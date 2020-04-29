Versie 4.0.3 van Audacious is uitgekomen. Audacious is een lichtgewicht en opensource-muziekspeler en in zekere zin de opvolger van xmms. Het programma kan audio-cd's afspelen of muziekbestanden op de computer, maar ook direct streamen van internet. Het heeft een equalizer aan boord en kan overweg met Winamp-skins. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en verschillende Linux-distributies. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Qt interface fixes/updates: When the menu bar is hidden, an "Audacious" icon is added to the toolbar, allowing menu access

A-to-B repeat is now available in the Playback menu and displayed in the time label

The time slider no longer becomes invisible when the window is made very small

Incorrect behavior of Shift-click selection in the playlist has been fixed (#981)

The checkbox to "Show time scale for current song" in the info popup did nothing and has been removed (#972) Other fixes/updates: A rare crash/freeze caused by a race condition in the ALSA output plugin has been fixed (#965)

The EQ preset button in the Qt Winamp Classic interface now works (#971)

The Qt Winamp Classic interface now has an option to stay on top of other windows (#980)

The Song Info plugin now updates correctly when the title changes or playback stops Other changes: Due to frequent crashes, the Stream Tuner plugin is now disabled by default

Translations have been updated