Software-update: LibreOffice 6.4.3

LibreOffice 6.0 logo (80 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 6.4.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 6.4 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Impress en Calc bij het openen en opslaan van documenten en is de compatibiliteit van Microsoft Office-documenten verder verbeterd. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 6.4.3 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 58 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed in 6.4.3 (rc1):
  • ofz#21168 sw,writerfilter: limit writerfilter hack to writerfilter
  • tdf#61274 PDF EXPORT Links are off by one page if presentation includes (unexported) hidden slides.
  • tdf#84399 FILEOPEN: DOCX drawing canvas error (wrong size and text wrapping option imported)
  • tdf#93831 FILEOPEN XLSX Slow to open
  • tdf#100706 Cannot Stop Blinking Text Cursor in macOS
  • tdf#101710 GSoC table template: The saved file is invalid ODF 1.2 extended
  • tdf#106843 Protect changes setting can be turned off even if "Lock Tracking" is set in DOCX
  • tdf#123268 Hide legend entry - chart lost
  • tdf#123873 FILEOPEN DOCX: "Top and bottom" wrapped charts cover each other because wrap setting is wrongly Optimal instead of Wrap Off
  • tdf#125520 EDITING: Calc: Error when dragging and dropping OLE objects with 'Insert as Copy'
  • tdf#126366 Writer: Numbering problem in Mail Merge toolbar [Caolán McNamara]
  • tdf#126742 writer: OLE object resized incorrectly
  • tdf#128281 Labels in Installer are cut off when using 200% scaling, 6.2.x is fine
  • tdf#128880 btlr text not rendered in some tables
  • tdf#128995 Chart: Trend Line shows wrong linear Equation
  • tdf#129096 docx: recovered document losing password protection
  • tdf#129796 Edit Field of a Input Field Variable with a User Field variable does not give the proper Reference value
  • tdf#129985 FILESAVE XLSX Default Excel date format saved incorrectly
  • tdf#130150 Broken clipping in PDF export
  • tdf#130208 Writer - In tabbed toolbar, Background color button should fill cell background color and not paragraph background color when in a cell
  • tdf#130334 firebird direct connector fails to display tables with a field representing an array
  • tdf#130348 Not the whole sidebar to edit a chart is usable on iOS
  • tdf#130400 [UI] Changing tabs/pages in dialogs with spinbuttons or treeviews doesn't work with Ctrl+PageUp/Down
  • tdf#130746 Writer crashes when Alt+Arrow Up keys are pressed within a table row spanning two pages
  • tdf#130945 Writer: Preview of linked doc is not updated when edited
  • tdf#130955 VIEWING DOCX Chart custom label text multiplied
  • tdf#130986 FILESAVE XLSX Number formats of single data label changed, after spreadsheet was reloaded
  • tdf#130999 Greek dictionary cannot be loaded on Collabora Online (4.2.0.4)
  • tdf#131000 Form control property editor for combo box opens very slow for large entry list
  • tdf#131061 Karasa Jaga: Icons for bold & Italic lacking in SVG version
  • tdf#131069 Bad symbols in gtk dialogs while using cyrillic KOI8-R locale
  • tdf#131076 UI: Text import dialogue default focus is 'Character set' instead of 'OK'
  • tdf#131088 Automatic Control Focus not working in gen
  • tdf#131118 FILEOPEN: VML: Shape no longer fits to text
  • tdf#131137 Checkbox "Do not distort objects in curve" does nothing
  • tdf#131146 Linked Calc: changes are lost in last edited cell
  • tdf#131164 EDITING: Base Crashes on Tools>User Administration... (Firebird)
  • tdf#131184 Can't compare text range in table with text range in body text
  • tdf#131185 LO Writer "hangs" on scrolling/saving of a document.
  • tdf#131212 Implement change user password in Firebird
  • tdf#131217 BASE: Execute the "comment" command hides the table (Firebird)
  • tdf#131273 Crash when pasting quotes with fixed width
  • tdf#131280 Android Viewer chokes on document containing form controls
  • tdf#131291 EDITING: Chart: Not possible to change format in labels ( only 6.3 )
  • tdf#131337 Wrong range for "Surface angle" in tab "Shading" in "3D Effects" dialog
  • tdf#131434 CUSTOMISE DIALOG: Icons disappear if you move commands up or down
  • tdf#131454 Colibre & Sukapura: wrong Digital Signature icon with valid Digital Signature
  • tdf#131464 Crash when trying to create an index of Writer in Japanese locale
  • tdf#131509 Italic icon in Spanish should be a “K”, not a “C”
Bugs fixed in 6.4.3 (rc2):
  • tdf#128662 LibreOffice crashed when receiving certain WebDAV error responses
  • tdf#131096 Calc crashes when viewing details of two Statistical functions in Function Wizard
  • tdf#131170 Sheet - Named Ranges and Expressions - Labels... - Define Label Name - Delete NOT WORKING
  • tdf#131380 Crash when opening xlsx file, FILEOPEN
  • tdf#131522 Unable to edit button control's Label in master after MLE => Edit control change
  • tdf#131553 A PPTX with SmartArt shapes crashes Impress
  • tdf#131576 Fields not displayed as expected on Page 2 of Base's Table Wizard
  • tdf#131712 Base EDITING Crash on SQL select command or double click on table with non null float field - mysql native connector (mariadb)
  • tdf#131767 Crash when opening mail merge wizard for attached doc

