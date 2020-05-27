Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 446.14 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 446.14 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Valorant, Minecraft Dungeons, Disintegration en Crucible, en verhelpt diverse problemen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready for the Valorant

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Valorant. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Minecraft Dungeons, Disintegration, and Crucible.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Notebook]: Notebooks with Maxwell generation GPUs may experience higher GPU utilization during game play leading to reduced battery life and higher temperatures. [2929921/ 200608270]
  • [SLI]: Major frame time spikes occur in multiple games.[2903264]
  • [HDR]: Some games may appear very bright when HDR is enabled. [2909218]
  • [Overwatch]: Improved game stability. [2938981]
  • [Monster Hunter World Iceborne]: Artifacts appear in the game. [2903858]
  • [Resident Evil 3 Remake][DirectX 12]: Some objects in the game may flicker. [2938095]
  • [F1 2019]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop. [200608572]
  • Fixed an issue where the shader cache was sometimes incorrectly purged upon launching an application. [2937218]
  • Fixed driver installation issue on Colorful GeForce GTX 1650. [2919568]
  • Corsair iCUE program triggers Geforce Overlay. [200614189]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]
  • [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Color banding occurs in the game after enabling Image Sharpening from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2889337]
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
  • [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]
  • [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
  • [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
    To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.

Versienummer 446.14 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.co.uk/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 534,95MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (5)

+1grimson
27 mei 2020 19:53
Benieuwd naar de komende WDDM v2.7 drivers nu Windows 10 2004 uit is (voor o.a. Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling)
Versie GeForce 450 of hoger zou dit gaan ondersteunen.

Voorproefje is hier te vinden;
https://developer.nvidia.com/directx
450.99_gameready_win10-dch_64bit_international.exe

[Reactie gewijzigd door grimson op 27 mei 2020 19:56]

0CrazedFrogster
27 mei 2020 19:26
Heb deze driver versie vandaag geïnstalleerd met ben alweer terug gegaan naar 445.87.
Na installatie had mijn PC last van blue screens, PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA.

Driver verwijderd met DDU, 445.87 geïnstalleerd en de problemen waren opgelost.

Mijn Hardware:
Intel Core i5 8600K
16GB-3200
EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW GAMING ACX 3.0
Windows 10 1909 (patches tot en met rollup 05-20)

Ik sla deze even over :)
+1Evernote
@CrazedFrogster27 mei 2020 19:37
Doe eens een memory test want dit is een RAM probleem een zou niets met je GPU te maken mogen hebben.
0CrazedFrogster
27 mei 2020 19:24
Foutje

[Reactie gewijzigd door CrazedFrogster op 27 mei 2020 19:27]

0CrazedFrogster
27 mei 2020 19:55
Ja dat dacht ik in eerste instantie ook. Heb MemTestest86 al gedraaid, geen fouten gevonden.
Driver terugrollen naar eerdere versie en voila weg bsod's.
