Versie 2.0.2 van Dopamine is uitgekomen. Dopamine is een opensource audiospeler die tot doel heeft het afspelen van audio zo eenvoudig en mooi mogelijk te maken. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows 7 en hoger, heeft een aanpasbaar uiterlijk, geeft systeemnotificaties en kan eventueel ook vanuit de taakbalk of systemtray worden bediend. Hieronder is de changelog sinds versie 2.0 te vinden.

This is Dopamine 2.0.2’s change log: [Added] It is now possible to sort albums by year ascending or descending

[Added] Added a smart playlist rule “does not contain”

[Added] Added a Indonesian translation

[Added] Added Serbian translations

[Fixed] Startup crash which is caused by the spectrum analyzer

[Fixed] “.opus” files are ignored

[Fixed] “.aif” files are ignored

[Fixed] When double-clicking a playlist, it is not enqueued.

[Fixed] A crash which occurs when creating a new playlist after deleting the playlists folder

[Fixed] PC goes to sleep while playing music

[Fixed] Fixed a focus stealing issue when skipping inside songs using the arrow keys

[Changed] Updated the Japanese translation

[Changed] Updated the Polish translation Dopamine 2.0.1 change log: [Changed] Reverted some changes to audio decoding. This hopefully removes lag when decoding high bitrate files.

[Added] Added support for m3u8 playlists