Na anderhalf jaar van ontwikkeling is versie 2.0 van Dopamine uitgekomen. Dopamine is een opensource audiospeler die tot doel heeft het afspelen van audio zo eenvoudig en mooi mogelijk te maken. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows 7 en hoger, heeft een aanpassbaar uiterlijk, geeft systeem notificaties en kan eventueel ook vanuit de taakbalk of systemtray worden bediend. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 2.0 te vinden.

Added: Added a setting to remove songs from disk in the Now Playing context menu

Added folder view

Added smart playlists

It is now possible to sort songs by album, even when no album is selected.

The search field can now be activated by pressing CTRL+F

Added sort by “date added” and “date created” in the song screen

It is now possible to drop files on now playing, when no songs are playing.

It is now possible to drop folders on the playlists screen

Added rating and love to the bottom left now playing pane on the main screen

Added an extra button to access Now Playing

Added a Japanese translation

Added a Norwegian translation Changed: Changed the overall design

Removed song covers in playlists. Loading images in memory causes a huge memory footprint for large playlists.

Tweaked the now playing screen

Removed the “Frequent” page

Updated the Bulgarian translation

Updated the Chinese (Simplified) translation

Updated the Chinese (Traditional) translation

Updated the Croatian translation

Updated the German translation

Updated the Greek translation

Updated the Hungarian translation

Updated the Italian translation

Updated the Japanese translation

Updated the Korean translation

Updated the Polish translation

Updated the Portuguese (Portugal) translation

Updated the Russian translation

Updated the Spanish translation

Updated the Swedish translation

Updated the Ukrainian translation

Updated the Vietnamese translation Fixed: Multiple memory leaks

Lyrics scrolling doesn’t work correctly for lyrics which have no timestamps

It is impossible to fetch lyrics from LyricWikia when song artist or title have special casing and special characters

The spectrum analyzer causes crashes

Artists or genres which are identical, but use a different casing, are shown as multiple artists or genres.

Enabling the system notification on Windows 10 N causes a crash

Rating songs makes the UI non-responsive

Songs which are enqueued from Explorer, are enqueued in the wrong order.

It is impossible to delete songs from playlists, for which the song files have been removed from or renamed on disk.

Pressing multimedia keys causes glitches when the spectrum analyzer is enabled

System notifications causes a crash when playing a song which has a malformed track number

Artists and Genres screens don’t show songs for the Cyrillic alphabet

Artists info pane displays white stars instead of actual artist pictures

Lyrics “Search again” does not work

Lowered CPU and memory usage

Short sound after starting up

Zero-sized images which are embedded in audio files, are mistakenly treated as valid images.

Queued songs which are not in the collection (e.g. from playlists), are not resumed after a restart.

Playlists containing the same song multiple times, confuses play previous and play next.

Incorrect ordering of timed lyrics which contain duplicate timestamps

Tray icon is not visible when using light system theme in Windows 10

It is not possible to type + and – in the last.fm password box

Removing all songs from Now Playing causes a crash

Discs are ordered wrong when an album has more than 10 discs

Pressing the keyboard left arrow doesn’t jump a song back to the beginning when it has been playing for less than 15 seconds

Lyrics are not saved to the audio files

Lyrics are not displayed the 1st time the lyrics page is shown

File size information in the songs lists is rounded down

It is not possible to add songs to playlists from the Now Playing screen

Playback order is not reset when song order is changed on the songs list and songs are enqueued again

Multimedia play and pause keys are not always working

External control server fails to retrieve the current track