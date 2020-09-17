Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 456.38 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de nieuwe RTX 3080- en 3090-videokaarten en verbeteringen voor de spellen Fortnite RTX, Halo 3: ODST en Mafia: The Definitive Edition. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Game Ready for Fortnite RTX
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Fortnite's dramatic new update which adds ray-traced effects, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and a custom RTX map. In addition, this release also provides optimal day-1 support for Halo 3: ODST and Mafia: The Definitive Edition.Gaming Technology
New Features and Other Changes
- Includes support for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs
- GeForce Experience Automatic Performance Tuning for GeForce RTX 30-series and RTX 20-series
- GeForce Experience in-game performance monitoring for GeForce GTX 600 series and above
- ShadowPlay gameplay recording now supports HDR on GTX 900-series and above (RTX 3090 can capture 8K 30fps HDR)
- NVIDIA Broadcast app with AI-powered noise removal and virtual background
- 5 New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Supports CUDA 11.1.
- Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Comanche (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
- Crusader Kings III
- Disintegration (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
- Population Zero
- RIDE 4 (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
- Rocket Arena (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
- The Blackout Club (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
- Adds support for new G-SYNC compatible monitors.
Windows 7 Open Issues
- [Batman Arkham Knight]: Enabling Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling on PhysX games results in lower frame rate.[2988376]
- [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: The game may intermittently see a drop in frame rate when ray tracing is enabled. [3050468]
- [Detroit: Become Human]: The game may crash. [3037846]
- [Forza Horizon 4]: Stuttering occurs in the game after racing a few laps. [3101001]
- [Horizon Zero Dawn The Complete Edition]: Flickering and texture corruption occurs in game after setting Anisotropic Filtering to 16x from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200638389]
- [madVR][MPC-HC]: Various HDR issues occur when using the madVR renderer with MPC-HC. [3038381]
- [Minecraft Java Edition;]: The game may crash when launched with XSplit Broadcaster running in the background. [3052464]
- [World of Warcraft]: Objects randomly flicker. [3101638]
- Video playback on the secondary display lags/freezes while playing a game on the primary display if Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled [200586262]
- [Notebook]: Display is not detected when connected to Thunderbolt 3 port on HP Spectre x360 - 15t-df100 Notebook. [3087076]
- [Notebook][NVIDIA Control Panel]: With Clone mode set, only the Developer pages are visible in the NVIDIA Control Panel after hot-plugging a DisplayPort/HDMI Freesync display. [200637570]
- [Notebook]: When a game is played on the primary display and a YouTube video is played on the extended display, viudeo playback is sluggish and stutters. [200586262]
- [Pascal GPU][Marvel's Avengers]: The game may crash when switching windows [Alt+Tab] while the game is running. [3101682]
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [SLI][G-SYNC][Red Dead Redemption 2 Vulkan]: With SLI + G-SYNC enabled, the games display corruption and a blank screen.[200645671]
- [World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
- [VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328] To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k.
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884] You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 21 for more information.
- [Omniverse 2020.2.4496]: Corruption occurs after switching from RTX Real-Time to RTX Path- Traced renderer. [200649160]
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
- [Notebook]: Performance Power Mode cannot be set from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200657525]