V ersie 10.6.1 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze opensource mediaserver is vergelijkbaar met Plex en Emby. De server draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container en er zijn clients voor elk OS, maar ook mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. Waar Plex en Emby in de basis gratis zijn, moet er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures worden betaald. Jellyfin is een fork van Emby, voordat deze closedsource werd, maar is echter volledig opensource gebleven. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Release Notes [all] Various server and UI bugfixes.

[all] Memory usage may be improved somewhat from 10.6.0, however we believe the leak is still present and is still being investigated. If you run out of RAM, restarting your server every few days (or library scans) might be a quick fix. Changelog GitHub Project: https://github.com/orgs/jellyfin/projects/28 jellyfin [18] #3711 Fix the problem that hardware decoding cannot be used on macOS.

#3704 Don't ignore dot directories or movies/episodes with sample in their name.

#3703 Allow space in username

#3699 Fix embedded subtitles

#3675 fix typo in debian's config file

#3663 Add missing usings to UserManager

#3660 Force plugin config location

#3649 Skip image processing for live tv sources

#3642 Try adding plugin repository again

#3634 fix built in plugin js

#3620 Fix for #3607 and #3515

#3616 Allow migration to optionally run on fresh install

#3615 Fix QSV device creation on Comet Lake

#3604 Fix bad Debuntu dependencies

#3602 Fix username case change

#3576 Fix SAMI UTF-16 Encoding Bug

#3552 Fixes #3551 (Notifications Serialization error)

#3521 Fix support for mixed-protocol subtitles jellyfin-web [11] #1662 Add b64 codec profile for TS container

#1660 Fix mkv directplay on Edge chromium

#1641 Fix event source for inputManager in case of multiple open dialogs

#1632 Remove debug leftovers

#1628 Use NodeList instead of HTMLCollection

#1627 Fix required track count for subtitle selector to appear

#1625 Add version check for SyncPlay

#1624 Update apiclient to 1.4.1

#1620 Restore More button in metadata editor

#1612 Add support for seeking with milliseconds

#1595 Fix issue with sync menu and excessive logging