Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 446.14 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Valorant, Minecraft Dungeons, Disintegration en Crucible, en verhelpt diverse problemen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Game Ready for the Valorant
The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Valorant. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Minecraft Dungeons, Disintegration, and Crucible.Fixed Issues in this Release
Windows 7 Open Issues
- [Notebook]: Notebooks with Maxwell generation GPUs may experience higher GPU utilization during game play leading to reduced battery life and higher temperatures. [2929921/ 200608270]
- [SLI]: Major frame time spikes occur in multiple games.[2903264]
- [HDR]: Some games may appear very bright when HDR is enabled. [2909218]
- [Overwatch]: Improved game stability. [2938981]
- [Monster Hunter World Iceborne]: Artifacts appear in the game. [2903858]
- [Resident Evil 3 Remake][DirectX 12]: Some objects in the game may flicker. [2938095]
- [F1 2019]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop. [200608572]
- Fixed an issue where the shader cache was sometimes incorrectly purged upon launching an application. [2937218]
- Fixed driver installation issue on Colorful GeForce GTX 1650. [2919568]
- Corsair iCUE program triggers Geforce Overlay. [200614189]
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]
- [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Color banding occurs in the game after enabling Image Sharpening from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2889337]
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
- [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.