.
Other
- Fixed incorrect font size in export on Windows when the system Settings > Display > Scale and layout is higher than 100% (High DPI).
- Fixed problems when Export > Video > Parallel processing is on.
- Added collpase & expand buttons to the editor’s toolbar.
- Added an Overflow parameter to allow text longer (taller) than the rectangle.
- Added Paste Text Only to the editor’s menu to faciliate pasting from a word processor or web browser without applying the source formatting.
- Fixed the Scroll Up and Scroll Down presets when the background is not transparent.
- Added a Lower Third preset to Text: Rich.
- Fixed the actual workspace layout may not match the currently selected layout when restarting after a crash.
- Fixed Filters and Keyframes broken on Source clip after changing Settings > Video Mode.