Versie 7.4.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend PEA 0.73

(Windows) Tino Reichardt (mcmilk) codecs for .7z format v1.4.5r2 Code Various fixes

Online resources pointing to new web space on GitHub File Manager Added shortcuts to set archiving/conversion and extraction options, from context menu and from Options > Archive manager screen

Added button to change case on the fly for checksum/hash (when encoded hex or lsbhex)

GUI refresh Added main menu shortcuts to toggle most common browser's layout options: side bar, tool bar, tab browser bar Modified aspect of address bar and tab bars

Extraction and Archiving 7Z (Windows) Added support for Tino Reichardt (mcmilk) codecs for .7z format 7Z archives can now be created using also Brotli, Fast-LZMA2, Lizard, LZ4, LZ5, and Zstandard compression algorithms in addition to traditional ones 7Z archives created using those extra algorithms can be extracted by PeaZip or Reichardt's 7-Zip fork, cannot be extracted by plain 7-Zip or p7zip without using Reichardt's codecs Compression presets 11 and 12 changed from tar.br and tar.zst to 7z format with Brotli and Zstd compression respectively

ARC Added options to add recovery records and repair archive, from "Test" dropdown in tool bar and in "More" group in context menu

RAR (Windows) Improved creation support using Rar.exe, if featured in the system, introduced as prototype in previous release Other than in WinRar's application path Rar.exe is now searched also in PeaZip's directory, in case user wants to copy the exe here for portability: it is sufficient to copy Rar.exe from WinRar's path to PeaZip or PeaZip Portable application's path, or in said path into res\ folder, or in a subfolder named res\rar or res\unrar: any of those locations is supported Add to separate archives and Archive to original path options enabled for RAR backend New RAR-specific options supported RAR archive header encryption is now possible RAR archives can be locked Can now set recovery records percentage Can now set archive time to: current system time, original archive time, most recent item in archive It is now possible to save RAR compression settings in custom compression settings profiles RAR compression preset is now available, it is shown only if Rar.exe is detected It is now possible to update, edit, rename, and delete files in existing RAR archives Application title will now display if archive is RAR4 or RAR5, and if it is locked Added options to lock archive, add comment, add recovery records, repair archive, from "Test" button dropdown in tool bar and in "More" group in context menu

ZIPX .zipx archives are now write supported and can now be edited (add, delete, rename items in existing archives) It is now possible to optionally to switch to .zipx extension if a method different than Deflate/Deflate64 is set for zip compression, accordingly to WinZip's definition of zipx format Please note that are currently supported, for reading and writing, following compression methods defined in zipx standard: Bzip2, LZMA, LZMA2, PPMd; currently WavPack, JPEG and MP3 preprocessors are unsupported (both for reading and writing) unless proper codecs are separately installed (cannot be added to PeaZip packages due closed source nature of those codecs)

Repair archive function, for RAR and ARC files, is available in PeaZip's file manager also before opening the archive, in case the specific damage does not allow to successfully browse the archive