Software-update: Shotcut 20.09.27

Shotcut logo (80 pix) Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 20.09.27 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed regressions In Version 20.09.13
  • Fixed the file dialogs in various filters not openening on macOS.
  • Fixed setting color alpha (opacity) to 0 in Open Other > Color and Open Other > Text.
  • Fixed a possible crash when using Center bias in the Crop: Source filter.
Text: Rich Video Filter
  • Fixed incorrect font size in export on Windows when the system Settings > Display > Scale and layout is higher than 100% (High DPI).
  • Fixed problems when Export > Video > Parallel processing is on.
  • Added collpase & expand buttons to the editor’s toolbar.
  • Added an Overflow parameter to allow text longer (taller) than the rectangle.
  • Added Paste Text Only to the editor’s menu to faciliate pasting from a word processor or web browser without applying the source formatting.
  • Fixed the Scroll Up and Scroll Down presets when the background is not transparent.
  • Added a Lower Third preset to Text: Rich.
Other
  • Fixed the actual workspace layout may not match the currently selected layout when restarting after a crash.
  • Fixed Filters and Keyframes broken on Source clip after changing Settings > Video Mode.

Shotcut screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 20.09.27
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Shotcut
Download https://www.shotcut.org/download/
Bestandsgrootte 86,89MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-09-2020 06:10

28-09-2020 • 06:10

19

Bron: Shotcut

Reacties (19)

+1toro
28 september 2020 09:25
Ik raad mensen aan deze open source editor niet te gebruiken maar wat anders bijvoorbeeld Kdenlive wat ook open source is.

Shotcut is al heel veel jaren niet goed werkbaar. Bij alles wat je doet in de editor bevriest de editor, zowel op Linux als onder Windows, spaar jezelf de stress en gebruik wat anders.

Je kan de stress verhalen tot zelfs 10 jaar terug vinden op het net dat deze editor niet goed is. Er gaat heel veel mis bij Shotcut en het word maar niet gefixed en dat is jammer want van alle open source video editors ziet deze er nog steeds het mooiste uit.
+1Uruk-Hai

@toro28 september 2020 09:42
Aan de andere kant is stabiliteit bij de meeste videobewerkingsprogramma's al jaren een issue.

Ik had dat twintig jaar geleden al met een betaalde closed source editor genaamd Pinnacle Studio. Die werkte heel goed totdat ik het eindresultaat wilde gaan renderen naar een enkel filmbestand (in die tijd nog MPEG-2).

Sindsdien heb ik diverse reviews over dit soort programma's gelezen en telkens weer is er altijd wel iemand die over een of ander videobewerkingspakket roept dat er problemen zijn met de stabiliteit en crashes.

Blijkbaar is het hoe dan ook erg moeilijk om dit soort software stabiel te krijgen.
+1B_FORCE
@Uruk-Hai28 september 2020 11:55
De Adobe programma's en DaVinci Resolve doen het zonder problemen.
Daar zitten ook wel bugs in maar geen bugs van dat formaat.
Resolve heeft tevens een gratis versie.
+1awenmaek
@B_FORCE28 september 2020 12:56
De Adobe programmas zijn ook niet gekend om enorm stabiel te zijn, zelfs met dataverlies (heb veel collega's die hierover vloeken, maar ik werk er zelf niet mee)

Davinci Resolve is wel heel stabiel, maar heb het toch ook al (of slechts?) een keer of twee weten crashen in al die tijd dat ik er heb mee gewerk. Dit met de Studio versie. De crashes waren zover ik weet ook telkens in combinatie met de upscaler. Davinci Resolve komt trouwens ook pas tot zijn recht op een krachtige PC met veel geheugen en een fitte (discrete) GPU.

Een andere aanrader is Hitfilm, dewelke ook een gratis versie heeft met reeds veel toeters en bellen. Deze (de Pro versie) ook al intensief gebruikt en eveneens is de status redelijk met 3 crashes, telkens in combinaties met de Boris FX plugins. De autosave feature is hierin ook handig (dataverlies = 0).
+1P.Mouse
@awenmaek28 september 2020 19:30
Dan gebruiken ze zeker nog de oude versie?
Zeker 2020 versie is best stabiel, enkele uitzonderingen daargelaten.
Daarnaast is het inderdaad een gebrek aan RAM, vergelijkbaar met een video game met te weinig RAM.
+1awenmaek
@P.Mouse28 september 2020 19:54
Wat ik hoor zijn de stabiliteitsproblemen vooral begonnen vanaf 2018 tot en met de huidige versie.

Not judging, want ik gebruik het niet.
+1himlims_
@Uruk-Hai28 september 2020 13:16
ram-ram-ram is 9/10x het issue bij 'problemen' bij een editor
+1toro
@Uruk-Hai28 september 2020 14:51
Sindsdien heb ik diverse reviews over dit soort programma's gelezen en telkens weer is er altijd wel iemand die over een of ander videobewerkingspakket roept dat er problemen zijn met de stabiliteit en crashes.

