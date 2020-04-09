Het team achter CockroachDB heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 19.2.5 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen biedt, dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. Wie wellicht verbaasd opkijkt van het versienummer, kan in deze blog de achtergrondinformatie terugvinden over deze verandering. De beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New in v19.2.5



Security updates Non-licensed users are now able to add more principals to the special superuser role/group admin. Creation of additional roles is still a licensed feature. #45395 SQL language changes The SQL:2008 syntax OFFSET <x> ROWS and FETCH FIRST <y> ROWS ONLY now accepts parameter values. #45166

It is now possible to use GRANT and REVOKE to add users to the admin role without a valid license. This change aims to enable use of the Admin UI and other privileged features without a license. #45395 Command-line changes cockroach debug zip now includes secondary log files (e.g., the RocksDB logs) in the main log directory. Log files in alternate log directories, if different from the main log directory, are not included. #45202

cockroach debug zip now displays its progress differently on the terminal. #45207

cockroach debug zip now properly supports special characters in database and table names. #45207

cockroach debug zip will now apply the --timeout parameters to the SQL queries it performs. Previously, there was no timeout, which could cause cockroach debug zip to hang. #45207

cockroach debug zip is now able to tolerate more forms of cluster unavailability. In case system ranges are unavailable, we recommend running cockroach debug zip on each node's address, to maximize useful data collection. #45207

The debug.zip file generated by cockroach debug zip now contains hex a representation of the marshaled jobs payload, progress, and table descriptors. #46040 Admin UI changes The "Log file list" endpoint now includes secondary log files (e.g., the RocksDB logs) in the main log directory. Log files in alternate log directories, if different from the main log directory, are not included. #45202 Bug fixes Fixed a "cannot map variable" error that could occur in rare cases involving joins. #44859

Fixed a bug where DROP INDEX jobs waiting for GC TTL might be erroneously deleted early. Usually a DROP INDEX job would appear as "waiting for GC TTL" to indicate that the data was still on disk. However, this bug might have caused the job to be deleted before the data was actually removed from disk. #44873

Fixed occasional "concurrent map write" crash. #44874

Previously, CockroachDB would return an internal error when a substring function with non-INT8 start and length arguments was executed with the vectorized execution engine. This is now fixed. #44902

Fixed incorrect deduplication of impure expressions (e.g., gen_random_uuid) in projections and default values. #44915

Previously, CockroachDB could return an internal error on the queries that return INT columns when the default integer size has been changed. This is now fixed. #44980

Previously, CockroachDB would return an internal error when a merge join operation was performed with the vectorized execution engine in the case when two sides of the join had comparable but different types in the equality columns (e.g., INT2 on the left and INT4 on the right). This is now fixed. #45032

Previously, CockroachDB could crash when running EXPLAIN (VEC) in some edge cases. Now, an internal error is returned instead. #45004

Fixed an internal error that could occur when NULLIF was called with one null argument. #45390

Some vectorized execution plans that used lookup joins with DECIMALs would previously return incorrect results. This is now fixed. #45548

AbortSpan records are now cleaned up more aggressively when it is known to be safe. #45553

It is now possible to create inverted indexes on columns whose names are mixed-case. #45660

Fixed a bug causing distributed deadlock detection between transactions to stall and fail to resolve a deadlock. #45664

Fixed a bug where large ranges with slow send rates would hit the timeout in several storage system queues by making the timeout dynamic based on the current rate limit and the size of the data being sent. This affects several storage system queues: the Raft snapshot queue, the replication queue, and the merge queue. #44952

Previously, drivers that did not truncate trailing zeroes for decimals in the binary format end up having inaccuracies of up to 10^4 during the decode step. Trailing zeroes are now truncated as appropriate. This fixes known incorrect decoding cases with Postgrex in Elixir. #45670

Range garbage collection will now trigger based on a large abort span, adding defense-in-depth against ranges growing large and eventually unstable. #45744

Previously, an internal error could occur in CockroachDB when executing queries that contained unordered synchronizers with the vectorized execution engine. This is now fixed. #45739

Previously, CockroachDB would crash when using a window function with the RANGE mode of framing an offset PRECEDING or offset FOLLOWING boundary where the single column in an ORDER BY clause was also in the PARTITION BY clause. This is now fixed. #45805

Previously, CockroachDB could crash when computing window functions with the RANGE mode of framing when one of the bounds was either offset PRECEDING or offset FOLLOWING and there were NULL values in the single column of an ORDER BY clause. Additionally, RANGE mode bounds 0 PRECEDING and 0 FOLLOWING could have been handled incorrectly. This is now fixed. #45805

When considering if a job should be orphaned, CockroachDB used to take the conservative approach when a descriptor ID pointing to non-existent descriptor was found. This caused jobs to hang and be garbage collected. We now disregard these IDs when considering if a job still has work to do. #45895

The --set parameter for cockroach sql and cockroach demo is now able to properly override all client-side options, as advertised. #46130 Expected errors from the vectorized execution engine are no longer mistakenly annotated as unexpected errors. #46092 Performance improvements Execution plans are now faster in some cases that involve IN/NOT IN with an empty tuple, or = ANY with an empty array. #45213

Improved the selectivity estimation of some predicates containing OR, leading to better plan selection by the optimizer, in some cases. #45972

Improved cardinality estimation in the optimizer for relations with a small number of rows. This may lead to the optimizer choosing a better query plan. #45972 Contributors

This release includes 36 merged PRs by 15 authors.