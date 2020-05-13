2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.3.30.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: (Pro): Support for S3 compatibility interface to Backblaze B2 (BETA) Updated: The filename sort order is now the same as in Windows File Explorer (Differences, File & Folder Selection and Directory Selection windows)

(Pro/SE): Client certificate support when using WeOnlyDo FTP with FTPS

(Pro): Log file now shows total cloud throttling time (if there was throttling)

(Pro): For Egnyte maximum worker threads, upload/download threads and scan threads is now 12 Fixed: Log file was not showing total time worker threads waited for work

May fail to reconnect correctly to FTP server when scanning and using WeOnlyDo

Restore Wizard may show duplicate rollback dates

(Pro): Correctly handle non-default S3 endpoints when using Signature V4

(Pro): Files may get uploaded with zero file size to some cloud services if "Access Denied" error raised when reading the file

(Pro): There was no debug log when using Google Photos

(Pro): Can now set file dates and times with SFTP WeOnlyDo when Unicode filename