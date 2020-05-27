Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 446.14 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Valorant, Minecraft Dungeons, Disintegration en Crucible, en verhelpt diverse problemen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Valorant. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Minecraft Dungeons, Disintegration, and Crucible.

[Notebook]: Notebooks with Maxwell generation GPUs may experience higher GPU utilization during game play leading to reduced battery life and higher temperatures. [2929921/ 200608270]

[SLI]: Major frame time spikes occur in multiple games.[2903264]

[HDR]: Some games may appear very bright when HDR is enabled. [2909218]

[Overwatch]: Improved game stability. [2938981]

[Monster Hunter World Iceborne]: Artifacts appear in the game. [2903858]

[Resident Evil 3 Remake][DirectX 12]: Some objects in the game may flicker. [2938095]

[F1 2019]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop. [200608572]

Fixed an issue where the shader cache was sometimes incorrectly purged upon launching an application. [2937218]

Fixed driver installation issue on Colorful GeForce GTX 1650. [2919568]

Corsair iCUE program triggers Geforce Overlay. [200614189]

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]