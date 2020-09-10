Er is een vierde update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Main changes from OpenWrt 19.07.3
Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-19.07.4 for the full changelog.Security fixes
Note: security fixes for packages can also be applied by upgrading only the affected packages on running devices, without the need for a full firmware upgrade. This can be done withMajor bug fixes
opkg update; opkg upgrade the_package_nameor through the LuCI web interface. Nevertheless, we encourage all users to upgrade their devices to OpenWrt 19.07.4 or later versions whenever possible.
New devices
- libubox: fix regression that could cause procd to fail to start or restart some services (FS#3177)
- musl: fix locking synchronization bug
- kernel: fix hardware flow offload
- firewall: fix TCP MSS clamping that was only applied on one direction (FS#3231)
Existing devices
- Backported support for several 4/32 devices in ath79: TP-Link TL-WR802N v1/v2, TL-WR940N v3/v4/v6, TL-WR941ND v6, TL-MR3420 v2, TL-WA701ND v1, TL-WA730RE v1, TL-WA830RE v1, TL-WA801ND v1/v3/v4, TL-WA901ND v1/v4/v5
- Add new device in ath79: TP-Link TL-WR710N v2.1
Various fixes and improvements
- Fix wifi range and throughput for WNDR3700, WNDR3800 (FS#3088)
- Fix broken support for TP-Link TL-WR902AC v1 (FS#3118), Pirelli A226M-FWB, Linksys EA8500, brcm63xx (Huawei EchoLife HG556a, Livebox, BCM6348/BCM6358 FS#2202)
- Fix network hang for all ipq4018 and ipq4019 devices, caused by buggy TCP segmentation offload support for IPv6
- Fix factory installation for Ubiquiti WA/XC devices and for TP-Link Archer C6 v2
- Improve SATA stability on oxnas devices
- Fix USB detection on all rt305x devices
- Various fixes for ELECOM WRC-1900GST and WRC-2533GST, GL.inet GL-AR150, Netgear DGND3700 v1, Netgear DGND3800B, Netgear WNR612 v2, TP-Link TL-WR802N v1/v2, TP-Link TL-MR3020, TP-Link TL-WR841ND v8, TP-Link CPE210 v3, Linksys WRT610N v2, mt7621 devices, ZyXEL P-2601HN-Fx, Astoria Networks ARV7518PW and ARV7510PW22, Arcor 802, Pogoplug v4, Fritzbox 3370, Fritzbox 7360, Fritzbox 7362, Xiaomi MiWiFi Mini, ZyXEL NBG6616, WIZnet WizFi630S, ClearFog Base/Pro, Arduino Yun, UniElec U7623
- Disable build by default for TP-Link devices with 4 MB of flash, because the default package set is too large
- build: create JSON files containing image information. This is useful for firmware wizards or any other tool that needs to process the list of built firmware images (TODO: link to documentation)
- wolfssl: Fix very time-consuming bignum operations that could cause WPA3/SAE operations to timeout
- Fix locking issue when calling
/etc/init.d/networkwith broadcom-wl
See addressed_bugs for a complete list of bug fixes.LuCI web interface
Core components
- Reload ACL rules after installing LuCI packages
- Fix a regression in menu rendering, where a logout/login cycle or device reboot was required to make additional menu items appear after package installation (GH#4077)
- Allow themes to override the
sysauth.htmtemplate to customize authentication
- Update translations from weblate
- Several additional bug fixes and improvements
Regressions
- Update Linux kernel from 4.14.180 to 4.14.195
- Update mac80211 from 4.19.120 to 4.19.137
- Update mbedtls from 2.16.6 to 2.16.8
- Update wolfssl from 4.3.0 to 4.5.0
- Update wireguard to 1.0.20200611
- Update ath10k-ct-firmware
No known regression at the moment.Known issues
- Transition to ath79: some devices that are supported in
ar71xxare not yet supported in
ath79: this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to
ath79to make them available in future releases is very welcome.
- Device support: images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image
- Device support: conversely, certain images for devices with small flash (4 MB) are no longer built for the release
- Device support: unstable Ethernet link with atheros switch for some users on some ath79 devices (such as TL-WR841N): FS#2216, FS#2730
LuCI web interface: some optional GUI packages crash with an error about missing "cbi.lua", install the luci-compat package to fix these
luci-compatpackage to fix these