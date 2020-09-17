Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 456.38 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 456.38 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de nieuwe RTX 3080- en 3090-videokaarten en verbeteringen voor de spellen Fortnite RTX, Halo 3: ODST en Mafia: The Definitive Edition. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready for Fortnite RTX

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Fortnite's dramatic new update which adds ray-traced effects, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and a custom RTX map. In addition, this release also provides optimal day-1 support for Halo 3: ODST and Mafia: The Definitive Edition.

Gaming Technology
  • Includes support for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs
  • GeForce Experience Automatic Performance Tuning for GeForce RTX 30-series and RTX 20-series
  • GeForce Experience in-game performance monitoring for GeForce GTX 600 series and above
  • ShadowPlay gameplay recording now supports HDR on GTX 900-series and above (RTX 3090 can capture 8K 30fps HDR)
  • NVIDIA Broadcast app with AI-powered noise removal and virtual background
  • 5 New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors
New Features and Other Changes
  • Supports CUDA 11.1.
  • Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
    • Baldur's Gate 3
    • Comanche (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
    • Crusader Kings III
    • Disintegration (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
    • Population Zero
    • RIDE 4 (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
    • Rocket Arena (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
    • The Blackout Club (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
  • Adds support for new G-SYNC compatible monitors.
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Batman Arkham Knight]: Enabling Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling on PhysX games results in lower frame rate.[2988376]
  • [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: The game may intermittently see a drop in frame rate when ray tracing is enabled. [3050468]
  • [Detroit: Become Human]: The game may crash. [3037846]
  • [Forza Horizon 4]: Stuttering occurs in the game after racing a few laps. [3101001]
  • [Horizon Zero Dawn The Complete Edition]: Flickering and texture corruption occurs in game after setting Anisotropic Filtering to 16x from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200638389]
  • [madVR][MPC-HC]: Various HDR issues occur when using the madVR renderer with MPC-HC. [3038381]
  • [Minecraft Java Edition;]: The game may crash when launched with XSplit Broadcaster running in the background. [3052464]
  • [World of Warcraft]: Objects randomly flicker. [3101638]
  • Video playback on the secondary display lags/freezes while playing a game on the primary display if Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled [200586262]
  • [Notebook]: Display is not detected when connected to Thunderbolt 3 port on HP Spectre x360 - 15t-df100 Notebook. [3087076]
  • [Notebook][NVIDIA Control Panel]: With Clone mode set, only the Developer pages are visible in the NVIDIA Control Panel after hot-plugging a DisplayPort/HDMI Freesync display. [200637570]
  • [Notebook]: When a game is played on the primary display and a YouTube video is played on the extended display, viudeo playback is sluggish and stutters. [200586262]
  • [Pascal GPU][Marvel's Avengers]: The game may crash when switching windows [Alt+Tab] while the game is running. [3101682]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [SLI][G-SYNC][Red Dead Redemption 2 Vulkan]: With SLI + G-SYNC enabled, the games display corruption and a blank screen.[200645671]
  • [World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
  • [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
  • [VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]
  • [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • [Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328] To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k.
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884] You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 21 for more information.
  • [Omniverse 2020.2.4496]: Corruption occurs after switching from RTX Real-Time to RTX Path- Traced renderer. [200649160]
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
  • [Notebook]: Performance Power Mode cannot be set from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200657525]

17-09-2020 • 18:57

17 september 2020 19:16
https://www.nvidia.com/en...ing-in-geforce-experience
(Open je tekstzoekbalkje en typ 'tuning', de 2de resultaat is waar je wilt zijn)

Als ik het zo lees lijkt het vergelijkbaar met OC-Scanner in Afterburner, wat een functie is waar voor een aantal minuten automatisch een curve wordt getest en gemaakt voor een kloksnelheid bij elke voltage zodat je een 'optimale en stabiele' OC zou moeten krijgen, hoewel ik ook soms lees op Reddit dat dit niet altijd bij iedereen zo goed werkt, dat de GPU iets te vaak throtled door hoge temperaturen of programma's toch nog crashen door iets te hoge clocks (bij mij ging dit gelukkig goed, maar ik undervolt liever en maak dan zelf een curve met hogere clocks voor lagere energieconsumptie en hitte).

Ik ga die functie in Geforce Experience is een keer uitproberen denk ik, maar vindt het nog steeds vervelend om perse een account te moeten hebben om Geforce Experience te kunnen gebruiken.


Niet echt een groot probleem voor 'mij', want je kan die idiote en basale inlog omzeilen met wat aanpassingen in een 'js' bestandje, maar dit moet na iedere update opnieuw gedaan worden:
https://github.com/Moyster/BaiGfe
Zorg ervoor dat je ook de hosts bestand aanpast, als Geforce Experience een update ziet en heeft gedownload, dan kan het zijn dat het programma niet verder gaat totdat de nieuwe versie geïnstalleerd is.
Dan zou de www map weer reset worden en moet je de aanpassingen weer toepassen, wat niet altijd simpel is Als er 'bepaalde' aanpassingen zijn gemaakt aan die 'js' bestand in de nieuwere versie.

