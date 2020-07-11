Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: RouterOS 6.47.1

Mikrottik logo (79 pix) MikroTik heeft versie 6.47.1 van RouterOS uitgebracht, een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in 6.47.1:
  • crs3xx - fixed HW offloading for netPower 15FR and netPower 16P devices (introduced in v6.47)
  • crs3xx - fixed increased CPU temperature for CRS354-48G-4S+2Q+ device (introduced in v6.47)
  • crs3xx - improved Ethernet port group traffic forwarding for CRS354 devices
  • defconf - fixed default configuration generation on devices without "wireless" package installed
  • defconf - fixed default configuration loading on RBmAPL-2nD
  • defconf - improved default configuration generation on devices with changed wireless interface names
  • dhcpv6-server - disallow changing binding's "prefix-pool"
  • dhcpv6-server - improved stability when changing server for static bindings
  • dns - do not allow setting "forward-to" same as "name" or "regex"
  • dns - do not allow setting zero value IP addresses for "A" and "AAAA" records
  • dns - do not use DoH for local queries when a server is specified
  • export - fixed HotSpot "address-per-mac" parameter export
  • filesystem - fixed increased "sector writes" reporting (introduced in v6.47)
  • ftp - fixed possible buffer overflow
  • ike2 - fixed initiator child SA init without policy
  • ike2 - fixed policy reference for pending acquire
  • ike2 - retry RSA signature validation with deduced digest from certificate
  • ipsec - do not update peer endpoints for generated policy entries (introduced in v6.47)
  • lora - added "spoof-gps" parameter for fake GPS coordinate sending
  • lora - fixed JSON statistics inaccuracies
  • lte - added support for MTS 8810FT
  • lte - fixed modem initialization when multiple modems are used simultaneously
  • lte - fixed PDP authentication configuration for SIM7600
  • metarouter - fixed image importing (introduced in v6.46)
  • ospf - improved route tag processing for OSPFv3
  • ppp - allow specifying pool name for "remote-ipv6-prefix-pool" parameter
  • profile - fixed "unclassified" load reporting on PowerPC devices (introduced in v6.47)
  • qsfp - fixed auto-negotiation status
  • qsfp - ignore FEC mode when set to fec91, only fec74 mode is supported (introduced in v6.47)
  • routerboard - fixed "mode-button" support on SMIPS devices (introduced in v6.47)
  • routerboard - fixed "reset-button" menu presence on all devices
  • supout - added "LoRa" section to supout file
  • switch - fixed MAC address learning on switch-cpu port for Atheros8316, Atheros8227 and Atheros7240 switch chips
  • w60g - added "mdmg-fix" parameter for RBwAP60Gx3 (CLI only)
  • winbox - fixed flag displaying under "IP/DNS/Static" table
  • winbox - fixed minor typo in "BGP/Peer" menu
  • winbox - hide irrelevant switch port parameters
  • wireless - changed "station-roaming" default setting from "enabled" to "disabled"
  • wireless - updated "bangladesh" regulatory domain information
  • wireless - updated "egypt" regulatory domain information

RouterOS

Versienummer 6.47.1
Releasestatus Final
Website MikroTik
Download https://mikrotik.com/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

11-07-2020
1 • submitter: Tacoos

11-07-2020 • 13:04

1 Linkedin

Submitter: Tacoos

Bron: MikroTik

RouterOS

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0Theone098
11 juli 2020 14:50
Writes naar flash gefixed

[Reactie gewijzigd door Theone098 op 11 juli 2020 14:51]