Blijkbaar is het hoe dan ook erg moeilijk om dit soort software stabiel te krijgen.
Mee eens.

Alleen shotcut spant wel de kroon:
https://www.google.com/se...oECAUQBQ&biw=1920&bih=884

En dit is al jaren zo met Shotcut blijkbaar :/
+1arnova
@toro28 september 2020 10:14
Kdenlive op Windows werkte hier anders ook niet bepaald stabiel. Wellicht dat het onder Linux anders is maar dat heb ik niet geprobeerd (aangezien het voor mijn vrouw was). Wil je overigens geen "gezeur" van je vrouw/vriendin die toch graag een filmpje wil editen ala Windows Movie Maker (welke niet meer in Windows 10 zit), dan kan ik je "VideoPad Editor" (gratis) aanraden.
+1Uruk-Hai

@arnova28 september 2020 10:35
De opvolger van Windows Movie Maker zit nog steeds in Windows 10, maar is nu onderdeel van Photos / Foto's:
- Start Foto's.
- Klik rechtsboven op 'Nieuwe video'.

Videopad Editor is niet gratis, want shareware. Na een aantal dagen gratis uitproberen mag je gaan betalen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 28 september 2020 10:36]

+1arnova
@Uruk-Hai28 september 2020 10:37
Dat is niet waar hoor, of dat moet veranderd zijn: De basisversie van Videopad kan je gewoon blijven gebruiken alleen bepaalde addons zijn shareware. Daarnaast is het volgens mij zo dat ik juist het editen van video's met "Foto's" een slechte tip vindt omdat deze bv. oude projecten van Windows 7 Movie Maker niet kan importeren en je dus mogelijk in de toekomst ook weer met dat geemmer zit mocht Microsoft in zijn wijsheid verzinnen de ondersteuning wederom te staken....
+1Uruk-Hai

@arnova28 september 2020 10:42
Ik heb het net even geïnstalleerd om zekerheid te verkrijgen over je bewering, maar het splash screen van VideoPad Editor gaf meteen al een link 'Koop online'. Ik zal deze reactie updaten als ik merk dat hij over 15 of 30 dagen verlopen is, zoals ik denk. Ik heb hier nu versie 8.81.
+1Jogai
@arnova28 september 2020 14:06
Heb kdenlive een keer aangeraden aan een dame met weinig skills, en die vondt dat ook redelijk te behappen qua editing. Ze had geloof ik wel een enorm bestand gerenderd, maar soit.
+1Bitzer
@arnova28 september 2020 21:50
VideoPad spamt je hele register vol met install-on-demands voor NCH-Software producten.
+1s2n6
@toro28 september 2020 14:40
Uit mijn beperkte ervaring met kleine amateurprojectjes in openshot, shotcut, kdenlive en davinci resolve heb ik al 1 belangrijke les geleerd: CTRL-s. Vaak! ;)
+1beerse
@toro28 september 2020 16:46
Volgens mij ligt het hangen en crashen niet alleen aan de software maar ook aan het gebruikte materiaal: Zowel de gebruikte hardware (geheugen, disks, geheugen, ssd-s, geheugen, en zo) en ook aan de gebruikte media: Welk formaat, welke kwaliteit en dan bedoel ik ook de bit-wise kwaliteit: gemiste bits en bytes in de media, bijvoorbeeld omdat het door de lucht is gekomen, of van dvd is geript. De formaten kunnen daar mee om gaan maar de programma's niet altijd.
+1Zeebaard
@toro28 september 2020 16:48
Ik heb geen problemen met stabiliteit van Shotcut en zou het anderen juist wel aanbevelen.

Begin dit jaar een project gedaan met Shotcut onder Ubuntu 18.04. Dat ging heel soepel en niet 1x gecrasht. Mogelijk zijn de stabiliteit issues die je noemt afhankelijk van de functies die je gebruikt of evt. hardware versnelling.
+1Crazy Harry
@toro28 september 2020 18:02
Ik kan het hier alleen maar mee eens zijn. Vrijwel iedere open source video-editor geprobeerd en uiteindelijk kom ik uit bij Kdenlive.
+1Bitzer
@toro28 september 2020 21:46
Shotcut is een prima editor waaraan voortdurend verder ontwikkeld word en heel veel mensen hebben er geen enkel probleem mee. Toevallig heb ik gisteravond nog een video gedaan in Shotcut, ca. 4 uur aan gewerkt, en geen crashes.

Totale computer crashes in combinatie met Shotcut ken ik al helemaal niet.

Wat mij betreft zit je om een of andere duistere reden Shotcut gewoon zwart te maken. Je geeft ook niet aan dat je het zelf gebruikt of gebruikt hebt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