Versienummer 6.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=6.4.3&lang=nl
Licentietype GPL

+3Qalo

16 april 2020 21:43
Ik heb iets bijzonders ontdekt ten aanzien van de uitwisseling vanuit LibreOffice Calc naar MS Excel: als je een bestand exporteert als .xlsx (Office 2007 t/m 365), en je opent dit bestand in Excel, dan krijg je een foutmelding en het verzoek om het document te "repareren". En je raadt het al: Excel "verneukt" je document, en je zit met een half verminkte spreadsheet.

Nu komt het: sla je je Calc-document eerst op als het oude .xls (Excel 2003 en eerder), vervolgens open je dit .xls-document opnieuw in LibreOffice, en je slaat 'm vervolgens alsnog op als .xlsx, dan opent het document zonder problemen en krijg je deze "reparatieverzoek" niet. Sterker nog: het document opent zonder (zichtbaar?) conversieverlies in MS Office en alles is intact. Zelfs je draaitabellen functioneren nog.

Moraal van het verhaal: als je documenten vanuit LibreOffice uit wil wisselen met mensen die MS Excel gebruiken, sla 'm eerst op als .xls, sluit je document, open het .xls-document opnieuw in LibreOffice, sla het document nu op als .xlsx, en MS Excel piept niet en opent zonder problemen. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 16 april 2020 21:44]

+1mbb

@Qalo17 april 2020 00:21
Maakt het uit of je save as "Office Open XML Spreadsheet (*xlsx)" of als "Office 2007 t/m 365 (.xlsx )" opslaat?
Ik denk dat ie dan stricter de officiële standaard aanhoud?
Wat vanaf office 2013/16 beter ondersteund zou moeten zijn.
+1Qalo

@mbb17 april 2020 14:12
Maakt het uit of je save as "Office Open XML Spreadsheet (*xlsx)" of als "Office 2007 t/m 365 (.xlsx )" opslaat?
Ik denk dat ie dan stricter de officiële standaard aanhoud?
Het antwoord op je vraag is al vermeld in je link. Ik kan daar verder niets aan toevoegen. ;)
Wat vanaf office 2013/16 beter ondersteund zou moeten zijn.
Microsoft kan zoveel betere ondersteuning bieden voor hun eigen OOXML-formaat, maar ik zie liever dat ze werk zouden maken van de ondersteuning voor ODF. Die is namelijk nog steeds zéér beroerd. Sterker nog: Microsoft heeft, sinds ze min-of-meer "gedwongen" zijn dit ook te moeten ondersteunen, dit alleen in de meest rudimentaire vorm gedaan, zodat het opslaan van het ODF-formaat in MS Office nauwelijks een volwaardig document oplevert. Natúúrlijk expres, want stel je voor dat ODF ineens méér gebruikt gaat worden? Of wellicht populair(der) wordt? Of zelfs - uiteindelijk, in de meest slechte scenario voor Microsoft - de de facto standaard zou worden? Dat willen ze niet, want dat betekent inkomstenverlies op hun Officeproducten. Daarom houden ze zo krampachtig vast aan OOXML.

