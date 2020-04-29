Versie 4.0.3 van Audacious is uitgekomen. Audacious is een lichtgewicht en opensource-muziekspeler en in zekere zin de opvolger van xmms. Het programma kan audio-cd's afspelen of muziekbestanden op de computer, maar ook direct streamen van internet. Het heeft een equalizer aan boord en kan overweg met Winamp-skins. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en verschillende Linux-distributies. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Qt interface fixes/updates:
Other fixes/updates:
- When the menu bar is hidden, an "Audacious" icon is added to the toolbar, allowing menu access
- A-to-B repeat is now available in the Playback menu and displayed in the time label
- The time slider no longer becomes invisible when the window is made very small
- Incorrect behavior of Shift-click selection in the playlist has been fixed (#981)
- The checkbox to "Show time scale for current song" in the info popup did nothing and has been removed (#972)
Other changes:
- A rare crash/freeze caused by a race condition in the ALSA output plugin has been fixed (#965)
- The EQ preset button in the Qt Winamp Classic interface now works (#971)
- The Qt Winamp Classic interface now has an option to stay on top of other windows (#980)
- The Song Info plugin now updates correctly when the title changes or playback stops
- Due to frequent crashes, the Stream Tuner plugin is now disabled by default
- Translations have been updated