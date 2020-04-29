Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Audacious 4.0.3

Audacious logo (75 pix) Versie 4.0.3 van Audacious is uitgekomen. Audacious is een lichtgewicht en opensource-muziekspeler en in zekere zin de opvolger van xmms. Het programma kan audio-cd's afspelen of muziekbestanden op de computer, maar ook direct streamen van internet. Het heeft een equalizer aan boord en kan overweg met Winamp-skins. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en verschillende Linux-distributies. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Qt interface fixes/updates:
  • When the menu bar is hidden, an "Audacious" icon is added to the toolbar, allowing menu access
  • A-to-B repeat is now available in the Playback menu and displayed in the time label
  • The time slider no longer becomes invisible when the window is made very small
  • Incorrect behavior of Shift-click selection in the playlist has been fixed (#981)
  • The checkbox to "Show time scale for current song" in the info popup did nothing and has been removed (#972)
Other fixes/updates:
  • A rare crash/freeze caused by a race condition in the ALSA output plugin has been fixed (#965)
  • The EQ preset button in the Qt Winamp Classic interface now works (#971)
  • The Qt Winamp Classic interface now has an option to stay on top of other windows (#980)
  • The Song Info plugin now updates correctly when the title changes or playback stops
Other changes:
  • Due to frequent crashes, the Stream Tuner plugin is now disabled by default
  • Translations have been updated
Versienummer 4.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Audacious
Download https://audacious-media-player.org/download
Bestandsgrootte 15,70MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-04-2020

Audacious

geen prijs bekend