Alle Officepakkettenbouwers doen hun stinkende best om zoveel als mogelijk uitwisselbaar te zijn met MS Office documenten. Micrsoft daarentegen doet geen enkele beweging in omgekeerde richting. En dat zal waarschijnlijk ook nooit gebeuren.
+1Alex3
@Qalo16 april 2020 22:39
Klopt ja. Calc opent .xls zelfs een stuk sneller dan zijn eigen formaat, maar het heeft wel zijn beperkingen, al was het maar de maximale grootte van het sheet.
+1magician2000
@Qalo18 april 2020 01:45
Als je LibreOffice uit wilt wisselen, dan laat je de mensen LibreOffice installeren. En ja, ik weet hoe moeilijk sommige bedrijven daarover doen. Maar dat stopt mij niet om toch LibreOffice te gebruiken. Zelfs al moet ik daarvoor mijn eigen laptop meenemen.

Overigens lever ik documenten over het algemeen enkel als PDF bestand op.
0Rolfie
@magician200018 april 2020 10:25
Dus je gebruikt zakelijke documenten op je privé laptop? Security technisch niet erg optimaal.
0magician2000
@Rolfie20 april 2020 02:14
Je hebt daar een punt. Echter, de zakelijke documenten waarmee ik dat doe zijn in zekere zin "irrelevant". Daarmee bedoel ik die geen informatie bevatten die iemand schade zou kunnen toebrengen. Bestandsuitwisseling met USB dus ook geen exposure op het netwerk. Ook thuis niet op het netwerk, dus ook daar een zeer beperkt risico.

Daarnaast, de security op mijn eigen laptop doet zeker niet onder voor de security op vele bedrijfsnetwerken.

Hopelijk stelt het je gerust dat ik me bewust ben van waar ik mee bezig ben.
0mrooie
@Qalo17 april 2020 07:27
Je kan dit bestand ook gewoon in windows wijzigen van .xls naar .xlsx ipv opnieuw openen etc.
Of kan windows hier nog steeds niet mee omgaan als je een extentie wijzigt in de verkenner..
+1Alex3
@mrooie17 april 2020 13:14
Dat helpt niet; .xls en .xlsx hebben een verschillende structuur. Maar Calc raakt niet in de war als de extensie niet klopt.
0mrooie
@Alex317 april 2020 15:14
Dus eigenlijk blijft Office een rot product :’)
0Qalo

@mrooie17 april 2020 14:17
Dat opnieuw openen doe ik expres, om er zeker van te zijn dat er geen "ODF-sporen" achterblijven waarop MS Office van "over-zijn-nek" zou kunnen gaan. Vandaar dat ik die extra stap geef.

En een extensie wijzigen van .xls naar .xlsx: nooit geprobeerd. Maar ik denk ook niet dat dit zomaar werkt, simpelweg omdat beide bestandsformaten in structuur ook anders zijn. Probeer het eens, zou ik zeggen? Open vervolgens het document in MS Office, en zie wat er gebeurt?

Ik kan het op dit moment zelf niet testen, want ik zit nu in Linux te rammelen. Maar als je wilt, geef je bevindingen even. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 17 april 2020 14:17]

+1Jazco2nd
16 april 2020 22:26
Sja, ik was graag een fan van LibreOffice geworden. Heb een bash script gevonden en geüpdate om alle Microsoft lettertypes te installeren. Maar zelfs met Calibri in LibreOffice ziet een Word document er anders uit. Het is echt Calibri, maar lijkt een beetje op Arial Black..

ik ga morgen nog vanuit Word en vanuit LibreOffice een PDF maken en kijken of ze verschillen.

Anders toch maar eens uitzoeken of je Office icm Wine goed werkend kan krijgen. Misschien is er zelfs een Docker container voor. Kan niet wachten tot Microsoft Office voor Linux uitbrengt.
+1Magic Power
@Jazco2nd16 april 2020 23:28
Heb een bash script gevonden en geüpdate om alle Microsoft lettertypes te installeren.
Ofwel tik in console: sudo apt install ttf-mscorefonts-installer, of klik op je package manager en zoek op Microsoft, en klik op Install bij 'Ttf-mscorefonts-installer'. Krijg je deze:

Andale Mono
Arial Black
Arial (Bold, Italic, Bold Italic)
Comic Sans MS (Bold)
Courier New (Bold, Italic, Bold Italic)
Georgia (Bold, Italic, Bold Italic)
Impact
Times New Roman (Bold, Italic, Bold Italic)
Trebuchet (Bold, Italic, Bold Italic)
Verdana (Bold, Italic, Bold Italic)
Webdings
+1Jazco2nd
@Magic Power16 april 2020 23:37
Dat zijn de hele oude MS fonts. Dan mis je de fonts die de afgelopen 10 jaar worden gebruikt. Die kan je alleen installeren via de MS PowerPoint Viewer for Linux die Microsoft van hun site heeft verwijderd. Dit script installeert jouw fonts, Segoeui én trekt PowerPoint Viewer tijdelijk binnen (via WebArchive) om de actuele fonts te installeren en verwijderd het weer:

https://github.com/zilexa...lob/master/officefonts.sh

Dit is inmiddels onderdeel van mijn post-install script nadat ik Ubuntu Budgie installeer.

