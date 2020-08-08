Software-update: Wine 5.0.2

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine uitgebracht, een update voor de begin juni verschenen versie 5.0.1. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.322 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in 5.0.2 (total 46):
  • 8439: Multiple Microsoft product installers fail due missing shell app path expansion (Visual Studio .NET 2002, 2003, Visual Foxpro 9.0)
  • 19239: Multiple applications crash with division by zero on edit control with zero line height (eBay Turbo Lister, Clarin TX control wrapper)
  • 29806: Hype The Time Quest: DirectX Media (DXM) v6.0 runtime installer fails (advpack.ExecuteCab should extract the INF from CAB before running the install part)
  • 30814: Age of Empires II scrolling gets stuck after Alt-Tab away and back
  • 31890: Multiple applications need IAudioEndpointVolume::GetMasterVolumeLevelScalar method implementation (Cisco IP Communicator, Cairo Shell v0.3.x)
  • 39534: Bad Mojo Redux crashes on start (ddraw1_vtbl and ddraw_surface1_vtbl need to be writable)
  • 41559: (winecfg) Add ability to change windows version via command line
  • 43638: Multiple 4k demoscene OpenGL demos crash on startup with 'No active WGL context found' (Yermom, 'End of time' by Alcatraz and Altair)
  • 45839: Qt 5.8 SDK installer needs 'IFileSystem.MoveFile' method implementation for maintenance tool creation step
  • 46949: DDraw games using older windowed mode wrappers such as DirectX Windower Embedded v2.3/D3D Windower v1.x crash (ddraw_palette_vtbl and ddraw_surface{1,2,3,4,7}_vtbl need to be writable)
  • 47621: Command link buttons in task dialog are displayed in wrong style
  • 47794: Rockstar Games Launcher installer button images do not display
  • 47999: Gif pictures stored in PE files are not loaded into HTML web pages via Res protocol
  • 48186: every wine process shows a definite leak in dlls/ntdll/env.c
  • 48471: Mismatching behavior of GetEnvironmentVariableW for empty / long values
  • 48490: Restored minimized windows have wrong height
  • 48495: XCP-ng Center v8.x (.NET 4.6 app) can't connect to server with self-signed certificate
  • 48593: Multiple games play only one frame of video (Fable: The Lost Chapters, Audiosurf, Dark Souls 2, Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee)
  • 48611: Cairo Shell v0.3.x (.NET 4.7 app) crashes due to missing 'HKCU\\Software\\Microsoft\\Windows NT\\CurrentVersion\\WinLogon\\Shell' registry sub-key
  • 48683: iTunes v12.10.4.2 crashes on unimplemented function wmvcore.dll.WMIsContentProtected when adding folders to directory scan
  • 48731: Just Cause crashes while loading level with builtin d3dx9_26
  • 48732: How to Survive crashes on start (fullscreen mode)
  • 48738: cmd.exe crashes when running certain batch files
  • 48739: ConEmu (Windows console emulator) v19.10.12 fails to set Wininet's INTERNET_OPTION_IGNORE_OFFLINE and shows error dialog at startup
  • 48740: ConEmu is constantly loosing focus
  • 48747: ConEmu flickers and scrolls randomly
  • 48750: Few missing DirectSound3D Algorithms GUID Defs
  • 48762: IExplore immediately crashes on www.msnbc.com with a failed assertion
  • 48801: Multiple games crash on unimplemented function d3dx11_43.dll.D3DX11GetImageInfoFromFile (Assetto Corsa 1.14.x, Project Cars)
  • 48803: FITietokanta crashes every time after ADD-button is pressed
  • 48806: Panzer Corps 2 needs msvcp140.dll.?_XLgamma@std@@YANN@Z
  • 48814: Microsoft Word 6.0 for Windows installer crashes after wine-4.8-247-g0d7d0427d0
  • 48816: The explorer doesn't support '/cd' option
  • 48844: Magical Scramble Demo 1.20P shows white boxes instead of pictures.
  • 48932: Wine does not display any windows unless `xrandr --auto` has been run
  • 48960: NtQueryDirectoryFile incorrectly returns STATUS_NO_MORE_FILES when it encounters an ignored entry
  • 48974: Multiple MSI-based installers show 'newBinaryXX' text instead of bitmap on button controls (missing support for 'msidbControlAttributesBitmap')
  • 49005: Listview header occasionally fails to redraw when list is scrolled vertically
  • 49034: Enlarge list width in font selection dialog
  • 49115: Hitman (2016) and Hitman 2 (2018) fail to launch in DX11 mode
  • 49142: Horizontal mouse scroll events (X11 buttons 6 and 7) should not be translated to back/forward events
  • 49146: Hearts of Iron IV needs api-ms-win-crt-private-l1-1-0.dll._o_sin
  • 49173: widl generates invalid code for Gecko's ISimpleDOM.idl
  • 49175: Duplicated checking canonicalized inside kernelbase/path.c
  • 49198: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes in entry point (incorrect page protection restored during relocation processing)
  • 49203: Possible incorrect usage >= instead <= in shlview.c

