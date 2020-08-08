Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine uitgebracht, een update voor de begin juni verschenen versie 5.0.1. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.322 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in 5.0.2 (total 46): 8439: Multiple Microsoft product installers fail due missing shell app path expansion (Visual Studio .NET 2002, 2003, Visual Foxpro 9.0)

19239: Multiple applications crash with division by zero on edit control with zero line height (eBay Turbo Lister, Clarin TX control wrapper)

29806: Hype The Time Quest: DirectX Media (DXM) v6.0 runtime installer fails (advpack.ExecuteCab should extract the INF from CAB before running the install part)

30814: Age of Empires II scrolling gets stuck after Alt-Tab away and back

31890: Multiple applications need IAudioEndpointVolume::GetMasterVolumeLevelScalar method implementation (Cisco IP Communicator, Cairo Shell v0.3.x)

39534: Bad Mojo Redux crashes on start (ddraw1_vtbl and ddraw_surface1_vtbl need to be writable)

41559: (winecfg) Add ability to change windows version via command line

43638: Multiple 4k demoscene OpenGL demos crash on startup with 'No active WGL context found' (Yermom, 'End of time' by Alcatraz and Altair)

45839: Qt 5.8 SDK installer needs 'IFileSystem.MoveFile' method implementation for maintenance tool creation step

46949: DDraw games using older windowed mode wrappers such as DirectX Windower Embedded v2.3/D3D Windower v1.x crash (ddraw_palette_vtbl and ddraw_surface{1,2,3,4,7}_vtbl need to be writable)

47621: Command link buttons in task dialog are displayed in wrong style

47794: Rockstar Games Launcher installer button images do not display

47999: Gif pictures stored in PE files are not loaded into HTML web pages via Res protocol

48186: every wine process shows a definite leak in dlls/ntdll/env.c

48471: Mismatching behavior of GetEnvironmentVariableW for empty / long values

48490: Restored minimized windows have wrong height

48495: XCP-ng Center v8.x (.NET 4.6 app) can't connect to server with self-signed certificate

48593: Multiple games play only one frame of video (Fable: The Lost Chapters, Audiosurf, Dark Souls 2, Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee)

48611: Cairo Shell v0.3.x (.NET 4.7 app) crashes due to missing 'HKCU\\Software\\Microsoft\\Windows NT\\CurrentVersion\\WinLogon\\Shell' registry sub-key

48683: iTunes v12.10.4.2 crashes on unimplemented function wmvcore.dll.WMIsContentProtected when adding folders to directory scan

48731: Just Cause crashes while loading level with builtin d3dx9_26

48732: How to Survive crashes on start (fullscreen mode)

48738: cmd.exe crashes when running certain batch files

48739: ConEmu (Windows console emulator) v19.10.12 fails to set Wininet's INTERNET_OPTION_IGNORE_OFFLINE and shows error dialog at startup

48740: ConEmu is constantly loosing focus

48747: ConEmu flickers and scrolls randomly

48750: Few missing DirectSound3D Algorithms GUID Defs

48762: IExplore immediately crashes on www.msnbc.com with a failed assertion

48801: Multiple games crash on unimplemented function d3dx11_43.dll.D3DX11GetImageInfoFromFile (Assetto Corsa 1.14.x, Project Cars)

48803: FITietokanta crashes every time after ADD-button is pressed

48806: Panzer Corps 2 needs msvcp140.dll.?_XLgamma@std@@YANN@Z

48814: Microsoft Word 6.0 for Windows installer crashes after wine-4.8-247-g0d7d0427d0

48816: The explorer doesn't support '/cd' option

48844: Magical Scramble Demo 1.20P shows white boxes instead of pictures.

48932: Wine does not display any windows unless `xrandr --auto` has been run

48960: NtQueryDirectoryFile incorrectly returns STATUS_NO_MORE_FILES when it encounters an ignored entry

48974: Multiple MSI-based installers show 'newBinaryXX' text instead of bitmap on button controls (missing support for 'msidbControlAttributesBitmap')

49005: Listview header occasionally fails to redraw when list is scrolled vertically

49034: Enlarge list width in font selection dialog

49115: Hitman (2016) and Hitman 2 (2018) fail to launch in DX11 mode

49142: Horizontal mouse scroll events (X11 buttons 6 and 7) should not be translated to back/forward events

49146: Hearts of Iron IV needs api-ms-win-crt-private-l1-1-0.dll._o_sin

49173: widl generates invalid code for Gecko's ISimpleDOM.idl

49175: Duplicated checking canonicalized inside kernelbase/path.c

49198: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes in entry point (incorrect page protection restored during relocation processing)

49203: Possible incorrect usage >= instead <= in shlview.c