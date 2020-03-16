Enkele dagen geleden is de final release van Darktable versie 3.0.1 verschenen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

The Big Ones A new color assessment mode is introduced into the darkroom. This mode is designed to ensure proper color perception based on ICC recommended (ISO 12646:2008) colour proofing conditions.

It is now possible to resize the left and right panels directly with the mouse. The positions of each one is remembered for each views’ layout.

Add a focus peaking mode in the lighttable and darkroom. The default key to toggle this mode is Ctrl + Shift + F

+ + The wavelet denoise profile has a new Y0U0V0 mode. This new mode makes it possible to denoise the chroma and luma noise in a single instance. New Features And Changes Add darkroom loading screen.

Make modules labels a bit smaller for better UI consistency.

Add small rectangle around the angle display when using the straightening tool for better visibility.

Ensure the different views layout are recorded. Many views (and mode like lighttable’s culling or darkroom’s color assessment), can have the filmstrip or timeline bottom widgets, we record the exact layout for each view and mode.

Add tool tips on module in history.

Add support for applying back the last added key-word with a simple key short-cut. Default short-cut is Alt + T .

+ . Add wide-gamut HLG/PQ based color space P3 and Rec2020.

Add custom borders support in framing module.

Add standard variables support in watermark module.

Allow the same short-cuts to be defined by different modules. This makes it possible to have the filmstrip using the same short-cuts to set stars as the lighttable.

Add log editing support for the L, R, G, B, C, g blending modes. This gives more control on the dark pixels.

Define many new accels for most of the sliders to allow more control using the keyboard.

The images operations modules has been extended to support copying, replacing and merging metadata.

Better visibility for the zoomed image part in the navigation widget.

Revert to smooth mode (was default in 2.6) in color zone module.

It is now possible to resize the collect module windows with Ctrl +Scroll.

+Scroll. Add support for compressed LUT (.gmz) in the 3D LUT module.

Use a more natural folder order in the collect module, the latest folder are now listed first.

Module search in darkroom is now case-insensitive. Bug fixes All valid LUT files are displayed in file selector.

Fix straightening in crop and rotate module when flip is applied.

The ellipse and gradient masks can now be manipulated when the crop and rotate flip is activated.

Fix style editing from lighttable. The modules list was empty due to an error in SQL statement.

Make clicking on group icon easier. The active zone around the group icon was too small.

Make sure no more than 64 spots are added in spot removal module and display a message when the limit is reached.

Delay histogram display until the image is fully loaded and so the corresponding histogram is ready. Darktable was displaying the previously computed histogram for a short period of time.

Properly update the XMP when doing undo/redo actions.

Fix discrepancies between the SSE/OpenCL local Laplacian code paths.

Better performance for tone equalizer’s guided filter.

Exports should now better respect the final dimensions requested.

Fix issues with brush opacity handling.

Better performance for computing the aspect ratio.

Fix importing of duplicates on Windows.

Better visibility of tone curve grid on Grey theme.

Better accuracy for the keystone OSD lines.

Better performance and accuracy improvements for the waveform histogram.

Some HiDPI fixes in icons.

The Facebook, Google Photo and Flickr export storage have been removed as not supported anymore due to deep changes in the provider making it very hard to fix.

Fix brush OSD when in zoom mode. The brushes are now keeping thin lines.

Fix watermark blurring when using rotation.

Fix using apostrophe in meta-data.

Fix time-line display reporting 61 minutes per hour.

Remove wrong presets in RGB-curve module.

Fix some duplicate pipe recomputation. White Balance Presets Canon EOS 77D

Canon EOS 9000D

Nikon COOLPIX P1000

Panasonic DC-GH5 Noise Profiles Canon EOS-1Ds

Fujifilm X-H1

Fujifilm X-T30

Olympus E-510

Panasonic DC-GH5

Sony ILCE-6600

Sony ILCE-7RM4

Sony ILCE-9