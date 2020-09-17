Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 456.38 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de nieuwe RTX 3080- en 3090-videokaarten en verbeteringen voor de spellen Fortnite RTX, Halo 3: ODST en Mafia: The Definitive Edition. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Fortnite's dramatic new update which adds ray-traced effects, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and a custom RTX map. In addition, this release also provides optimal day-1 support for Halo 3: ODST and Mafia: The Definitive Edition.

Includes support for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs

GeForce Experience Automatic Performance Tuning for GeForce RTX 30-series and RTX 20-series

GeForce Experience in-game performance monitoring for GeForce GTX 600 series and above

ShadowPlay gameplay recording now supports HDR on GTX 900-series and above (RTX 3090 can capture 8K 30fps HDR)

NVIDIA Broadcast app with AI-powered noise removal and virtual background

5 New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors

Supports CUDA 11.1.

Added or updated the following SLI profiles: Baldur's Gate 3 Comanche (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later) Crusader Kings III Disintegration (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later) Population Zero RIDE 4 (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later) Rocket Arena (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later) The Blackout Club (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)

Adds support for new G-SYNC compatible monitors.

[Batman Arkham Knight]: Enabling Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling on PhysX games results in lower frame rate.[2988376]

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: The game may intermittently see a drop in frame rate when ray tracing is enabled. [3050468]

[Detroit: Become Human]: The game may crash. [3037846]

[Forza Horizon 4]: Stuttering occurs in the game after racing a few laps. [3101001]

[Horizon Zero Dawn The Complete Edition]: Flickering and texture corruption occurs in game after setting Anisotropic Filtering to 16x from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200638389]

[madVR][MPC-HC]: Various HDR issues occur when using the madVR renderer with MPC-HC. [3038381]

[Minecraft Java Edition;]: The game may crash when launched with XSplit Broadcaster running in the background. [3052464]

[World of Warcraft]: Objects randomly flicker. [3101638]

Video playback on the secondary display lags/freezes while playing a game on the primary display if Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled [200586262]

[Notebook]: Display is not detected when connected to Thunderbolt 3 port on HP Spectre x360 - 15t-df100 Notebook. [3087076]

[Notebook][NVIDIA Control Panel]: With Clone mode set, only the Developer pages are visible in the NVIDIA Control Panel after hot-plugging a DisplayPort/HDMI Freesync display. [200637570]

[Notebook]: When a game is played on the primary display and a YouTube video is played on the extended display, viudeo playback is sluggish and stutters. [200586262]

[Pascal GPU][Marvel's Avengers]: The game may crash when switching windows [Alt+Tab] while the game is running. [3101682]

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]