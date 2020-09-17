Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant Core 0.115.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 0.115 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

0.115: B-Day release! Media browser, tags, automations & WTH

7! Siete! Soch! Syv! Sieben! Seitsemän! Cедем! Sept! Sju! επτά! Zeven! Sette! Seven! Years old today! And ooooh, are we going to party and celebrate with you!

You might have noticed, this release is a bit late, two weeks late. Our regular release cycle is 3 weeks, this time however, we took 5 weeks. Sure, the reason was, of course, related to our birthday today, but what is a better gift than a jam-packed release that has something for everybody?

Thankfully, a lot of you have been sharing their gift wishlist items during the month of “What the heck?!” (WTH). I love you all! What a good and amazing set of great ideas, annoyances and other suggestions have been made in that forum this month!

And it is not just that, a lot of people jumped in fixing these things as well! What a community! The month of WTH is almost over now, after that we will close the category on the forum, until the next WTH month.

Besides that, two totally new and big features are added this release, which we really wanted to polish before releasing it.

I usually write some things about the release in my personal introduction note right here, but honestly, I have no idea where to start… it is just too darn much! I love the new automation features, but there are so many of those in this release as well. 😅 I’m not going to try writing this. 😂

So, let me close with a thank you to our founding father:

Paulus, thank you so much for what you have imagined, started and created 7 years ago. Your idea has changed the lives of many, including my own. Thank you.

Of course, it is not just Paulus, but everybody else who contributes to the project in any way. Code, text, support, chat, YouTube video, live streams, blogs, articles, community guides, documentation, tweets, issues, bug reports, feature requests, ideas, questions or even if you just use it. Thank you for contributing! ❤️

Happy birthday and enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 0.115.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-09-2020 • 19:04
43

17-09-2020 • 19:04

43

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

06-04 Home Assistant Core 2022.4.0 11
03-03 Home Assistant Core 2022.3.0 25
03-02 Home Assistant Core 2022.2 11
12-12 Home Assistant Core 2021.12.0 13
04-11 Home Assistant Core 2021.11.0 9
06-10 Home Assistant Core 2021.10.0 9
02-09 Home Assistant Core 2021.9.0 51
05-08 Home Assistant Core 2021.8.0 33
07-'21 Home Assistant Core 2021.7.0 17
06-'21 Home Assistant Core 2021.6.0 77
Reacties (43)

+2Gonadan
17 september 2020 19:25
Voor het forum kan je beter naar het meest recente deel uit de topicreeks, die uit het artikel is reeds gesloten. :)

Home Assistant: Open source Python3 home automation - deel 3
+1FirePig
17 september 2020 21:02
Iemand een idee waarom ze nog niet besloten hebben om versie 1.0.0 uit te brengen? Vaak betekend dat de grootste bug er dan uit zijn (geen beta meer). Home Assistant is al zeer lange tijd stabiel naar mijn mening dus het kan perfect.
+2EricWN
@FirePig17 september 2020 21:04
Volgens mij willen ze het nog iets makkelijker in gebruik maken. De laatste tijd zorgen updates ervoor dat steeds meer via de UI kan. Als dat nog iets verder is verwacht ik wel dat versie 1.0 komt
+2SMGGM
@EricWN18 september 2020 12:26
Hoewel ik HA al een half jaar gebruik en het fantastisch vind lijkt het mij dat dit nooit echt gebruiksvriendelijk genoeg kan zijn voor de modale gebruiker.
De basis van het systeem is "te complex" volgens mij om het een product voor de massa van te maken. Je moet je teveel verdiepen in de basis principes (entiteiten en basis yaml) van het systeem en dit is niet wat je de gebruiker aan kan doen.

Als ik vergelijk met domotica producten als een Boxx die "idiot proof" zijn dan zie je dat die hun focus zeer beperkt houden (verwarming, verbruik, weer en lichten). Zodra je een systeem hebt met de flexibiliteit als HA dan wordt dit gewoon zeer complex (met zoveel integraties heb je constant API's die veranderen, moet je systeem onderhoudbaar blijven en generiek opgebouwd worden wat complexiteit naar de gebruiker verhuist in de vorm van yaml of de complexiteit van die massa entiteiten).

Als HA ambitie heeft om een product voor de massa te worden dan zal het in 2 vormen beschikbaar moeten komen. Eentje waarbij ze focussen op een aantal kern integraties (stabiele API's en bij wijzigingen zorgen dat er altijd een migratie voorzien is zodat je de complexiteit niet bij de gebruiker zet en al de rest verbergt voor de gebruiker) en een "expert" optie voor zij die wel willen spelen.

