Software-update: PeaZip 7.4.0

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 7.4.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend
  • PEA 0.73
  • (Windows) Tino Reichardt (mcmilk) codecs for .7z format v1.4.5r2
Code
  • Various fixes
  • Online resources pointing to new web space on GitHub
File Manager
  • Added shortcuts to set archiving/conversion and extraction options, from context menu and from Options > Archive manager screen
  • Added button to change case on the fly for checksum/hash (when encoded hex or lsbhex)
  • GUI refresh
    • Added main menu shortcuts to toggle most common browser's layout options: side bar, tool bar, tab browser bar
    • Modified aspect of address bar and tab bars
Extraction and Archiving
  • 7Z
    • (Windows) Added support for Tino Reichardt (mcmilk) codecs for .7z format
    • 7Z archives can now be created using also Brotli, Fast-LZMA2, Lizard, LZ4, LZ5, and Zstandard compression algorithms in addition to traditional ones
    • 7Z archives created using those extra algorithms can be extracted by PeaZip or Reichardt's 7-Zip fork, cannot be extracted by plain 7-Zip or p7zip without using Reichardt's codecs
    • Compression presets 11 and 12 changed from tar.br and tar.zst to 7z format with Brotli and Zstd compression respectively
  • ARC
    • Added options to add recovery records and repair archive, from "Test" dropdown in tool bar and in "More" group in context menu
  • RAR
    • (Windows) Improved creation support using Rar.exe, if featured in the system, introduced as prototype in previous release
    • Other than in WinRar's application path Rar.exe is now searched also in PeaZip's directory, in case user wants to copy the exe here for portability: it is sufficient to copy Rar.exe from WinRar's path to PeaZip or PeaZip Portable application's path, or in said path into res\ folder, or in a subfolder named res\rar or res\unrar: any of those locations is supported
    • Add to separate archives and Archive to original path options enabled for RAR backend
    • New RAR-specific options supported
      • RAR archive header encryption is now possible
      • RAR archives can be locked
      • Can now set recovery records percentage
      • Can now set archive time to: current system time, original archive time, most recent item in archive
      • It is now possible to save RAR compression settings in custom compression settings profiles
      • RAR compression preset is now available, it is shown only if Rar.exe is detected
    • It is now possible to update, edit, rename, and delete files in existing RAR archives
    • Application title will now display if archive is RAR4 or RAR5, and if it is locked
    • Added options to lock archive, add comment, add recovery records, repair archive, from "Test" button dropdown in tool bar and in "More" group in context menu
  • ZIPX
    • .zipx archives are now write supported and can now be edited (add, delete, rename items in existing archives)
    • It is now possible to optionally to switch to .zipx extension if a method different than Deflate/Deflate64 is set for zip compression, accordingly to WinZip's definition of zipx format
    • Please note that are currently supported, for reading and writing, following compression methods defined in zipx standard: Bzip2, LZMA, LZMA2, PPMd; currently WavPack, JPEG and MP3 preprocessors are unsupported (both for reading and writing) unless proper codecs are separately installed (cannot be added to PeaZip packages due closed source nature of those codecs)
  • Repair archive function, for RAR and ARC files, is available in PeaZip's file manager also before opening the archive, in case the specific damage does not allow to successfully browse the archive
Versienummer 7.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PeaZip
Download https://github.com/peazip/PeaZip/releases/tag/7.4.0
Bestandsgrootte 9,38MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-08-2020 • 18:16

23-08-2020 • 18:16

11 Linkedin

Bron: PeaZip

Reacties (11)

0Swindowmasher
23 augustus 2020 20:53
Hier kun je geen rar mee uitpakken vermoed ik? Zou anders wel willen overstappen.
+1no1san
@Swindowmasher23 augustus 2020 21:00
New RAR-specific options supported
RAR archive header encryption is now possible
RAR archives can be locked
Can now set recovery records percentage
Can now set archive time to: current system time, original archive time, most recent item in archive
It is now possible to save RAR compression settings in custom compression settings profiles
RAR compression preset is now available, it is shown only if Rar.exe is detected
+1User321
@Swindowmasher23 augustus 2020 21:22
rar uitpakken kon het al heel lang, maar nu dus ook inpakken (wel via rar.exe die je dus zelf nog moet toevoegen)
+1mark.waarden
@Swindowmasher24 augustus 2020 00:47
PeaZip release notes

PeaZip 7.4.0 introduces GUI refresh and improves working with 7Z, ARC, RAR, and ZIPX archive types.
It is now possible to use new fast compression algorithms in 7Z format: Brotli, Fast-LZMA2, Lizard, LZ4, LZ5, and Zstandard are now available, providing faster-than-Deflate compression with better speed-to-compression-ratio efficiency.
RAR archives are now fully read-write supported from PeaZip if Rar.exe is featured in the system: it is possible to update, edit, rename, and delete files in existing RAR archives, and more RAR-specific options are supported (set comment, lock archive, header encryption, set recovery records percentage).
ZIPX archives can now be edited, and it is possible to optionally use .zipx extension when creating non-Deflate compressed .zip archives.
It is now possible to repair ARC and RAR files, and even to attempt recovery if the archive cannot be opened for browsing.


Dus ik denk het wel !
0Nielson
@Swindowmasher23 augustus 2020 21:03
Van deze weet ik het niet maar 7-zip kan dat iig wel.
+1DoeEensGek
@Nielson23 augustus 2020 21:56
Ik merkte bij grote archiefen (200+gb) dat 7zip echt aanzienlijk sneller is. 7zip laadt hem en je kan dan rustig door de mappen heen bladeren. Maar peazip ging elke keer weer opnieuw laden als je een map opent of terug gaat.
+1TheDiver
@DoeEensGek23 augustus 2020 23:30
Misschien iets met de versleuteling te maken ... wat de hoofdfunctie van peazip is... gok ik..
+1Stromboli
@TheDiver24 augustus 2020 01:37
Misschien, maar 7-Zip gebruikt AES-256 encryptie en dat is prima rock solid veilig.
+1DoeEensGek
@TheDiver24 augustus 2020 09:32
Nou het is bij openen in dit geval van diverse grote archieven. Ik hou ze liever ingepakt omdat dat aanzienlijk in grote scheelt. (250 ingepakt tegen 800gb uitgepakt.)

Bij peazip kon het soms wel een halfuur duren terwijl het bij 7zip enkele minuten duurde. Daarbij een bestand eruithalen met peazip duurde ook heel lang.
0FrostyPeet
@DoeEensGek24 augustus 2020 09:51
Zijn dat soort grote gezipte bestanden niet gevaarlijk qua corruptie? Stel er valt iets om in het zip bestand, ben je dan gelijk je hele 200GB archief kwijt?
0Parody
@FrostyPeet24 augustus 2020 11:14
Als je ze volledig solid maakt wel. Het hele archief wordt dan als 1 blok gecomprimeerd, wat meestal wel het beste compressie-resultaat geeft. Daar zijn echter gradaties in (tot gewoon per bestand inpakken), en dan wordt het gevaar kleiner.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

