Software-update: VMware Workstation Pro 15.5.2

VMWare Workstation logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 15.5.2 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij voor het ene of het andere OS moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 275 euro. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen VMWare in versie 15.5.2 heeft doorgevoerd:

This release of VMware Workstation Pro addresses the following issues:

  • Workstation 15.5.2 Pro addresses a use-after-free vulnerability in vmnetdhcp. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2020-3947 to this issue. For more information, see VMSA-2020-0004.
  • Workstation 15.5.2 Pro addresses a local privilege escalation vulnerability in Cortado Thinprint. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2020-3948 to this issue. For more information, see VMSA-2020-0004.
  • Workstation 15.5.2 Pro addresses a privilege escalation vulnerability. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5543 to this issue. For more information, see VMSA-2020-0004.

Versienummer 15.5.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows Server 2016
Website VMware
Download https://my.vmware.com/web/vmware/info/slug/desktop_end_user_computing/vmware_workstation_pro/15_0
Bestandsgroottes 511,24MB - 541,97MB
Licentietype Betaald

Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

13-03-2020 • 12:27

Bron: VMware

Update-historie

Reacties (2)

0Bedenker
13 maart 2020 13:39
Het is al een tijd geleden dat ik een VM-ware workstation heb aangeraakt...

Op het ogenblik doe ik veel met Hyper-V en VirtualBox.
Wat zouden goede redenen zijn om toch nog eens VM-ware workstation te proberen?
0fantafriday
@Bedenker13 maart 2020 13:51
auto-install en vCenter integratie.