HA integreren is een hobby voor zij die er interesse in hebben en het dient onderhouden te worden. De modale gebruiker zoekt iets dat een initiële setup nodig heeft (eventueel door een expert) en nadien gewoon werkt en blijft werken.
HA durf ik nu niet zomaar even installeren bij een kennis want dan vrees ik dat die iedere maand aan mijn deur staat met de melding dat er iets niet werkt.

Als de visie is en blijft "bedoeld voor zij die er interesse in hebben en zin hebben voor te spelen" dan lijkt het mij dat ze versie 1 waardig zijn.
Toen ik ermee begon 6 maand was de stabiliteit om van te huilen, maar met de laatste 3 grote versies is hier een grote focus op gezet en draait de mijne alvast al lange tijd stabiel.
Daarvoor moest ik vaak de stekker even uittrekken (omdat het weer eens vastgelopen was), werkte een sensor weer eens niet of was de link met een andere hub gereset.
+1EricWN
@SMGGM18 september 2020 15:58
Helemaal mee eens. Ik gebruik HA ongeveer even lang als jij, en je moet toch wel een beetje een tweaker zijn om hier uit te komen, zeker als je veel verschillende protocollen door elkaar gebruikt.
Als ik de blogs lees op home-assistant.io lijkt het er ook niet op dat ze 'mainstream' willen worden. Ik merk alleen dat ze steeds meer via de UI willen doen en het geheel gemakkelijker in gebruik willen maken (zie ook de blog van 16 september over de supervisor.
+2dycell
@EricWN19 september 2020 10:15
Als ik de blogs lees op home-assistant.io lijkt het er ook niet op dat ze 'mainstream' willen worden. Ik merk alleen dat ze steeds meer via de UI willen doen en het geheel gemakkelijker in gebruik willen maken

Dat klopt, ik raad jou (en @SMGGM aan om dit eens door te nemen:
https://youtu.be/tc17q1Zn0Xs

Dit is de State of the union presentatie waar ze alle toekomst plannen uitleggen. Spoiler: ja, alles moet veel simpeler worden. Nee, YAML gaat nergens heen. Het wordt wel verplicht voor alle apparaten toegevoegd te kunnen worden via de GUI.

Ze voeren nog steeds veel van deze ‘wensen’ door. Daarom is er ook nog lang geen versie 1.0 zoals @FirePig zich afvraagt.
0Luftbanana
@FirePig17 september 2020 23:30
Die stabiliteit ligt aan je plugin-gebruik, denk ik. Ik hoor van vrienden regelmatig dat een update weer wat omver heeft gegooid (voornamelijk breaking changes vanuit HACS).

'Vanilla' HA zal wel stabiel werken, maar zonder bijboorbeeld HACS mis je gewoon nog teveel functionaliteit. Ik zou er zelf ook nog geen v1 op plakken.
+1maussie95
@Luftbanana18 september 2020 09:58
Deze week nog. Een HACS-plugin haalde informatie van een API die offline was gehaald, en dat zorgde ervoor dat heel Home Assistant was gecrasht. Om het op te lossen moest ik in mijn docker container configuration.yml aanpassen.

Voor mij is dat niet zo'n probleem, alleen een beetje vervelend dat vrouwlief een avond in het donker zat. Voor de normale gebruiker is dit simpelweg niet goed genoeg. Bij een crashende plugin zou Home Assistant ervoor moeten zorgen dat die plugin wordt uitgeschakeld, niet dat heel Home Assistant crasht en niet meer start.

Desondanks ben ik heel erg blij met Home Assistant en de vrijheid die het mij geeft om mijn huis te automatiseren. De regelmatige updates zijn ook erg fijn.
+2Reinder83
@maussie9518 september 2020 10:21
Ik zorg in de meeste gevallen ervoor dat er ook altijd nog een lichtschakelaar te hebben die zonder HA blijft werken, hier en daar een uitzondering, zoals bijvoorbeeld hue lampen, maar die kan je altijd nog bedienen via google assistant of de hue app.
+1Luftbanana
@Reinder8318 september 2020 10:35
Dat is sowieso een goede tip, minstens je KAKU knoppen etc behouden of (gelabeld :)) in een lade leggen, zodat je altijd je spullen kunt blijven bedienen als bijv je rpi/nas crasht.
0Mich
@maussie9518 september 2020 12:28
Als je je docker goed instelt kan je je config map met je configuratie op elk gewenst punt neerzetten buiten je docker zodat je er makkelijk bij kan.

