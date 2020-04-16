De Document Foundation heeft versie 6.4.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 6.4 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Impress en Calc bij het openen en opslaan van documenten en is de compatibiliteit van Microsoft Office-documenten verder verbeterd. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 6.4.3 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 58 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in 6.4.3 (rc1):
Bugs fixed in 6.4.3 (rc2):
- ofz#21168 sw,writerfilter: limit writerfilter hack to writerfilter
- tdf#61274 PDF EXPORT Links are off by one page if presentation includes (unexported) hidden slides.
- tdf#84399 FILEOPEN: DOCX drawing canvas error (wrong size and text wrapping option imported)
- tdf#93831 FILEOPEN XLSX Slow to open
- tdf#100706 Cannot Stop Blinking Text Cursor in macOS
- tdf#101710 GSoC table template: The saved file is invalid ODF 1.2 extended
- tdf#106843 Protect changes setting can be turned off even if "Lock Tracking" is set in DOCX
- tdf#123268 Hide legend entry - chart lost
- tdf#123873 FILEOPEN DOCX: "Top and bottom" wrapped charts cover each other because wrap setting is wrongly Optimal instead of Wrap Off
- tdf#125520 EDITING: Calc: Error when dragging and dropping OLE objects with 'Insert as Copy'
- tdf#126366 Writer: Numbering problem in Mail Merge toolbar [Caolán McNamara]
- tdf#126742 writer: OLE object resized incorrectly
- tdf#128281 Labels in Installer are cut off when using 200% scaling, 6.2.x is fine
- tdf#128880 btlr text not rendered in some tables
- tdf#128995 Chart: Trend Line shows wrong linear Equation
- tdf#129096 docx: recovered document losing password protection
- tdf#129796 Edit Field of a Input Field Variable with a User Field variable does not give the proper Reference value
- tdf#129985 FILESAVE XLSX Default Excel date format saved incorrectly
- tdf#130150 Broken clipping in PDF export
- tdf#130208 Writer - In tabbed toolbar, Background color button should fill cell background color and not paragraph background color when in a cell
- tdf#130334 firebird direct connector fails to display tables with a field representing an array
- tdf#130348 Not the whole sidebar to edit a chart is usable on iOS
- tdf#130400 [UI] Changing tabs/pages in dialogs with spinbuttons or treeviews doesn't work with Ctrl+PageUp/Down
- tdf#130746 Writer crashes when Alt+Arrow Up keys are pressed within a table row spanning two pages
- tdf#130945 Writer: Preview of linked doc is not updated when edited
- tdf#130955 VIEWING DOCX Chart custom label text multiplied
- tdf#130986 FILESAVE XLSX Number formats of single data label changed, after spreadsheet was reloaded
- tdf#130999 Greek dictionary cannot be loaded on Collabora Online (4.2.0.4)
- tdf#131000 Form control property editor for combo box opens very slow for large entry list
- tdf#131061 Karasa Jaga: Icons for bold & Italic lacking in SVG version
- tdf#131069 Bad symbols in gtk dialogs while using cyrillic KOI8-R locale
- tdf#131076 UI: Text import dialogue default focus is 'Character set' instead of 'OK'
- tdf#131088 Automatic Control Focus not working in gen
- tdf#131118 FILEOPEN: VML: Shape no longer fits to text
- tdf#131137 Checkbox "Do not distort objects in curve" does nothing
- tdf#131146 Linked Calc: changes are lost in last edited cell
- tdf#131164 EDITING: Base Crashes on Tools>User Administration... (Firebird)
- tdf#131184 Can't compare text range in table with text range in body text
- tdf#131185 LO Writer "hangs" on scrolling/saving of a document.
- tdf#131212 Implement change user password in Firebird
- tdf#131217 BASE: Execute the "comment" command hides the table (Firebird)
- tdf#131273 Crash when pasting quotes with fixed width
- tdf#131280 Android Viewer chokes on document containing form controls
- tdf#131291 EDITING: Chart: Not possible to change format in labels ( only 6.3 )
- tdf#131337 Wrong range for "Surface angle" in tab "Shading" in "3D Effects" dialog
- tdf#131434 CUSTOMISE DIALOG: Icons disappear if you move commands up or down
- tdf#131454 Colibre & Sukapura: wrong Digital Signature icon with valid Digital Signature
- tdf#131464 Crash when trying to create an index of Writer in Japanese locale
- tdf#131509 Italic icon in Spanish should be a “K”, not a “C”
- tdf#128662 LibreOffice crashed when receiving certain WebDAV error responses
- tdf#131096 Calc crashes when viewing details of two Statistical functions in Function Wizard
- tdf#131170 Sheet - Named Ranges and Expressions - Labels... - Define Label Name - Delete NOT WORKING
- tdf#131380 Crash when opening xlsx file, FILEOPEN
- tdf#131522 Unable to edit button control's Label in master after MLE => Edit control change
- tdf#131553 A PPTX with SmartArt shapes crashes Impress
- tdf#131576 Fields not displayed as expected on Page 2 of Base's Table Wizard
- tdf#131712 Base EDITING Crash on SQL select command or double click on table with non null float field - mysql native connector (mariadb)
- tdf#131767 Crash when opening mail merge wizard for attached doc