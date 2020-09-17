Apple heeft versie 14 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Apple brengt met iOS 14 diverse wijzigingen aan in de interface van iPhones. Zo kunnen gebruikers widgets gaan plaatsen op homescreens en voegt Apple aan de pagina's vol met apps een alfabetische lijst toe die het meest rechter homescreen zal vormen. Verder kunnen gebruikers een andere browser en mail-app kiezen als default in plaats van Safari en Mail. Tweakers publiceerde in juni een preview van iOS 14. De changelog voor iOS 14 is hieronder te vinden.

All-new widgets Redesigned widgets can be placed right on the Home Screen

Small, medium and large widget sizes allow you to pick the amount of information to display

Widget stacks make the most of your Home Screen space and the Smart Stack uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget at the right time

Widget gallery includes all available widgets to browse and choose from

Redesigned Apple widgets for Weather, Clock, Calendar, News, Maps, Fitness, Photos, Reminders, Stocks, Music, TV, Tips, Notes, Shortcuts, Battery, Screen Time, Files, Podcasts, and Siri Suggestions App Library The App Library automatically organizes all of your apps into categories

The Suggestions category uses on-device intelligence to show apps you’re likely to be looking for based on factors like time of day or location

The Recently Added category shows apps that were recently downloaded from the App Store, as well as App Clips that were recently launched

Ability to hide Home Screen pages to get to the App Library even faster by tapping on the dots at the bottom of the screen while in jiggle mode Compact design Incoming Phone and FaceTime calls appear as a banner at the top of the screen

Siri has a compact design that allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task

Picture in Picture enables watching a video or taking a FaceTime call while you use another app Messages Pinned conversations keep up to nine of your favorite message threads at the top of the list

Mentions let you direct a message to an individual in a group conversation

Inline replies let you reply to a specific message and see all related messages in their own view

Group photos can be customized for a shared group look Memoji 11 new hairstyles and 19 new headwear styles to customize your Memoji

New Memoji stickers to send a fist bump, hug or blush

Six added age options

Face covering options Maps Cycling directions provide routes along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads, taking into consideration elevation or how busy a street is

Guides offer recommendations for places to eat, meet friends, or explore, curated by a selection of trusted brands

Electric vehicle routing helps you plan trips with supported electric vehicles and automatically adds charging stops along your route

Congestion zones help you route around or through active zones in cities like London or Paris

Speed cameras let you know when you’re approaching speed and red-light cameras along your route

Refine Location enables a highly accurate location and orientation when in urban areas with a poor GPS signal App Clips An App Clip is a small part of an app that developers can create and that is discoverable at the moment you need it, and focused on a specific task

Small by design, App Clips are usable in a few seconds

Discover App Clips through tapping NFC tags or scanning QR codes, from Messages, Maps, and Safari

Recently used App Clips show up in App Library’s Recently Added category, and you can download the full version of the app if you want to keep it around Translate The new Translate app is designed for conversations and can work completely offline so your conversations stay private

A split-screen design in conversation mode has a single microphone button that automatically detects which of the selected languages is being spoken and transcribes the original and translated text on the correct sides of the screen

Attention mode shows translations in larger text so you can capture someone's attention

Voice and text translations are supported for any combination of 11 languages Siri A new compact design allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task

Expanded knowledge brings 20x more facts than three years ago

Web answers help find answers to a broader set of questions using information from across the internet

Audio messages can be sent with Siri on iOS and CarPlay

Expanded language support for the new Siri voice and Siri translation Search One place where you can find everything: search for apps, contacts, files, quick information like weather and stocks, common knowledge questions about people or places, or even quickly start a web search

Top Hit results show the most relevant information including apps, contacts, knowledge, points of interest and websites

Quick Launcher allows you to launch an app or website by typing a few characters

As-you-type search suggestions show more relevant results as soon as you start typing

Web search suggestions to launch Safari and get the most relevant web results

Start a search in apps like Mail, Messages and Files Home Suggested automations help you set up automations with just a tap

A visual status at the top of the Home app gives you a summary of accessories that require your attention

Dynamic suggestions of the most relevant accessories and scenes appear in Home controls in Control Center

Adaptive Lighting automatically adjusts the color of your smart light bulbs throughout the day to maximize comfort and productivity

Face Recognition for video cameras and doorbells uses on-device intelligence to let you know who is there based on the people you’ve tagged in your Photos app and recent visitors you identify in the Home app

Activity Zones for video cameras and doorbells captures video or sends you a notification only when motion is detected in areas you define Safari Improved performance with an even faster JavaScript engine

A Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention

Password monitoring securely screens your saved passwords for any that may have been involved in a data breach

Web page translation (beta) translates entire web pages in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian or Brazilian Portuguese Weather Next-hour precipitation chart shows a minute-by-minute forecast of the intensity of rain or snow over the coming hour for the U.S.

Severe weather information displays government-issued alerts about certain severe weather events including tornados, winter storms, flash floods and more, for the U.S., Europe, Japan, Canada, and Australia AirPods Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on AirPods Pro places sounds anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience

Automatic device switching transfers audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac

Battery notifications let you know if you need to charge your AirPods Privacy A recording indicator is displayed whenever an app has access to the microphone or camera

Approximate location can now be shared with an app, rather than sharing your precise location

Limited Photos library access gives you the option to share only selected photos with an app whenever an app asks for access

App and web developers can now offer the option for you to upgrade your existing accounts to Sign in with Apple Accessibility Back Tap is a quick way to trigger accessibility features by tapping on the back of your iPhone

Headphone accommodations amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies, customized for an individual’s hearing

Sign language prominence in FaceTime detects when a participant is using sign language and makes the person prominent in a Group FaceTime call

