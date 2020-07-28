Software-update: Jellyfin 10.6.1

VJellyfin logo (79 pix)ersie 10.6.1 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze opensource mediaserver is vergelijkbaar met Plex en Emby. De server draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container en er zijn clients voor elk OS, maar ook mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. Waar Plex en Emby in de basis gratis zijn, moet er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures worden betaald. Jellyfin is een fork van Emby, voordat deze closedsource werd, maar is echter volledig opensource gebleven. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Release Notes
  • [all] Various server and UI bugfixes.
  • [all] Memory usage may be improved somewhat from 10.6.0, however we believe the leak is still present and is still being investigated. If you run out of RAM, restarting your server every few days (or library scans) might be a quick fix.
Changelog

GitHub Project: https://github.com/orgs/jellyfin/projects/28

jellyfin [18]
  • #3711 Fix the problem that hardware decoding cannot be used on macOS.
  • #3704 Don't ignore dot directories or movies/episodes with sample in their name.
  • #3703 Allow space in username
  • #3699 Fix embedded subtitles
  • #3675 fix typo in debian's config file
  • #3663 Add missing usings to UserManager
  • #3660 Force plugin config location
  • #3649 Skip image processing for live tv sources
  • #3642 Try adding plugin repository again
  • #3634 fix built in plugin js
  • #3620 Fix for #3607 and #3515
  • #3616 Allow migration to optionally run on fresh install
  • #3615 Fix QSV device creation on Comet Lake
  • #3604 Fix bad Debuntu dependencies
  • #3602 Fix username case change
  • #3576 Fix SAMI UTF-16 Encoding Bug
  • #3552 Fixes #3551 (Notifications Serialization error)
  • #3521 Fix support for mixed-protocol subtitles
jellyfin-web [11]
  • #1662 Add b64 codec profile for TS container
  • #1660 Fix mkv directplay on Edge chromium
  • #1641 Fix event source for inputManager in case of multiple open dialogs
  • #1632 Remove debug leftovers
  • #1628 Use NodeList instead of HTMLCollection
  • #1627 Fix required track count for subtitle selector to appear
  • #1625 Add version check for SyncPlay
  • #1624 Update apiclient to 1.4.1
  • #1620 Restore More button in metadata editor
  • #1612 Add support for seeking with milliseconds
  • #1595 Fix issue with sync menu and excessive logging
Jellyfin
Versienummer 10.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Jellyfin
Download https://jellyfin.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

0MartenBE
28 juli 2020 15:30
Heb dit al een tijdje draaien op mijn server, echt tevreden van!
+1Hakker
@MartenBE28 juli 2020 19:09
Ik draai nog steeds Plex voornamelijk omdat hun metadata agents gewoon echt nog een slag beter zijn dan bij Jellyfin en dan ook de 3rd party agents van ze.

Het is voor mij de enige reden dat ik nog echt bij Plex zit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hakker op 28 juli 2020 19:10]

+1Jazco2nd

@Hakker28 juli 2020 20:09
Ik mis niks aan metadata bij JellyFin. Maar ik heb dan ook nog nooit Plex of Plex Server gebruikt. Van Kodi op een Vero4K overgestapt naar Jellyfin op m'n server en Jellyfin app op ShieldTV voor de woonkamer en Chromecast met Jellyfin op de telefoons voor de slaapkamer.
0stijnos1991
@Hakker28 juli 2020 23:17
Wat mis je aan meta dan? Bij mij gaat het vanzelf, niks op aan te merken eigenlijk..
0Hakker
28 juli 2020 23:26
De standard films en series pakt ie wel goed op het zijn obscurdere titels waar het wel eens mis gaat.
De Anime plugin is jaren gebroken geweest toen het nog Emby was nu pakt ie nog wel eens niet maar is wat beter maar is de Hama18 agent bij Plex echt nog wel beter.

Daarnaast 1 gripe waar ik al eerder melding van heb gemaakt is dat de mixed content altijd in cd posters komt en je niet voor een poster of een banner kan kiezen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hakker op 28 juli 2020 23:28]