Ik denk ook haast wel dat je dat al doet anders heb je met updaten een probleem / hoop werk.
0CollisionNL
@Luftbanana18 september 2020 07:59
Klopt, sinds een half jaar vanilla HA zonder HACS en sinds dien kn ik altijd probleemloos updaten etc.

Alhoewel het wel echt per HACS integratie verschilt hoe instabiel je installatie wordt
0Neejoh
@FirePig18 september 2020 08:49
Paulus (@balloob) bespreekt "The mythical 1.0 release" in de laatste Home Assistant podcast, zelf nog geen tijd voor kunnen nemen dus kan er weinig over zeggen ;)
0mouse86
17 september 2020 19:50
De beste home automation software.
+1SirBlade
@mouse8617 september 2020 20:23
Gebruiksvriendelijk lijkt het niet. Iets simpel als een device koppelen aan een area of DSMR installeren is mij nog niet gelukt.
+2GHorsie
@SirBlade17 september 2020 21:59
Gebied instellen in het Nederlands:
Instellingen - apparaten
Kies device (? Waarom niet apparaat...)
Kies tandrad (cogwheel) rechtsboven.
Selecteer gebied - bijwerken

Dsmr hangt af hoe je dat gekoppeld hebt. Feitelijk komt het er vaak op neer dat je toch handmatig een configuratie moet maken/aanpassen
+1SirBlade
@GHorsie17 september 2020 22:35
Ah, ik had het wieltje volkomen over het hoofd gezien. 8)7 Bedankt!
+2jimzz
@SirBlade18 september 2020 03:31
DSMR heeft vrij weinig met Home Assistant te maken. Het heeft een dsmr integratie en dat is zo eenvoudig als de usb poort of ip adres van je dsmr reader invullen en klaar. Jij bent waarschijnlijk op zoek naar het instellen van dsmr-reader. Daarvoor zul je in de docs van dsmr reader moeten kijken (of vragen hier op t forum). Dsmr reader is beschikbaar als addon voor Home Assistant, maar die zou in feite niet veel anders zijn dan een gewone docker installatie. Het schijnt te zijn dat de dsmr-reader addon niet meer beschikbaar is voor Home Assistant (let op de addon was niets anders dan een docker container). Je zult hiervoor moeten uitwijken naar standaard docker met dsmr-reader waar die nog wel gewoon beschikbaar is. Naar mijn weten was het mogelijk om portainer te installeren als addon en dan vanuit portainer de dsmr-reader, maar ik heb hier helaas weinig ervaring mee.

Ik kwam van OpenHab af en dan is HA echt een verademing, zoveel mogelijkheden en relatief eenvoudig. Tuurlijk zal niet alles eenvoudig gaan maar daar is de HA community echt goed voor. Beheer samen met een andere HA fanaat een discord server met inmiddels meer dan 900 gelijkgestemden, maar ook het HA forum is echt een goede bron voor info (of hier op tweakers), de meeste mensen zijn echt vriendelijk en willen altijd helpen. Je kan echt zoveel toffe dingen doen zoals ik hier heb gedaan of zoals mijn collega hier heeft gedaan.

Ik zou zeggen join onze discord server, maar ik mag geen discord links delen, even zoeken op Home Assistant Addicts (blauw met rood pilletje als logo) en je hebt ons zo gevonden.

De devs zijn ook echt top, de bedenker van HA komt binnenkort hier praten op tweakers, je kunt er gratis online bij zijn dus ik zeg reserveer je tickets snel!

[Reactie gewijzigd door jimzz op 18 september 2020 13:57]

+1bytemaster460
@SirBlade18 september 2020 10:37
Twee jaar geleden was het niet weggelegd voor iemand die iets snel wilde automatiseren. Inmiddels is het toch echt zeer gebruiksvriendelijk geworden. Je kunt altijd nog integraties vinden die wat moeilijker in te stellen zijn maar over het algemeen is het allemaal erg goed te doen.
0dog4life
@SirBlade17 september 2020 22:05
Goh dat waren exact de zaken die ik als eerste voor elkaar had!
0AiR60
@mouse8617 september 2020 20:14
Waarom is Home Assistant beter dan Domoticz?
+1mouse86
@AiR6017 september 2020 21:17
Domoticz is veroudert en heeft minder gebruikers en is niet gebruiksvriendelijk. Het is gericht op de tweaker.

