Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020-editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.9.1 treffen we geen nieuwe verbeteringen aan, maar zijn er wel de nodige problemen verholpen.

Fixed Issues
  • A black screen, system crash or TDR may occur while gaming when performing task switches, enabling performance metrics overlay, or having video content/web browsers open on secondary displays on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products system configurations.
  • Project CARS 3 may experience performance issues when the Radeon Software performance metrics overlay is enabled.
  • Error 1603 may occur during Radeon Software installation on some AMD Ryzen 5 Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics system configurations.
  • Error 195 may occur during Radeon Software installation on some AMD Ryzen 3 Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.
  • On some displays, power cycling the display while Radeon FreeSync is enabled may cause the display to remain black until the system is rebooted or the display is hot plugged.
  • Flickering may occur in Borderlands 3 in some locations when Radeon Boost is enabled.
  • Decoding some HEVC content using AMF Decoder may result in corruption in the clips playback.
  • Performance Tuning fan profiles may sometimes not be applied after loading a saved profile.
  • Radeon Software may sometimes crash or automatically exit when performing a game scan in the Gaming tab.
  • Random color corruption may intermittently occur on some surfaces while playing matchmaking in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
  • Notifications may be missing icons or text when hotkeys are used to invoke some Radeon Software streaming and recording features.
  • Brightness flickering may be experienced on some VP9 video content playback through applications or web browsers on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics product system configurations.
Known Issues
  • Project CARS 3 may experience mirror like corruption when using VR during game menus on GCN based Radeon graphics products.
  • With Radeon FreeSync enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations, task switching to another display or application may cause the display to flicker for a few moments or for the displays refresh rate to spike.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
  • With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.
  • Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI® on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
  • Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 20.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-20-9-1
Bestandsgrootte 428,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 17-09-2020 14:13
45 • submitter: AnonymousWP

17-09-2020 • 14:13

45 Linkedin

Submitter: AnonymousWP

Bron: AMD

+1The 7th Guest
17 september 2020 14:27
Is het probleem met de zwarte schermen nu dus opgelost? Heb nu een nVidia kaart maar overweeg een AMD.
+1AnonymousWP

@The 7th Guest17 september 2020 14:31
Lijkt er wel op, aldus de changelog. Ik heb er in het verleden ook soms last van gehad (niet per se zwart scherm, maar foutmeldingen als dat de videokaart verwijderd is of zo. Was natuurlijk niet zo). Sinds een paar versies lijkt het stabiel te zijn (ook games, zoals BF4 en ETS2 die voorheen crashte, heel soms). Durf alleen niet 20.9.1 te installeren, want het werkt goed nu.

Over het algemeen erg tevreden. Vooral de software vind ik fijn. Je hebt alles bij de hand: games opnemen, OSD, noem maar op. Ik heb hiervoor Nvidia gehad, maar dan moet je weer inloggen om screenshots te maken met Experience. Vind ik onzin, en heb ook geen behoefte om OBS te gebruiken vanwege alle toeters en bellen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnonymousWP op 17 september 2020 14:34]

+1DataGhost
@AnonymousWP17 september 2020 14:39
Er zijn andere fixes en performance-dingetjes dus het kan best lonend zijn de drivers te updaten. Ik heb ook een aantal bugs gereport en alleen de meest recente (vorige week) is nog niet opgelost. Ze luisteren over het algemeen wel redelijk snel naar input heb ik het gevoel.
Anyway, je kan doorgaans prima je oude driver terug-installeren. Ik weet niet welke je nu hebt maar ik heb recent bijvoorbeeld redelijk wat keren geswitcht tussen 20.5.x en 20.7.x omdat Surviving Mars niet werkte op 20.7, dat kon zelfs zonder reboot. Zorg gewoon dat je het installatiebestand houdt (of de versie onthoudt, je kan oude versies nog gewoon downloaden van de site van AMD) en dan kan je kijken of het werkt of niet.
+1AnonymousWP

