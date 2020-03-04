Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ScreenToGif 2.22

ScreenToGif logo (79 pix)Versie 2.22 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met dezeopensource applicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam kunnen worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of filmbestand. Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en met grote regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new?
  • It's more apparent that a new update is available.
  • Added an updater, which automatically downloads and installs new updates (optional), even for portable releases.
  • You can now manage the presets of the encoding parameters of FFmpeg for Gif and Apng too.
Bug fixes:
  • The DirectX capture method was crashing in some machines when trying to record with the cursor visible.
  • The installer was crashing when the user had no .Net Framework 4.7.2 or newer.
  • When inserting a new media into an existing project, the app was saving the state to the action stack twice, which caused a crash when trying to undo twice.
  • When exporting as images, the app was not resolving the date/time format of the filename.
  • The text of 'Help' button was missing.

Versienummer 2.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ScreenToGif
Download https://www.screentogif.com
Bestandsgrootte 3,01MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