Ik heb ze beiden geprobeerd, en HA is zo compleet voor zoveel verschillende apparaten heb ik gemerkt.

Met HA was het voor mij zeer eenvoudig om dit allemaal aan elkaar te koppelen, ik was totaal nog geen dag kwijt.

- Ikea lampen(zigbee),
- Sonos,
- Samsung Smart Tv's,
- Z-wave dimmers en schakelaars,
- Xiaomi wandschakelaars en stopcontacten (zigbee)
- Airco's
- Camera's
- RGBW controllers (WiFi)
- Honeywell Evohome.
- Arduino boards

Bovendien is er een koppeling met dropbox voor automatische backup van het gehele systeem. En die werkt goed is mij onlangs bewezen; er was een lekkage waardoor de computer waar hassio op draaide stuk ging. Was niet meer dan uitpakken en draaien maar op de nieuwe pc.

Probeer dit soort dingen maar met andere pakketten te realiseren (Domoticz of zelfs de dure betaalde Homey).

Bovendien is er ondersteuning voor node-red, wat ontwikkeling en onderhoud zoveel eenvoudiger maakt.
+1Raven__NL
@mouse8618 september 2020 08:01
Ik zou eerder zeggen dat Domoticz gebruiksvriendelijker is.
Daar heb ik out of the box grafiekjes van me stroom/gas usage per dag/maand/jaar zonder ook maar iets te doen. Om maar nog niet te spreken over dag/nacht cyclus.

Dit is standaard vanuit HA niet mogelijk (zo ver ik weet?) of je moet al uitwijken naar InfluxDB & Grafana.

Maar het klopt iddem dat Domoticz waardeloos is met hun update beleid en interface begint ook al outdated te worden. Met Home Assistant is veel mogelijk maar gebruiksvriendelijk vond ik het niet echter gaan ze wel de goede kant op als je het vergelijkt met een hele tijd geleden.
+1bakkerl
@Raven__NL18 september 2020 11:14
En dat is weer een smaak...

Zeer de voorkeur voor InfluxDB & Grafana ipv standaard dingen. Ik combineer graag meerdere zaken in een enkele grafiek om voor mij beter te zien wat er aan de hand is.
+1Raven__NL
@bakkerl18 september 2020 11:21
Wat ik hier boven beschrijf doet Domoticz dit 'out of the box' beter dan HA.

Indien je meer info wilt hebben of eigen grafieken maken dan kan je dat ook met Domoticz samen met Influx & Grafana.
+1degrashopper
@Raven__NL18 september 2020 11:50
Dat klopt en dat is direct een voor en een nadeel. In domoticz zijn 'backend' zaken altijd gekoppeld aan een 'frondend' item. Maw elk toegevoegd item is altijd zichtbaar in de frontend. Dat kan handig zijn, maar mijn ervaring was dat het erg onoverzichtelijk werd naar mate je meer zaken toevoegd. In HA stel je ze apart van elkaar in met als voordeel dat je in je front end alleen zaken toont die je ook wil zien en daarnaast kun je aangeven hoe je ze wil zien. Bijvoorbeeld dummy items zijn in HA niet zichtbaar terwijl ze bij domoticz altijd op je frontpagina voorbij komen.

De leercurve voor HA is wat stijler, maar zodra je daar doorheen bent had je gewild dat je het eerder gedaan had.

[Reactie gewijzigd door degrashopper op 18 september 2020 12:00]

+1habbekrats
@AiR6017 september 2020 20:30
Ik ben al een tijdje over van Domoticz naar HA. Een van de redenen is het waardeloze update beleid , bijna alleen beta's Daarnaast zin er voor HA ontelbare plugins beschikbaar. Even een snapshotje maken voor een nieuwe versie en gaan.
+1jvr
@habbekrats17 september 2020 21:34
Ik draai Domoticz....fijne tool.
Maar je hebt gelijk wat betreft update beleid.
Alleen al blockly wat een prima taal is voor de meeste automatiseringstaken....maar het wordt nu gewoon verwaarloost, niet bij gewerkt.
+1degrashopper
@jvr17 september 2020 21:53
Ik heb ook domoticz gebruikt tot versie 3.8. Blockly werkt leuk maar heeft veel beperkingen. Het ziet bijvoorbeeld geen verschil tussen is state en to state van een entiteit. (Althans destijds toen ik het gebruikte). Bijvoorbeeld gaat de lamp aan dan doe a , maar je wil niet dat hij het ook doet als de lamp al aan is. In blockly kun je dat verschil niet aangeven. Dat is in homeassistant veel beter in te richten.
Daarnaast was het bij domiticz ook een hoop aan elkaar knopen van python scripts om extra functionaliteiten toe te voegen. Wat een drama is als er na maanden weer een stabiele update uitkomt. Bij HA zit het erin of je voegt t custom toe volgens een standaard die zij aangeven. Kortom meer volwassen product.
+1DeadMetal
@jvr18 september 2020 07:24
Als je overstapt op HA, maar je wil je automations wel graag op een vergelijkbare manier als blockly beheren (maar dan veel krachtiger indien gewenst), dan kan je Node-Red gebruiken: Node-RED - grafisch 'programmeren' (bijv. voor domotica)
Node-Red kan je vanuit HA installeren als addon.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DeadMetal op 18 september 2020 07:35]