@DataGhost17 september 2020 14:45
Dat is inderdaad zo, en dat is dan ook het enige wat mij zou doen updaten. Echter:
  • Ben ik bang dat er nieuwe, onontdekte bugs geïntroduceerd zijn die bepaalde functionaliteit weer kunnen stuk maken (al vaker meegemaakt: denk je fixes te hebben, gaan er dingen stuk)
  • Ik momenteel geen problemen heb
Maar je hebt gelijk: ik kan dan gewoon terug naar een oude versie.
+1DataGhost
@AnonymousWP17 september 2020 15:03
Ben ik bang dat er nieuwe, onontdekte bugs geïntroduceerd zijn die bepaalde functionaliteit weer kunnen stuk maken (al vaker meegemaakt: denk je fixes te hebben, gaan er dingen stuk)
Jup, dat gebeurt wel eens. Maar in de Radeon software zit rechtboven naast de normale _ ☐ X ook nog een knop met een insect, daarmee kan je best laagdrempelig laten weten wat er stuk is.

Vaak updaten maakt het trouwens ook veel makkelijker om te pinpointen in welke versie een bug is geïntroduceerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DataGhost op 17 september 2020 15:04]

0AnonymousWP

@DataGhost17 september 2020 15:07
Ja klopt, voorheen updatete ik altijd binnen een paar uur na release, maar tegenwoordig wacht ik eerst even de comments af in de Download-sectie van Tweakers. Lijkt erop dat ik maar ga updaten :p.
+1prakkie87
@The 7th Guest17 september 2020 14:30
Ik heb sinds maart/april met mijn 5700XT MSI geen last meer. In het begin wel echt heel veel problemen gehad. Blackscreens en crashes in games.

Fortnite
iRacing
Call of Duty
Oculus Rift (VR racen)

Allemaal had ik diezelfde klachten en problemen, maar nu nooit meer dus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door prakkie87 op 17 september 2020 14:34]

+1DataGhost
@The 7th Guest17 september 2020 14:41
Ik gok dat dit ook afhankelijk is van de rest van je hardware / peripherals, ik heb namelijk sinds launchday de 5700XT en dit issue nog nooit gehad, en ik ben wel door een aantal driverversies heengegaan ondertussen.
0Enchantress
@The 7th Guest17 september 2020 14:44
Dat was begin dit jaar al opgelost.
+1AnonymousWP

@Enchantress17 september 2020 14:45
Blijkbaar niet, want toen stond het nog in de "known issues" list. Plus dat ik en vele anderen hier nog lang last van hadden ná maart.
0Enchantress
@AnonymousWP17 september 2020 14:49
Dat is onmogelijk te controleren of iemand er last van heeft en dat het dan ook nog eens komt door de drivers of überhaupt door de GPU.

Overgrote meerderheid hebben nooit problemen gehad, kan ook aan andere zaken liggen.
+1AnonymousWP

@Enchantress17 september 2020 14:51
Het is wel te controleren, namelijk door middel van logs en foutmeldingen. Plus het feit dat het ineens, na een driver-update van AMD, was opgelost. En geen enkel systeem is exact hetzelfde (combinatie van hardware, software en firmware).

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnonymousWP op 17 september 2020 14:56]

0Enchantress
@AnonymousWP17 september 2020 16:11
Problemen zijn niet te controleren. Ik kan ook zeggen op een forum dat ik problemen ervaar, niemand kan dat controleren en of controleren of het überhaupt wel aan de drivers ligt.
0AnonymousWP

@Enchantress17 september 2020 16:13
Tuurlijk wel. Als ik een logfile genereer en deze stuur naar AMD, en die ook vergelijk met anderen die dezelfde error hebben, dan is het vrij straight-forward. Helemaal als AMD bevestigt dat het een bug is én dit in een latere update is opgelost.
0Enchantress
@AnonymousWP17 september 2020 18:23
Volgens mij begrijp je niet wat ik bedoel.

Jij beweert dat er veel mensen zijn die klagen dat ze problemen hebben met de drivers, maar wie zegt dat het de drivers zijn en überhaupt met de GPU te maken hebben? Het kunnen 1001 oorzaken hebben, als het driver problemen zijn heeft iedereen er last van en dat is dus zeker niet het geval. De overgrote meerderheid hebben geen problemen.

