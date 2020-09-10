Er is een vierde update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-19.07.4 for the full changelog.

Note: security fixes for packages can also be applied by upgrading only the affected packages on running devices, without the need for a full firmware upgrade. This can be done with opkg update; opkg upgrade the_package_name or through the LuCI web interface. Nevertheless, we encourage all users to upgrade their devices to OpenWrt 19.07.4 or later versions whenever possible.

libubox: fix regression that could cause procd to fail to start or restart some services (FS#3177)

musl: fix locking synchronization bug

kernel: fix hardware flow offload

firewall: fix TCP MSS clamping that was only applied on one direction (FS#3231)

Backported support for several 4/32 devices in ath79: TP-Link TL-WR802N v1/v2, TL-WR940N v3/v4/v6, TL-WR941ND v6, TL-MR3420 v2, TL-WA701ND v1, TL-WA730RE v1, TL-WA830RE v1, TL-WA801ND v1/v3/v4, TL-WA901ND v1/v4/v5

Add new device in ath79: TP-Link TL-WR710N v2.1

Fix wifi range and throughput for WNDR3700, WNDR3800 (FS#3088)

Fix broken support for TP-Link TL-WR902AC v1 (FS#3118), Pirelli A226M-FWB, Linksys EA8500, brcm63xx (Huawei EchoLife HG556a, Livebox, BCM6348/BCM6358 FS#2202)

Fix network hang for all ipq4018 and ipq4019 devices, caused by buggy TCP segmentation offload support for IPv6

segmentation offload support for Fix factory installation for Ubiquiti WA/XC devices and for TP-Link Archer C6 v2

Improve SATA stability on oxnas devices

Fix USB detection on all rt305x devices

Various fixes for ELECOM WRC-1900GST and WRC-2533GST, GL.inet GL-AR150, Netgear DGND3700 v1, Netgear DGND3800B, Netgear WNR612 v2, TP-Link TL-WR802N v1/v2, TP-Link TL-MR3020, TP-Link TL-WR841ND v8, TP-Link CPE210 v3, Linksys WRT610N v2, mt7621 devices, ZyXEL P-2601HN-Fx, Astoria Networks ARV7518PW and ARV7510PW22, Arcor 802, Pogoplug v4, Fritzbox 3370, Fritzbox 7360, Fritzbox 7362, Xiaomi MiWiFi Mini, ZyXEL NBG6616, WIZnet WizFi630S, ClearFog Base/Pro, Arduino Yun, UniElec U7623

Disable build by default for TP-Link devices with 4 MB of flash, because the default package set is too large

build: create JSON files containing image information. This is useful for firmware wizards or any other tool that needs to process the list of built firmware images (TODO: link to documentation)

wolfssl: Fix very time-consuming bignum operations that could cause WPA3/SAE operations to timeout

Fix locking issue when calling /etc/init.d/network with broadcom-wl

See addressed_bugs for a complete list of bug fixes.

Reload ACL rules after installing LuCI packages

rules after installing LuCI packages Fix a regression in menu rendering, where a logout/login cycle or device reboot was required to make additional menu items appear after package installation (GH#4077)

Allow themes to override the sysauth.htm template to customize authentication

template to customize authentication Update translations from weblate

Several additional bug fixes and improvements

Update Linux kernel from 4.14.180 to 4.14.195

Update mac80211 from 4.19.120 to 4.19.137

Update mbedtls from 2.16.6 to 2.16.8

Update wolfssl from 4.3.0 to 4.5.0

Update wireguard to 1.0.20200611

Update ath10k-ct-firmware

No known regression at the moment.