Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.5.5

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft een vijfde update voor versie 16.5.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen Microsoft heeft doorgevoerd in deze versie:

Fixed In This Release of Visual Studio 2019 version 16.5 Security Advisory Notice
  • CVE-2020-1108 .NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability
    A remote unauthenticated attacker could exploit this vulnerability by issuing specially crafted requests to the .NET Core application. The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the .NET Core web application handles web requests.
  • CVE-2020-1161 .NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability
    A remote unauthenticated attacker could exploit this vulnerability by issuing specially crafted requests to the ASP.NET Core application. The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the ASP.NET Core web application handles web requests.

Versienummer 16.5.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

13-05-2020 15:28
submitter: edeboeck

13-05-2020 • 15:28

3 Linkedin

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Microsoft

0Kermit123
13 mei 2020 15:38
Volgensmij wordt sinds de laatste versie R niet meer ondersteund. Ik hoor het graag als ik het mis heb...
0lennardrk
@Kermit12313 mei 2020 15:48
Al sinds VS 2019 (>= v16.0.0) niet meer. Nog wel in VS 2017.
0Sicos
13 mei 2020 16:31
Ik hoop dat Visual Studio nu ook wat minder crashed want sinds versie 16.5.4 crasht bij mij het om de meest onzinnige redenen. Bijvoorbeeld het starten van een ASP.NET webforms project. In de taskmanager zie ik dan ineens het process werfault.exe verschijnen en het enige wat ik dan nog kan doen is het Visual Studio process killen.