Versienummer 5.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+17+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1DaveCool
8 augustus 2020 08:52
Ik was afgelopen week toevallig op zoek naar een mogelijkheid om Windows op Android te draaien.

Ik heb een Android 10 telefoon met SD860 CPU en daarvoor is bijv. Limbo emulator niet beschikbaar. Ook Bochs emulator geprobeerd, maar die crasht ook steeds met alle ISOs die ik heb geprobeerd (winXP, win7, win8.1).

Ik zie alleen nog iets over Termux, maar daar moet je nogal wat klooien om het aan de gang te krijgen en dan lijkt het ook erg traag.

Wine had ik ook al geprobeerd, maar 5.14 voor Android crasht steeds. 5.0.2. lijkt er niet te zijn voor Android.

Dus ik heb nog geen goede mogelijkheid gevonden om binnen Android Windows te draaien

[Reactie gewijzigd door DaveCool op 8 augustus 2020 08:54]

+1Jazco2nd

@DaveCool8 augustus 2020 10:26
Maar waarvoor zou je Windows op je telefoon willen draaien? Zeker de ARM versie, is weinig software voor.
+1TheVivaldi
@Jazco2nd8 augustus 2020 12:23
Omdat telefoons de opvolgers van computers zijn? :P

Maar inderdaad is er momenteel weinig software voor Windows ARM, al gaat daar wel verandering in komen nu dat MS meer op ARM focust.
+1Cergorach
@TheVivaldi8 augustus 2020 13:14
Omdat telefoons de opvolgers van computers zijn? :P
Vlot! Ga je mond spoelen! ;-)
+1psychicist
@DaveCool8 augustus 2020 10:50
Op de releasepagina voor de Limbo emulator zie ik een APK bestand met de naam limbo-android-x86-release-ARM-4.1.0.apk, dat je kunt gebruiken om de emulator te installeren.

Tenzij je telefoon zo krachtig is dat deze Windows 10 kan emuleren, ben je beter af met een remote desktop verbinding. Andere besturingssystemen zijn een stuk lichter en zou je waarschijnlijk zonder problemen kunnen emuleren. De beste manier om een onmisbare applicatie te draaien is de maker van je programma om een Android versie te vragen.
0TheVivaldi
@psychicist8 augustus 2020 12:24
Is Windows 10 zo zwaar dan? Want ik lees regelmatig op Tweakers dat mensen zeggen dat Windows 10 juist níet zwaar is...
+1psychicist
@TheVivaldi8 augustus 2020 14:47
Dat zou je misschien echte Windowsgebruikers moeten vragen, maar voor mij was 8 GB met een webbrowser en een IDE al krap op een moderne laptop met een i7-6700HQ. Met genoeg geheugen draait het wel goed, maar dat zou geen noodzaak hoeven te zijn.

Ook draaide het niet al te best op meerdere laptops met dualcore Celeron en Core i5 processoren uit 2015/2016, waar nu zonder problemen Linux en Haiku op draait. Windows 10 heeft vrij stevige systeemeisen.Verhalen dat je het met 1 of 2 GB goed kunt draaien, neem ik over het algemeen niet serieus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door psychicist op 8 augustus 2020 14:48]

+1jdieks
@DaveCool8 augustus 2020 10:09
Sowieso is je telefoon ARM based en niet x86. Dus je moet ook nog gaan emuleren tenzij je windows for ARM draait.

Ik denk dat je beter een VPS ergens kunt nemen of een klein computertje voor thuis altijd aan laten (bv zo'n mini pctje) en dan met een remote desktop app deze besturen.
0MarnickS
@DaveCool8 augustus 2020 10:00
De Android emulator in Android Studio werkt misschien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MarnickS op 8 augustus 2020 10:30]