+1breinonline
@AiR6017 september 2020 20:20
De looks ;)

Beide zijn heel krachtig maar ik denk dat Home Assistant flexibeler is, vooral qua interface. Domoticz doet nog altijd een beetje ouderwets aan.
+1iAR
@mouse8618 september 2020 16:35
Valt tegen.
Ik gebruik er nu drie:
Homey (de beste, want makkelijker. Ondersteund ook veel en flows (automatisering) werkt makkelijk)
Home Assistant (fijne dashboards, maar ondersteund niet alles. Wel veel non huis dingen zoals ov. Gecompliceerd met automation en Apple Watch complicaties)
HomeKit (stabiel en gebruikersvriendelijk. Een 0 op automatiserings gebied. Beperkt en duur)
0mouse86
@iAR19 september 2020 14:14
Zo zie je maar dat het goed is dat er meer soorten bestaan zodat ieder zijn eigen keuze kan maken.

Homey ook gehad. Ook de pro.

Uiterst ontevreden ermee door verschillende reden. Het meest basale als een backup was geeneens mogelijk. Als je nieuwe homey kocht, wat ik deed door van normale homey naar pro te gaan, moest alles opnieuw ingeleerd worden.

Maarja, dat was toen, nu zullen alle pakketten ongetwijfeld weer beter zijn geworden.

Maar domoticz, vergane glorie naar mijn idee.
0iAR
@mouse8619 september 2020 17:23
Er is nu een backup dienst, kost wel 1 euro per maand.
Ik snap je onvrede, sommige pakketten zijn brak. Toevallig laatst “ruzie” gehad met een ontwikkelaar die zich niet verplicht voelde mijn bug report te behandelen. Maar goed, ook samen met een Brit mijn Samsung airco aan de praat gekregen. Dat was een erg leuke samenwerking.

Domoticz ook gehad, maar dat is wel klaar ja. Home Assistant is een prachtig pakket eigenlijk.
+1Jeebus
17 september 2020 20:43
Volgens mij is dit waar ik al een tijd naar op zoek ben. Is dit ook goed samen te draaien met Pi-Hole?
+1teek2
@Jeebus17 september 2020 20:56
Als je het op een Pi (4) zet kan je adguard+ met 1 klik installeren.
0Riwe89
@teek218 september 2020 02:31
PiHole ook, die hebben dan direct ook sensors die je op je dashboard kan uitlezen.
+1DeadMetal
@Riwe8918 september 2020 07:22
PiHole niet meer, die addon hebben ze verwijderd en vervangen door AdGuard.
0koelkast
@DeadMetal18 september 2020 08:40
Ik heb wel een integration met pihole. Maar dan moet je pihole dus apart installeren?
+1DeadMetal
@koelkast18 september 2020 08:42
Dat zijn 2 verschillende dingen. De PiHole-integration van HA leest de status van PiHole uit (indien je PiHole zelf geinstalleerd hebt). De PiHole addon was een addon om PiHole daadwerkelijk zelf te installeren vanuit HA, die is er niet meer.
0koelkast
@DeadMetal18 september 2020 08:50
Aha, thanks, nu begrijp ik het. Ik gebruik Ubuntu met docker+ha, en heb dus niet zoveel te maken met addons. Ik was al verbaasd dat pihole er bij mij gewoon in stond terwijl ik iets had gelezen dat het verdwenen was. Ging dus over de addon :)

Ik gebruik dus pihole als docker container en dat bevalt me goed.
0Riwe89
@DeadMetal18 september 2020 11:14
Kijk, goed om te weten. Ik heb hem zelf op een RPi maar het stond me bij dat dit ook vanuit HA kon (klopt; kon). Weer wat geleerd vandaag :+

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

