Versie 2.0.3 van Dopamine is uitgekomen. Dopamine is een opensource audiospeler die tot doel heeft het afspelen van audio zo eenvoudig en mooi mogelijk te maken. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows 7 en hoger, heeft een portable mode, een aanpasbaar uiterlijk, geeft systeemnotificaties en kan eventueel ook vanuit de taakbalk of systemtray worden bediend. In versie 2.0.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Added The “Songs” screen now remembers your sorting preferences! Fixed Fixed a crash that occurs when using WinDock

The order of artists is not respected on now playing screens (Remove and re-add collection folders to apply this fix) Changed Updated the Bulgarian translation

Updated the Chinese translation

Updated the Indonesian translation

Updated the Portuguese (Brazil) translation

Updated the Russian translation

Updated the Serbian (Cyrillic)

Updated the Serbian (Latin)

Updated the Spanish translation

Updated the Swedish translation

Updated the Ukranian translation