Om een voorbeeld te noemen, ik heb ook een AMD GPU en had veel last van problemen tijdens het gamen. Bij veel games viel het scherm uit of kreeg een zwart scherm of rare kleuren, eerste gedachte, de GPU/drivers. Uiteindelijk was het gewoon een kapotte displayport kabeltjes, deze vervangen en nergens meer last van gehad. Zo zijn er veel meer mensen die zeggen dat het aan de drivers ligt maar het gewoon een kabeltje was of een PSU, vaak komen slechte of kapotte geheugen en verkeert overklokken ook vaak voor.
0AnonymousWP

@Enchantress17 september 2020 18:34
Ah oke, sorry. Dacht dat je specifiek over mijn probleem praatte en die vergeleek met die van anderen.
0ExManolo
@AnonymousWP17 september 2020 18:39
Hoezo sorry? Je zegt toch dat je een logfile kan genereren, daar valt toch uit op te maken of het een kapot kabeltje, of iets niet software matig, is? Daar valt voldoende uit op te maken. Of een programmaatje als who crashed my pc, er zijn er meer.
0AnonymousWP

@ExManolo17 september 2020 18:40
Volgens mij logt die alleen AMD-gerelateerde dingen.
0Hackus
@The 7th Guest17 september 2020 15:21
Is het probleem met de zwarte schermen nu dus opgelost? Heb nu een nVidia kaart maar overweeg een AMD.
Het is sowieso aan te raden een RX5000 te undervolten, maar wat jij bedoelt is van het begin.
Sinds stabiele WHQL van afgelopen maart al verholpen, en nu is er AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.8.3 WHQL als laatste stabiele WHQL driver.
0Astennu

@The 7th Guest17 september 2020 15:28
Al lang dat was in de 20.2.2 driver flink aangepakt.
Heb het bij wat mensen gecontroleerd die er last van hadden (ik had het zelf niet)
Maar daar ging het daar na ook goed.
0osmosis
@The 7th Guest17 september 2020 16:39
Voor de een wel voor de ander niet.
Heel apart probleem, voor mij persoonlijk is het sinds afgelopen April opgelost.
0no_way_today
@The 7th Guest17 september 2020 17:47
Hier al enige tijd niet meer. Wacht hier nog even de volgende generatie kaarten af en dan maak ik een keuze. Nvidia is prima, maar valt tegen bij de beloofde prestaties.
+1cool1971
17 september 2020 14:35
Ik heb hier even een tussendoor kaartje RD 5500XT en werd gek van de bsod (atikmpag.sys), die ik bij de Vega64 helemaal niet had. Vooral bij Youtube filmpjes. Hele reeks drivers geprobeerd maar deze heeft tot nu toe nog geen crash na een paar uur, anders had ik wel 3 crashes in een uur.
+1Countess

@cool197117 september 2020 15:34
Een vriend die BSOD had met zijn 5700xt met youtube video kijken had dat opgelost met een moederbord bios update. Met hardwareinfo64 konden we zien dat hij PCIe bus error kreeg (ongeveer 1000 in 10 minuten)
Na de bios update waren de errors en de BSOD's helemaal weg.
0Astennu

@cool197117 september 2020 15:28
Had dat niet iets te maken met hardware acceleration?
Ik heb het bij mijn 5700XT gelukkig nooit gehad.

Mooi dat het nu opgelost is.
0Gkirmathal
@cool197117 september 2020 16:50
Dit had ik ook op mijn 5600XT, maar deze niet meer gehad since 20.4.2 divers.
Daarvoor had ik deze crashes gefixed door het in het register aanpassen van de "TdrDelay", zie deze link op het AMD forum.

Dit kan je nog proberen en loste toen iig mijn video playback crashes volledig op.
0cool1971
@Gkirmathal17 september 2020 16:54
Dank voor de tip, die staat in de bookmarks maar voorlopig draait het nog steeds zonder een crash.
+1batumulia
17 september 2020 14:38
Hier ook geen crashes sinds maart ofzo met een 5700xt
+1Dutchy007
17 september 2020 14:44
In het begin had ik ook extreem veel crashes met mijn Radeon VII. Sinds een aantal maanden treedt dit echter niet meer op.
+1Anoniem: 1269758
17 september 2020 14:47
Ik heb alleen de driver geinstalleerd, mijn pc crasht bijna elke dag net na het opstarten, iedere keer tdr error van amdkmdag. Ze geven niet exact aan welke service ze nu wel hebben aangepakt dus het lijkt mij sterk. Sinds ik nu de nieuwste driver zonder software heb geinstalleerd heb ik geen problemen meer gehad!
0Astennu

