Versie 2.0.3 van Dopamine is uitgekomen. Dopamine is een opensource audiospeler die tot doel heeft het afspelen van audio zo eenvoudig en mooi mogelijk te maken. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows 7 en hoger, heeft een portable mode, een aanpasbaar uiterlijk, geeft systeemnotificaties en kan eventueel ook vanuit de taakbalk of systemtray worden bediend. In versie 2.0.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Added
Fixed
- The “Songs” screen now remembers your sorting preferences!
Changed
- Fixed a crash that occurs when using WinDock
- The order of artists is not respected on now playing screens (Remove and re-add collection folders to apply this fix)
- Updated the Bulgarian translation
- Updated the Chinese translation
- Updated the Indonesian translation
- Updated the Portuguese (Brazil) translation
- Updated the Russian translation
- Updated the Serbian (Cyrillic)
- Updated the Serbian (Latin)
- Updated the Spanish translation
- Updated the Swedish translation
- Updated the Ukranian translation