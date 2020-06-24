Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Opera 69.0.3686.36

Opera browser 2015 logo (75 pix) Opera heeft versie 69 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. Waar in versie 68 Instagram aan de zijbalk werd toegevoegd, is in versie 69 de beurt aan Twitter. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

A better Twitter experience

According to a survey we conducted ahead of the launch, 62% of Twitter users in the US wish for the social media platform to be easier to use on their desktop computers.

Twitter users think it should be easier to access Twitter on their PCs and we agree: we have now tweaked Opera to make it the perfect browser for them.

Thirty-nine percent of the Twitter users who participated in our survey check the platform several times a day. Using the new Twitter feature directly in Opera makes it more convenient for you to scroll through your feed or search Twitter.

The use of a keyboard and a large display makes tweeting or sending direct messages more convenient. Using Twitter directly in the browser’s sidebar is also more convenient than picking up your smartphone or opening a special client app on your PC, especially when it’s breaking news you want to follow. The sidebar integration makes it easier to find Twitter whenever it’s needed.

In simple terms: Whether it’s a Throwback Thursday or a #Caturday, no one likes to waste time looking for the tab where they last opened Twitter.

Having Twitter built into Opera gives you quick access to your main feed, the search function, as well as direct messages, allowing you to respond to unfolding events more quickly.

To enable Twitter in the Opera browser, you simply have to click the three-dot icon at the bottom of the sidebar and tick Twitter in the Messengers section. With the Twitter icon now in your sidebar, you can log into a Twitter account and you’re all set: you can use Twitter directly from your browser.

All your social media services integrated in your browser

With today’s Twitter integration, Opera is proving once again that it’s the best browser for social media. We have already introduced built-in support for Instagram, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and VKontakte in previous releases. After choosing the social media of your choice, it remains always at hand directly in your sidebar.

Twitter Survey results

Opera’s Twitter survey (conducted via Pollfish) gathered responses from 1,000 American internet users concerning how they use Twitter and what their interests are. The respondents were mostly interested in using the platform to find out about breaking news (44%), to keep up with news in general (49%), to pass time (44%) and to see what people are talking about while watching TV, sports or live events (26%).

As far as popular hashtags go, #Staysafe was known to 53% of people, followed by #HumpDay (51%), #tbt (36%), #FoodieFriday (35%) and #MondayMotivation (31%).

A new weather widget

The newest version of Opera also includes a new weather widget on the start page. It welcomes you with Opera’s hometown of Oslo but once you set it to your location, it keeps you informed about the weather wherever you’re located.

Improved visual tab cycler

Remember our visual tab cycler (Ctrl+Tab)? We have now improved it by making more tabs visible and making the tiles larger.

Improvements to Workspaces

We just wouldn’t be ourselves if we didn’t continue tweaking our most recently added features. Workspaces, a tool which allows you to group tabs according to the context you use them in, is no exception.

With Opera 69 we have added an option to the context menu which allows you to open a link in one of your Workspaces. And once you do open a link in a different Workspace, or move a webpage between Workspaces, you now get a notification dot on the Workspace that you have moved it to.

If you’re a MacOS user, the Window menu will now also display a list of your Workspaces.

The full changelog.

Versienummer 69.0.3686.36
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/computer?custom=yes
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1HMC
24 juni 2020 22:59
Settings gaan netjes mee.
Niets moeten herstellen na de update. d:)b
Blijft toch voor mij de browser, al moet ik helemaal niets hebben van de sidebar.

Dus die Twitter update doet me niets. Heb ik toch niet. FB en zo ook niet, maar ik kan me voorstellen dat het voor mensen die dat wel hebben handig is.
0Settler11
@HMC25 juni 2020 12:05
Ah, iemand die Opera gebruikt en niet vanwege de sidebar. Wat zijn voor jou de voornaamste redenen?
+1HMC
@Settler1125 juni 2020 12:22
Hmm, gewoonte. :P Zit er al zoveel jaar op.

Ik vind het ook een mooie, redelijk slanke, browser.
Speed dial vind ik heerlijk, VPN is soms wel handig waar ik woon, ingebouwde ad blocker, video pop out, etc.

Ik ben me ervan bewust dat het al een aantal jaar slechts een Chromium-kloon is, zoals zoveel andere browsers, en dat het zogenaamd in Chinese handen is (vandaar dat ik de VPN zo weinig mogelijk gebruik, vraag me niet precies waarom, slechts een gevoel), maar het werkt voor mij heerlijk.

Moet wel zeggen dat ik ook Chrome heb, die ik enkel en alleen voor m'n Google-"diensten" gebruik. (Search, GMail, YouTube, Meet, Drive.)
Al het andere doe ik met Opera, al vele jaren, met veel plezier. Maar die side bar heb ik dus niet nodig en die neemt ruimte in beslag, dus die staat sinds die erbij kwam (3 jaar geleden, of langer al zelfs? :? ) uit.
Dat was (voor mij) zelfs nog even zoeken toentertijd, hoe ik dat ding weg kon krijgen. :+

Op mijn Android phone ook Opera, en daar zie je inderdaad soms ineens een nieuwe site in de speed dial. Dat heb ik met de versie op de PC nog nooit meegemaakt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

