Er is een nieuwe update voor versie 1.24 van VeraCrypt uitgekomen. VeraCrypt, een fork van TrueCrypt, is een opensource-encryptieprogramma waarmee complete harde schijven of partities en virtuele volumes kunnen worden versleuteld. VeraCrypt gebruikt de originele broncode van TrueCrypt, maar bevat diverse verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging. Volumes die met TrueCrypt zijn aangemaakt kunnen gewoon geopend en geconverteerd worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

All OSes:
  • Don't allow Hidden volume to have the same password, PIM and keyfiles as Outer volume
  • Fix random crash in 32-bit builds when using Streebog.
  • Enable FIPS mode in JitterEntropy random generator.
  • Update Beginner's Tutorial in documentation to use "MyVolume.hc" instead of "My Volume" for file container name in order to avoid confusion about nature of file nature.
  • Minor code cleanup
Windows:
  • Fix wrong results in benchmark of encryption algorithms when RAM encryption is enabled
  • Fix issue when RAM encryption used, AES selected and AES-NI not supported by CPU that caused the free space of newly created volumes not filled with random data even if "quick format" is not selected.
  • Fix UI for blocking TRIM in system encryption not working in MBR boot mode.
  • Support password drag-n-drop from external applications (e.g. KeePass) to password UI fields which is more secure than using clipboard.
  • Implements compatibility with Windows 10 Modern Standby and Windows 8.1 Connected Standby power model. This makes detection of entring power saving mode more reliable.
  • Avoid displaying waiting dialog when /silent specified for "VeraCrypt Format" during creating of file container using /create switch and a filesystem other than FAT.
  • Use native Windows format program to perform formatting of volume since it is more reliable and only fallback to FormatEx function from fmifs.dll in case of issue.
  • Don't use API for Processor Groups support if there is only 1 CPU group in the system. This can fix slowness issue observed on some PCs with AMD CPUs.
  • Don't allow to encrypt the system drive if it is already encrypted by BitLocker.
  • Implement detection of Hibernate and Fast Startup and disable them if RAM encryption is activated.
  • Warn about Fast Startup if it is enabled during VeraCrypt installation/upgrade, when starting system encryption or when creating a volume, and propose to disable it.
  • Add UI options to control the behavior of automatic bootloader fixing when System Encryption used.
  • Don't allow a directory path to be entered for the file container to be created in Format wizard.
  • Don't try to use fix for CVE-2019-19501 if Windows Shell has been modified or is not running since there is no reliable way to fix it in such non standard configuation.
  • MBR bootloader: fix incorrect compressed data size passed to decompressor in boot sector.
  • Add warning message when typed password reaches maximum length during the system encryption wizard.
  • Fix wrong error message when UTF-8 encoding of entered password exceeds the maximum supported length.
  • Fix crash when using portable 32-bit "VeraCrypt Format.exe" to create hidden volume on a 64-bit machine where VeraCrypt is already installed.
  • Update libzip to latest version 1.7.3.
  • Update translations.
Linux/MacOSX:
  • Force reading of at least 32 bytes from /dev/random before allowing it to fail gracefully
  • Allow choosing a filesystem other than FAT for Outer volume but display warning about risks of such choice. Implement an estimation of maximum possible size of hidden volume in this case.
  • Erase sensitive memory explicitly instead of relying on the compiler not optimizing calls to method Memory::Erase.
  • Add support for Btrfs filesystem when creating volumes (Linux Only).
  • Update wxWidgets for static builds to version 3.0.5.

VeraCrypt

Versienummer 1.24-Update7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website VeraCrypt
Download https://www.veracrypt.fr/en/Downloads.html
Bestandsgrootte 34,52MB
Licentietype GPL

+2MossMan
10 augustus 2020 19:30
Warn about Fast Startup if it is enabled during VeraCrypt installation/upgrade, when starting system encryption or when creating a volume, and propose to disable it.
Eindelijk! Zoveel ellende hiermee gehad toen ik voor het eerst encyptie probeerde met VeraCrypt (of misschien toen nog TrueCrypt)! Het verbaasde me dat info hierover verstopt was ergens in de forum ipv. vermeld in grote dikke letters tijdens de installatie - bij Windows staat Fast Startup toch standard ingesteld? (Windows Update heeft ook wel's Fast Startup weer ingesteld wat voor verassing zorgde...)
Add UI options to control the behavior of automatic bootloader fixing when System Encryption used.
MBR bootloader: fix incorrect compressed data size passed to decompressor in boot sector.
Misschien toch weer een poging wagen met de HP laptop wat nooit lukte (elk jaar weer geprobeerd na een veelbelovend update, elk jaar weer gefaald).

[Reactie gewijzigd door MossMan op 10 augustus 2020 19:41]

+1Scriptkid
9 augustus 2020 19:49
kan deze tool ook gebruik maken van de TPM
+1Mr777
@Scriptkid9 augustus 2020 20:03
Nee.

The TrueCrypt disk encryption utility, as well as its derivative VeraCrypt, do not support TPM. [bron].
+1rachez
10 augustus 2020 22:23
iik vertrouw nog steeds op truecrypt 7.1a..
0MossMan
@rachez13 augustus 2020 00:10
Misschien vergis ik me, maar ik dacht dat TrueCrypt dood was... en bleek niet helemaal veilig te zijn. Dat was toch de reden waarom Mounir Idrassi de boel forkte en ermee doorging als VeraCrypt?
0beerse
@rachez23 augustus 2020 19:12
Niet perongeluk updaten naar de laatste versie van true-crypt.

Je zou toch eens naar veracrypt kunnen kijken. Voor zover ik begrijp is ze upwards compatibel voor veel vlakken.

Maar aan de andere kant heb je wel gelijk, de laatste werkbare versie van truecrypt was uitgebreid gekeurd en (te) goed bevonden.
0rachez
13 augustus 2020 19:04
Je vergist je niet, maar ik vond het indertijd erg schimmig. Mijn afdronk was dat er druk vanuit Amerika (FBI of NSA) werd gepusht om Truecrypt te stoppen, omdat het niet te kraken was.

Als zij dat graag willen, dan vertrouw ik de veiligheid van Truecrypt meer, dan van de fork die wel door mag gaan.

</Aluhoedje uit>

