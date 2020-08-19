Versie 0.3.0 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features: [#7648] "Enable all drawable track pieces" now enables more pieces for the Twister, Vertical and Air Powered Vertical coasters.

[#9029] Open doors with the tile inspector.

[#9614] Allow popping balloons and quacking ducks in the title screen.

[#10572] Cheat to allow building at invalid heights.

[#11155] Guest entry points can now be removed by clicking them again.

[#11231] Change shortcut window list order to be more intuitive, and split it into logical sections.

[#11298] Custom IP address can now be advertised to the master server to work around IPv6 issues.

[#11306] Path additions are now kept when replacing the path.

[#11320] Support for custom JavaScript plugins.

[#11422] Added a shortcut key for disabling/enabling clearance checks.

[#11788] Command to extract images from a .DAT file.

[#11959] Hacked go-kart tracks can now use 2x2 bends, 3x3 bends and S-bends.

[#12090] Boosters for the Wooden Roller Coaster (if the "Show all track pieces" cheat is enabled).

[#12184] .sea (RCT Classic) scenario files can now be imported.

[#12347] Periodically check for new releases on GitHub, and show a notification on the title screen.

[#12347] The 'About OpenRCT2' window now has a link to the OpenRCT2 Discord Server.

[#12591] Show authors of an object on the object selection dialog. Changes: [#11209] Warn when user is running OpenRCT2 through Wine.

[#11358] Switch copy and paste button positions in tile inspector.

[#11449] Remove complete circuit requirement from Air Powered Vertical Coaster (for RCT1 parity).

[#11898] The openrct-data-path command-line argument has been renamed to openrct2-data-path .

command-line argument has been renamed to . [#11944] The ride list sort mode is now remembered for the duration of the game. Bugs fixed: [#1013] Negative length displayed in Ride window.

[#1148] Research funding dropdown not shown in finances window.

[#5451] Guests scream on every descent, no matter how small.

[#6119] Advertising campaign for ride window not updated properly (original bug).

[#7006] Submarine Ride is in the wrong research group.

[#7324] Research window shows vehicle name instead of ride name.

[#7969, #8175, #12501] When loading a landscape in the Scenario Editor, the inventions list, financial settings and objective settings are reset.

[#10549] 'Build the best ride you can' objective missing ride name.

[#10634] Guests are unable to use uphill paths out of toilets.

[#10751] Saved mazes are incomplete.

[#10876] When removing a path, its guest entry point is not removed.

[#10876] There can be multiple peep spawns on the same location.

[#11002] Rides list shows both red and green light activated.

[#11072] Land and water tools working out of bounds (original bug).

[#11085] Handle player list before game actions during map load.

[#11259] Custom JSON object breaks saves.

[#11290] Perform funds checking for all peeps entering a ride.

[#11315] Ride that has never opened is shown as favorite ride of many guests.

[#11386] Alphabetical sorting is broken.

[#11405] Building a path through walls does not always remove the walls.

[#11450] Rides with unsuitable track can't be opened even with "Enable all drawable track pieces" cheat.

[#11455] Object Selection window cuts off scenery names.

[#11623] Erratic zoom behavior when pointing outside of the map.

[#11640] Objects with a blank description in one language do not fall back to other languages anymore.

[#11676] Spiral Roller Coaster has regular lift hill available.

[#11695] Mechanics walk to tile 0, 0 at entrance only stations when trying to fix them.

[#11804] Some RCT1 fences are imported at the wrong height.

[#11953] Incorrect banner text shade colour on wall text.

[#11968] Maze height is higher than it should be.

[#12062] Inconsistent lift hill sprites on Flying Coaster while inverted (original bug).

[#12068] Incorrect Entrance/Exit location on track design preview. Incorrect track design previews with track that contain diagonal track elements.

[#12071] Crash in Guest List when a guest dies.

[#12093] Staff window tab animation was no longer updating.

[#12123] Long server descriptions are not cut off properly.

[#12211] Map Generator shows incorrect map sizes (e.g. "150 x 0").

[#12221] Map Generation tool doesn't place any trees.

[#12285] On-ride photo profit assumes every guest buys one.

[#12297] OpenGL renderer causing artifacts.

[#12308] Cannot use cheats in editor modes.

[#12312] Softlock when loading save file via command line fails.

[#12486] set-rct2 has a broken g1.dat check.

has a broken g1.dat check. [#12498] Circus construction ghost does not rotate (original bug).

[#12505] Stores selling multiple items can only have the first product advertised.

[#12506] Cannot advertise food if there are no rides in the park.

[#12533] Track designs list does not use natural sorting.

[#12611] 'Monthly Income from ride tickets' in Scenario Editor is removed when park is not free entry.

'j' character has broken kerning (original bug).

RCT1 scenarios have more items in the object list than are present in the park or the research list.

Brakes keep working during "Brakes failure".

Guests maze pathfinding prefers a specific direction (original bug). Improved: [#6530] Allow water and land height changes on park borders.

[#11390] Build hash written to screenshot metadata.

[#3205] Make handymen less likely to get stuck in ride queues. Technical: [#8110] OpenRCT2 now uses a single directory name for title sequences instead of three.

[#11517] Windows Vista is supported again (libzip regression in the previous release).

The required version of macOS has been increased to 10.14 (Mojave) for plugin support. Removed: [#11820] Twitch support (relied on a server that has been down for a few years).