Eventueel wil je de permissies en 'eigenaar' (Meestal werkt 'Administrators' wel goed) voor de map (C:\ProgramData\Nvidia Corporation\Downloader) waar Geforce Experience de updates naartoe download veranderen, zodat de programma geen schrijf rechten heeft.

Dit doe je als volgt:
Ga naar de 'Downloader' map > Rechtermijsklik erop > Eigenschappen > Beveiliging > Geavanceerd > Machtigingen Wijzigen > Overname Uitschakelen (anders zou het permissies van de bovenste map gebruiken) > Haal alle permissies weg door een voor een te klikken en dan 'Verwijderen' > Klik op 'Toevoegen' > 'Een principal selecteren' > Vul in het vakje 'iedereen' en dan 'OK' > Zorg dat alleen 'Lezen en Uitvoeren', 'Mapinhoud weergeven' en 'Lezen' zijn geselecteerd, klik dan 'OK' > Klik op checkbox 'Alle Machtigingsvermeldingen op.....' en dan 'Toepassen' > Klik nu bovenin 'Wijzigen' bij Eigenaar > Vul in 'administrators' en dan 'OK' > klik 'Eigenaar van onderliggende.....' en dan 'OK'.

Als alles correct gegaan is, zijn die 'Downloader' map en alle onderliggende vervangen met permissies en de 'Administrators' als eigenaar, zodat dat er niet in geschreven kan worden door Geforce Experience.
Automatische updates zullen natuurlijk niet werken hierdoor uiteraard.

Als je de map weer schrijfbaar wilt, verander je eerst voor die 'Downloader map en alles erin de 'Eigenaar' naar jou account naam (net als hoe je dat met 'Administrators' deed), haal daarna de permissie 'iedereen' die je heb toegevoegd weg, zorg dan dat 'Overname inschakelen' aan staat, dan 'OK'.

Je kan uiteraard als gewoonlijk updates installeren als je ze zelf download van Nvidia wanneer je dat wilt, bijvoorbeeld vanwege nieuwe functies, belangrijke security patches, verbeteringen voor spellen...
Hiermee kan je dan vooral gebruik maken van Moonlight en Shadowplay zonder gezeur van een account, captcha's, perse online moeten zijn om te kunnen inloggen als je weer is bent uitgelogd, onnodig persoonlike informatie afgeven aan Nvidia.

Dat om functies van die met de driver-installer gebruik te maken die grotendeels offline functioneren (Moonlight is niet van Nvidia, maar vindt ik persoonlijk beter werken, offline, veeeel opties en supported op heel veel platformen in plaats van alleen de Shield) deze aanpassingen nodig omdat er anders een account nodig is vindt ik uiteraard complete bullshit...

[Reactie gewijzigd door TweetCu op 17 september 2020 21:35]

+1DJSuprimeW
17 september 2020 20:20
iemand ook problemen met de install van de driver?... de hele tijd bluescreens. met ddu verwijderd en geprobeerd andere website driver gedownload. nada. wat een dag voor nvidia zeg bah! eerst de launch van de rtx 3080 en nu de faulty driver?... #whatswrongwithnvidia?
+1M!chel
@DJSuprimeW18 september 2020 09:39
Hier 2 systemen zonder problemen geupdate.
Ene systeem heeft een gtx 1070, de ander een gtx 1060.
Beide draaien Windows 10 x64.

[Reactie gewijzigd door M!chel op 18 september 2020 09:41]

+1DJSuprimeW
@M!chel18 september 2020 15:42
hmm echt raar. hij geeft de bluescreen error:

System thread exception not handled
nvlddmkm.sys

hier:

i9-7940X
Asus GTX 1080 Founders Edition (2x sli)
Corsair Dominator Platinum ddr4 64GB 3000Mhz
Windows 10 2004 updpate


al geprobeerd wat niet werkt:

ddu fresh install - werkt niet.
gewoon installeren - werkt niet.
van de andere nvidia page de driver gedownload - werkt ook niet.
zo eens proberen via vorige driver 452.06 in Geforce Expierence de driver zelf te laten updaten. - werkt ook niet... raar.. hmm out of ideas?...
+1MikeRoG

@DJSuprimeW18 september 2020 16:22
Haal eens de SLI-bridge eraf en probeer het dan nogmaals. Of haal 1 kaart eruit.
+1Enchantress
@DJSuprimeW17 september 2020 20:34
Jep hier ook helaas.
Deze driver is niet goed, zit weer op 445.87.

Nvidia moet meer aandacht besteden aan hun drivers, problemen met div games. (2070super)
+1DJSuprimeW
@Enchantress17 september 2020 20:49
precies! dat maar ook eens gaan kijken en verantwoording gaan nemen voor de fail launch van de rtx 3080

heb jij het al weten te fixxen?... ik ga zo eens proberen om via de vorige driver in geforce expierence te gaan updaten.

ddu fresh install - werkt niet.
gewoon installeren - werkt niet.
van de andere nvidia page de driver gedownload - werkt ook niet.
zo eens proberen via vorige driver 452.06 in Geforce Expierence de driver zelf te laten updaten. - werkt ook niet... :(

Iemand al werkend?...
of hebben ze al een hotfix?
.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DJSuprimeW op 17 september 2020 21:57]

0Tyrian
@DJSuprimeW18 september 2020 04:16
Hier werkt hij prima. Windows 7 x64, GTX 1080.
0DJSuprimeW
@Tyrian18 september 2020 15:40
hmm weird?...

