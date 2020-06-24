Opera heeft versie 69 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. Waar in versie 68 Instagram aan de zijbalk werd toegevoegd, is in versie 69 de beurt aan Twitter. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

According to a survey we conducted ahead of the launch, 62% of Twitter users in the US wish for the social media platform to be easier to use on their desktop computers.

Twitter users think it should be easier to access Twitter on their PCs and we agree: we have now tweaked Opera to make it the perfect browser for them.

Thirty-nine percent of the Twitter users who participated in our survey check the platform several times a day. Using the new Twitter feature directly in Opera makes it more convenient for you to scroll through your feed or search Twitter.

The use of a keyboard and a large display makes tweeting or sending direct messages more convenient. Using Twitter directly in the browser’s sidebar is also more convenient than picking up your smartphone or opening a special client app on your PC, especially when it’s breaking news you want to follow. The sidebar integration makes it easier to find Twitter whenever it’s needed.

In simple terms: Whether it’s a Throwback Thursday or a #Caturday, no one likes to waste time looking for the tab where they last opened Twitter.

Having Twitter built into Opera gives you quick access to your main feed, the search function, as well as direct messages, allowing you to respond to unfolding events more quickly.

To enable Twitter in the Opera browser, you simply have to click the three-dot icon at the bottom of the sidebar and tick Twitter in the Messengers section. With the Twitter icon now in your sidebar, you can log into a Twitter account and you’re all set: you can use Twitter directly from your browser.

With today’s Twitter integration, Opera is proving once again that it’s the best browser for social media. We have already introduced built-in support for Instagram, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and VKontakte in previous releases. After choosing the social media of your choice, it remains always at hand directly in your sidebar.

Opera’s Twitter survey (conducted via Pollfish) gathered responses from 1,000 American internet users concerning how they use Twitter and what their interests are. The respondents were mostly interested in using the platform to find out about breaking news (44%), to keep up with news in general (49%), to pass time (44%) and to see what people are talking about while watching TV, sports or live events (26%).

As far as popular hashtags go, #Staysafe was known to 53% of people, followed by #HumpDay (51%), #tbt (36%), #FoodieFriday (35%) and #MondayMotivation (31%).

The newest version of Opera also includes a new weather widget on the start page. It welcomes you with Opera’s hometown of Oslo but once you set it to your location, it keeps you informed about the weather wherever you’re located.

Remember our visual tab cycler (Ctrl+Tab)? We have now improved it by making more tabs visible and making the tiles larger.

We just wouldn’t be ourselves if we didn’t continue tweaking our most recently added features. Workspaces, a tool which allows you to group tabs according to the context you use them in, is no exception.

With Opera 69 we have added an option to the context menu which allows you to open a link in one of your Workspaces. And once you do open a link in a different Workspace, or move a webpage between Workspaces, you now get a notification dot on the Workspace that you have moved it to.

If you’re a MacOS user, the Window menu will now also display a list of your Workspaces.

The full changelog.