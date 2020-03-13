VMware heeft versie 15.5.2 Workstation Player uitgebracht. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Ook de virtual machines van Microsoft Virtual PC en Symantec LiveState Recovery-disks worden ondersteund. Daarnaast kunnen verschillende voorgeïnstalleerde virtual machines via deze pagina worden binnengehaald, zoals Debian, Ubuntu en Fedora. In versie 15.5.2 zijn de volgende beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.

This release of VMware Workstation Player addresses the following issues: Workstation 15.5.2 Player addresses a use-after-free vulnerability in vmnetdhcp. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2020-3947 to this issue. For more information, see VMSA-2020-0004.

Workstation 15.5.2 Player addresses a local privilege escalation vulnerability in Cortado Thinprint. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2020-3948 to this issue. For more information, see VMSA-2020-0004.

Workstation 15.5.2 Player addresses a privilege escalation vulnerability. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5543 to this issue. For more information, see VMSA-2020-0004.