Hier:

i9-7940X
Asus GTX 1080 Founders Edition (2x sli)
Corsair Dominator Platinum ddr4 64GB 3000Mhz
Windows 10 2004 updpate.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DJSuprimeW op 18 september 2020 15:40]

0AmigaWolf

@DJSuprimeW18 september 2020 21:05
Hier op een Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 AMP! Edition 6GB werkt GeForce Game Ready Driver 456.38 WHQL ook gewoon goed, installeer hem wel altijd zonder Nvidia GeForce Experience, en voer altijd een schone installatie uit, in GeForce Game Ready Drivers.

AMD Ryzen 5 1600
MSI B350M MORTAR
Corsair Vengeance LPX CMK16GX4M2B3000C15

Heb net mij MSI GeForce GTX 1080 AERO 8G OC getest met GeForce Game Ready Driver 456.38 WHQL en Borderlands 3 deed het aardig goed, had een paar keer wel vreemde zwarte pixels wat op rook leek maar dan was er niks, maar verders deed alles het goed, wel nog steeds de zelfde fout dat ik niet in DX12 kan spellen zonder dat de spel stopt met werken vooral omdat hij zo goed als al mijn geheugen gebruikt (12+ GB en meer), geen last daar mee in DX11, nog geen een driver gevonden die dat oploste, ook niet de laatste Borderlands 3 patch, geen probleem met DX12 in andere spellen BTW.

Intel Core i7-5775C OC 4.0GHz
ASRock Z97M Killer
Corsair Dominator Platinum CMD16GX3M2A2400C11

[Reactie gewijzigd door AmigaWolf op 19 september 2020 01:33]

0Raven__NL
@DJSuprimeW18 september 2020 17:26
hmmz toevallig vanmorgen ook een blue screen. Had deze driver gister avond geupdate.

Mocht het nog een keer voorkomen en nog geen fix dan val ik maar terug op de vorige.
+1Rem_NL
17 september 2020 21:48
Eindelijk HDR gameplay recording, ben benieuwd

edit: ik heb het niet werkend weten te krijgen, zowel streamen als gewoon opnemen :(

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rem_NL op 18 september 2020 05:00]

+1MikeRoG

@Rem_NL18 september 2020 09:33
Heb je ook je GeFoce Expierence geüpdatet naar 3.20.5.48 beta? Deze heb je nodig icm 456.38+ driver.
Open GFE > klik op het tandwieltje > Algemeen > en vink experimental features aan. Hierna wordt de update opgehaald.
+1Rem_NL
@MikeRoG18 september 2020 10:19
Thanks, die experimentele functie liep vast by mij heb het handmatig gedownload: https://www.nvidia.com/nl.../geforce-experience/beta/
Werkt prima, wel verlies van kleur e.d. maar dat kan je misschien verwachten bij compressie. Jammer alleen dat het streamen niet in HDR kan.
+1Anoniem: 14842
17 september 2020 19:05
Mooi dat ze de nieuwe 3000 series ondersteunen, maar laat ze dat eerst eens doen met de RTX2000 series refresh.

Ik heb mijn laptop met RTX2060 al maanden en nog steeds draai ik met een developer driver. Als ik de game ready driver wil installeren krijg ik een unsupported hardware melding :(
+1akaash00
17 september 2020 22:18
En ja hoor deze driver heeft G-SYNC op mijn g-sync compatible (certified) LG27GN950(in augustus gereleased) verneukt. G-sync werkt niet meer goed(synced niet meer goed en v-sync activeert niet bij voldoende max refreshrate) en Nvidia control panel herkent de scherm niet meer als validated G-Sync compatible display.
Installeer deze driver niet. Ik moet nu uitzoeken hoe ik netjes weer terug kan naar de vorige. Wat een teleurstelling :'(

[Reactie gewijzigd door akaash00 op 17 september 2020 22:18]

0gaudio.
@akaash0019 september 2020 08:33
Heel veel issues met deze driver voor gsync. Mensen die de 3080 gebruiken op een LG OLED C9/Cx hebben allemaal problemen met gsync 4K/120hz en zelfs nu met 1440p/120hz (wat bij de 20 serie wel gewoon werkte....) erg jammer maar neem aan dat ze dit fixen met de drivers
0akaash00
@gaudio.19 september 2020 09:43
Inmiddels ben ik terug op de vorige 452.06 driver en alles draait weer als een tierelier :*)
Ik heb de feedback knop gebruikt van Nvidia in Geforce experience. Ik hoop dat het nut heeft gehad

[Reactie gewijzigd door akaash00 op 19 september 2020 09:47]

0monkyo
18 september 2020 08:26
Ik zie ook een HDR fix voor madVR. Heeft Nvidia dit wel vaker gedaan? Een fix gemaakt voor third party software. Erg blij mee.

