In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten alleen kleine verbeteringen en ook wordt altijd de laatste versie van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.3 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates: Updated MediaInfo DLL to v20.03 Changes/additions/improvements: When changing the video playback rate, external subtitles will now appear at correct time with matching rate. With embedded subtitles that already worked before.

Improved responsiveness in seeking when dragging seekbar thumb

Skip to next/previous file now also works after closing a file or when current file fails to play

Screenshots are now taken at display aspect ratio

Added option to include subtitles in screenshots

Added workaround for AMD driver bug to make VP9 hardware acceleration work on compatible AMD GPUs

Added support for AAC-ADTS audio format in DVB streams Fixes: Fixed regression that broke parsing of .pls playlist files

Fixed regression with auto-zoom dropdown box value

Fixed regression with RAR source filter on archives with a single file inside

Fixed bug that caused artist and title text to be displayed incorrectly on audio CDs

Fixed a few other small bugs Notes: Subtitle search/download using OpenSubtitles now requires a login. You can create a free account on opensubtitles.org website. After that, you can configure it here: MPC-HC options > Subtitles > Misc > Right-click on OpenSubtitles > Setup