@Anoniem: 126975817 september 2020 15:29
Even de nieuwste versie van ddu downloaden en alles cleanen in safe mode dan de driver opnieuw installeren. Dat fixt 9/10 issues.
0Anoniem: 1269758
@Astennu17 september 2020 15:38
Heb ik gedaan en sinds dien is het goed, nieuwste driver zonder software dus ik waag het er niet op
0Astennu

@Anoniem: 126975817 september 2020 16:39
Raar hier draait de nieuwe driver inc software perfect. Bij mijn broer ook.
0Robinho96
17 september 2020 15:11
Ik heb sinds ik een tweede 4K-monitor ( O-) ) heb aangesloten aan mijn computer, dat elke keer mijn beide schermen beginnen te flikkeren als ik iets in fulscreen zet (een video bvb). Ik weet niet of het aan mijn videokaart ligt (Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX580 8GB) of aan de driver...

Beetje zoals dit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUdc1D-FAqk

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robinho96 op 17 september 2020 15:12]

0Simkin
@Robinho9617 september 2020 15:17
Ik heb al jaren een soortgelijk probleem: [amd] 2nd screen (projector) = afentoe flicker/zwart scherm
0Robinho96
@Simkin17 september 2020 15:27
Zou het misschien ook kunnen dat mijn videokaart geen twee 4K-schermen aankan?
Ik hoop niet dat ik mijn kaart al moet vervangen want ik heb deze nog maar iets meer dan 2 jaar geleden gekocht (mei 2018).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robinho96 op 17 september 2020 15:51]

0RareAMV
@Robinho9617 september 2020 16:44
Check of je freesync aan hebt staan. Op m'n vega56 zie ik vaak op lichte achtergronden ook een flicker... Maar alleen als ik er op let.
0Robinho96
@RareAMV17 september 2020 18:09
Het is ook niet echt een flicker. Het zijn eerder artifacts zoals in de video in mijn eerste post.
0RareAMV
@Robinho9618 september 2020 11:23
Artifacts duiden meestal op een probleem met vram. Oorzaak is lastig te bepalen, eerste waar ik aan zou denken is temperatuur. Ik zou ook eens proberen de vram clock omlaag te gooien en kijken of dit resultaat bied, zo ja, dan kun je stellen dat je vram defect is. Anders... Succes!
0Simkin
@Robinho9617 september 2020 16:53
Ik denk zelf dat het een software issue is.
Heb je x2 dezelfde monitoren? Zelfde resolutie en refreshrate?
0Robinho96
@Simkin17 september 2020 18:04
Nee wel beide LG maar de ene is een 27UD58-B en de andere een 27UL500. Ze zijn dus beide 3840x2160 en hebben ook beide een refreshrate van 60 Hz.
0Arunia
17 september 2020 15:22
Ik had de afgelopen weken wel regelmatig een zwart scherm tijdens Overwatch. Uiteindelijk van full screen naar windowed full screen gegaan wat dat heeft opgelost.

Maar wellicht was het inderdaad wat als eerste staat.

Voorheen totaal geen problemen gehad.
0Kuusje
@Arunia17 september 2020 18:21
Als je geen problemen hebt, dan niet de drivers updaten (tenzij je écht significante performance winst verwacht). Zelfde als met BIOS/UEFI - if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
0Headshifter
17 september 2020 18:43
Ik heb afgelopen maand soms wel dagelijks crashes gehad en een keer artifacts (RX 5700 XT), maar nu fingers crossed dat het eindelijk voorbij is!
0ShockWave
17 september 2020 19:08
Ik zie veel berichten over een zwart scherm, had dat ineens bij mij vorige driverupdate, daarvoor geen probleem.
Oplossing bij mij was om amd freesync uit te zetten in de instelling van de monitor waar ik de game op wilde draaien, die was niet zo blij met de variabele refreshrate.
Blijkbaar was dit aangezet met de update....

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