Sound Recognition uses on-device intelligence to detect and identify important sounds such as alarms, and alerts you to them using notifications

VoiceOver Recognition uses on-device intelligence to recognize elements on your screen to improve VoiceOver support for app and web experiences

Image descriptions read complete-sentence descriptions of images and photos within apps and on the web

Text recognition speaks the text identified within images and photos

Screen Recognition automatically detects interface controls to aid in navigating apps App Store Important details about each app are displayed in a glanceable, scrollable view, including a way to see the games your friends are playing Apple Arcade Coming Soon gives you a sneak peek at upcoming Apple Arcade games and you can automatically download them as soon as they’re released

See All Games is improved with sorting and filtering by release date, updates, category, controller support and more

Achievements are browsable right from within the Apple Arcade tab

Continue Playing makes it easy to resume recently played games across devices

Game Center dashboard showcases your profile, friends, achievements, leaderboards and more, all from within your game Apple Cash Family Apple Cash can be enabled for up to five family members under 18

Send money to your child through Messages or by asking Siri

Notifications for purchases or person to person payments as they occur

Parental controls to limit who your children can send money to

Option to turn off Apple Cash for family members under 18

Shared oversight with another adult in your Family Sharing group Augmented Reality Location Anchors in ARKit 4 enables apps to place AR experiences at a specific geographic coordinate

Extended face tracking support is extended to the new iPhone SE

Video textures in RealityKit enable apps to apply video to any part of a scene or virtual object Camera Improved shot-to-shot performance speeds up the time to first shot and makes shooting photos even faster

QuickTake video can now also be captured on iPhone XS and iPhone XR when in Photo mode

Quick toggles in Video mode to change video resolution and frame rate from the Camera app

Updated Night mode capture experience on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro provides guidance to help you stay steady throughout the capture, as well as an option to cancel the shot mid-capture

Exposure compensation control lets you lock an exposure value for an entire camera session

Mirror front camera lets you capture selfies that match the front camera preview

Improved QR code reading to scan codes, even if they are small or wrapped around objects CarPlay New categories of supported apps for parking, EV charging, and quick food-ordering

Wallpaper options

Share ETA and send audio messages with Siri

Horizontal status bar support for cars with portrait screens

Chinese and Japanese keyboard support gives users an additional option to search for points of interest FaceTime Improved video quality with up to 1080p resolution on iPhone X and later

New eye contact feature uses machine learning to subtly adjust the position of your eyes and face to make video calling more natural even when you’re looking at the screen instead of the camera Files APFS encryption support for external drives Health Wind Down helps you create a pre-bedtime routine with apps and shortcuts, like listening to a relaxing playlist

Custom sleep schedules help you meet your sleep goals with bedtime reminders and wakeup alarms

Sleep mode minimizes distractions during Wind Down and Bedtime by turning on Do Not Disturb and simplifying your Lock screen

Health Checklist helps you track and manage health and safety features in one place

New Mobility category in the Health app, including metrics like walking speed, double support time, step length, and walking asymmetry Keyboard and International On-device dictation helps protect your privacy by performing all processing completely offline. Dictation in search uses server-based dictation in order to recognize terms you may be searching for from across the Internet.

Search within the Emoji keyboard using a word or phrase

Keyboard displays AutoFill suggestions from Contacts for email addresses, phone numbers, and more in apps

New dictionaries for French-German, Indonesian-English, Japanese-Simplified Chinese, and Polish‑English

Wubi input method for Simplified Chinese

Autocorrection support for Irish Gaelic and Norwegian Nynorsk

Redesigned Japanese Kana keyboard with easier input for numbers

Mail supports email addresses using non‑Latin languages Music A new Listen Now tab for playing and discovering your favorite music, artists, playlists and mixes

Autoplay keeps music playing when you reach the end of a song or playlist by finding similar songs to play

Search now showcases music for your favorite genres and activities, and shows helpful suggestions as you type

Library filtering helps you find artists, albums, playlists and other items in your library even faster Notes Enhanced actions menu provides easy access to locking, scanning, pinning and deleting

Top Hits in search surfaces your most relevant search results

Pinned Notes list can be collapsed or expanded

Shape recognition enables drawing perfect lines, arcs and other shapes

Enhanced scanning captures sharper scans and more precise auto-cropping Photos Filter and sort your collection to more easily locate and organize your photos and videos

Pinch and zoom to quickly find your photos and videos in more places, like Favorites and Shared Albums

Photos and videos caption support

Live Photos taken using iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 will autoplay with improved stabilization in Years, Months and Days View

Memories enhancements provide a more relevant selection of photos and videos and a larger music selection for Memory movies

Redesigned image picker in apps uses the same smart search from the Photos app to help you easily find content to share Podcasts Listen Now is smarter and includes your personal episode queue and new episodes picked for you Reminders Assign reminders to people you share lists with

New reminders can be created from the lists screen without having to enter a specific list

Smart suggestions let you add dates, times and locations with a tap

Personalized lists with emoji and newly added symbols

Rearrange or hide smart lists Settings Option to set your default email and web browser Shortcuts Starter Shortcuts let you get started with a built-in folder of shortcuts, tailored for you

Shortcuts automations are suggested based on your usage patterns

Folders let you organize your shortcuts and can be added as widgets to the Home Screen

New compact design for running shortcuts keeps you in context while you use another app

New Automation triggers can run shortcuts based on receiving an email or message, your battery level, closing an app and more

Wind Down Shortcuts provide a collection of relaxing shortcuts to help you get ready for a good night’s sleep Voice Memos Folders help organize your Voice Memos recordings

Favorites lets you mark your best recordings and quickly access them later

Smart Folders automatically group together Apple Watch recordings, recently deleted recordings and recordings you marked as Favorites

Enhance Recording reduces background noise and room reverberation Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.