Maar zoals ik al aangaf zijn de fonts het probleem niet. Dezelfde fonts zien er gewoon anders uit op het scherm in LibreOffice. Dat maakt het al gauw een no go voor mij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 16 april 2020 23:46]

+2Tweaker626
@Jazco2nd17 april 2020 14:19
Fonts installeren in Linux is erg eenvoudig; simpelweg in een map kopieëren.
In Ubuntu is dat in je /home/ map: /.fonts (let op de punt!)
Wil je het systeembreed (dus niet alleen voor jou):
/usr/share/fonts/
Daarna even rebooten.

Je kunt zoveel mappen met fonts aanmaken als je wilt. Ook kun je zo eenvoudig je legaal verkregen Win fonts kopieëren naar Linux.
Zelf heb ik een map met een paar honderd fonts die ik bij elke Linux install meeneem.

Als vervanger voor Calibri kun je Carlito gebruiken. Staat in de standaard Ubuntu repo's, samen met nog een paar Win font vervangers (meeste beginnen met een C, dus makkelijk te vinden). Auto vervangen kun je ook in LO instellen.
Carlito is metric-compatible with Calibri font. Carlito comes in regular, bold,
italic, and bold italic. The family covers Latin-Greek-Cyrillic (not a
complete set, though) with about 2,000 glyphs. It has the same character
coverage as Calibri. This font is sans-serif typeface family based on Lato.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tweaker626 op 17 april 2020 16:06]

0Jazco2nd
@Tweaker62617 april 2020 15:05
Zie mijn script, dubbelklikken en klaar. Das nog veel eenvoudiger :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 17 april 2020 15:06]

+1Alex3
@Jazco2nd17 april 2020 13:25
Liberation Sans heeft dezelfde metriek als Arial, maar valt anders dan Arial onder de SIL Open Font License. F11 typen en dan van Standaard het lettertype aanpassen.
0Jazco2nd
@Alex317 april 2020 13:57
ook dat heb ik al gedaan. Gebruik standaard Calibri in alle LibreOffice apps.

Het probleem is dus niet het het gewenste lettertype, maar dat dat er simpelweg anders uitziet. Het wordt anders gerendered ofzo.

Daarnaast gaat uitlijning met spatie/tabs/marges ook niet altijd lekker als je een (in Word 2016 opgeslagen) .odt opent in LibreOffice.
+1Qalo

@Jazco2nd17 april 2020 14:27
Kan niet wachten tot Microsoft Office voor Linux uitbrengt.
Dat zou mooi zijn, maar ik zie het niet gebeuren. TENZIJ Microsoft hiertoe door de omstandigheden gedwongen wordt, of omdat het absolute voordeel voor hen oplevert. Maar beide opties kan ik me niet voorstellen dat die zich (op korte termijn) doen gelden.

Komt nog eens bij dat Linux op de desktop een lage userbase kent (gemiddeld rond de 1,5% wereldwijd), dus ik verwacht niet dat ze er heel veel moeite voor gaan doen. En nee, Office Online vind ik geen volwaardig product. MS Office online zoals die nu is, is zéér gelimiteerd qua functies, en je kunt er weinig mee als je een document wil maken die nét iets complexer is dan een doorsnee, rechtoe-rechtaan documentje.

Wat ik liever zie: 100% ondersteuning en uitwisselbaarheid met ODF. Of eigenlijk nog idealer: OOXML helemaal opgeven en óók met de ODF-standaard gaan werken. Dus .docx, .xlsx etc. uitfaseren ten behoeve van .odt, .ods etc. In dat geval kan iedereen zijn eigen kantoorpakket naar keuze gebruiken, in plaats van constant afhankelijk te blijven van MS Office. Ik vind dat echt waardeloos. Keuzevrijheid is - voor mij althans - een hoog goed.

MS Office is - en dat moet ik gewoon toegeven - prima kantoorsoftware. Maar die document lock-in, dáár word ik tureluurs van!

