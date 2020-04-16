De Document Foundation heeft versie 6.4.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 6.4 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Impress en Calc bij het openen en opslaan van documenten en is de compatibiliteit van Microsoft Office-documenten verder verbeterd. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 6.4.3 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 58 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.