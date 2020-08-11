Software-update: SyncBackFree 9.4.0.7

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.4.0.7 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • (Pro/SE): Pop-up menu item in main window to force a rescan for all selected Fast Backup profiles
  • Right-click on column headers in main window to show/hide columns
  • Copy/Delete -> Warning now has option to abort profile if too many files are going to be copied/moved
Updated:
  • When mounting VHD/VHDX files, and the file is read-only, then it is automatically mounted as read-only
  • (Pro/SE): Can now verify and hash compare local/network files that previously gave access denied error
  • With the error "Cannot copy file (87): The parameter is incorrect" it will retry more and with longer pauses between retries
  • (Pro): Changes to support Google Drive shortcuts in root folder
Fixed:
  • Importing a profile while profile selected may create a new profile using a link
  • Desktop notifications sometimes using wrong title
  • As per Microsoft guidelines, on Windows 8 and newer the installers now have a single shortcut to SyncBack in the start menu, no sub-folder or other links
  • Action to perform when profiles end defaulted to Shutdown after a profile was modified or global settings changed
  • (Pro): Egnyte timestamps format may be wrong due to different locale
  • (Pro): Minor fix in WebDAV to ignore progress callback if total size is negative

Versienummer 9.4.0.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 29,95MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (2)

+1Ruvetuve
11 augustus 2020 18:52
Kan dit programma ook connecten en incremental backup pen naar Stack van Transip? Wellicht via webdav?
+1Kawaii
@Ruvetuve11 augustus 2020 19:30
Sinds versie 9 is er support voor webdav (in de pro editie), dat was voor mij de reden om up te graden van versie 8. En via webdav maak ik wekelijks een backup naar stack :)

