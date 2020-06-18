Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Dopamine 2.0.2

Dopamine logo (79 pix)Versie 2.0.2 van Dopamine is uitgekomen. Dopamine is een opensource audiospeler die tot doel heeft het afspelen van audio zo eenvoudig en mooi mogelijk te maken. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows 7 en hoger, heeft een aanpasbaar uiterlijk, geeft systeemnotificaties en kan eventueel ook vanuit de taakbalk of systemtray worden bediend. Hieronder is de changelog sinds versie 2.0 te vinden.

This is Dopamine 2.0.2’s change log:
  • [Added] It is now possible to sort albums by year ascending or descending
  • [Added] Added a smart playlist rule “does not contain”
  • [Added] Added a Indonesian translation
  • [Added] Added Serbian translations
  • [Fixed] Startup crash which is caused by the spectrum analyzer
  • [Fixed] “.opus” files are ignored
  • [Fixed] “.aif” files are ignored
  • [Fixed] When double-clicking a playlist, it is not enqueued.
  • [Fixed] A crash which occurs when creating a new playlist after deleting the playlists folder
  • [Fixed] PC goes to sleep while playing music
  • [Fixed] Fixed a focus stealing issue when skipping inside songs using the arrow keys
  • [Changed] Updated the Japanese translation
  • [Changed] Updated the Polish translation
Dopamine 2.0.1 change log:
  • [Changed] Reverted some changes to audio decoding. This hopefully removes lag when decoding high bitrate files.
  • [Added] Added support for m3u8 playlists

+1hcd320
18 juni 2020 14:07
Ik gebruik reeds enkele jaren AIMP3 maar vind dit de laatste tijd toch precies wat bloated worden... iemand hier ervaring mee en dit kan aanraden ?
0DylanSan
@hcd32018 juni 2020 14:53
Ik gebruik sinds kort plex en ben echt hartstikke tevreden, wel is het niet gratis voor veel van de features dat plex krachtig maakt (zoals je library syncen met meerdere apparaten).
+2Jester-NL
@DylanSan18 juni 2020 15:36
Ik heb Plex voornamelijk voor het gemak van video. Ik gebruik Plex(amp) onderweg, en 's avonds in bed om een CD'tje te luisteren. Op mijn PC is het echter al jaaaaaaaaren Foobar met de Georgia-skin.

Musicbee, Mediamonkey, Winamp, iTunes, AIMP, Dopamine... ik heb het allemaal langer of korter gebruikt en geen heeft er kunnen tippen aan het gebruiksgemak en flexibiliteit van Foobar.
+1MarnickS
@hcd32018 juni 2020 14:16
Ik heb het geprobeerd maar ben snel weer terug gegaan naar MusicBee.
Ik moet wel zeggen dat dat voornamelijk persoonlijke voorkeur was, maar ik vond Dopamine ook niet echt stabiel.
0Nagon
18 juni 2020 15:46
Is er een reden om deze te gebruiken ipv Foobar?
0AnonymousWP
18 juni 2020 16:01
Ik zoek een goed en simpel alternatief voor Windows Media Player welke ook Discord Rich Presence ondersteunt (natively). Staat wel op de to-do lijst van Dopamine, maar lijkt nog lang te duren: https://github.com/digimezzo/dopamine/issues/6
0Wolvganger
18 juni 2020 17:55
Gebruik deze nu een tijdje, lekker simpel en een “moderne“ interface. Mijn eigen ervaringen zijn positief, doet wat het doen moet. In mijn geval ook stabiel en geen errors of problemen.

Er is wel een opmerking m.b.t. gebruikte tags, want hij sorteert op album titel + album artiest. Als je dus een samenwerkingsnummer in een album hebt staan gooit hij deze vaak naar beneden. Dit omdat de artiest/artiesten dan afwijkt en verkeerd is tagged (de FAQ legt het wat beter uit).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wolvganger op 18 juni 2020 19:01]

