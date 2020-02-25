Versie 15.3 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In versie 15 zien we onder meer verbeteringen in de geluidskwaliteit, is het eenvoudiger gemaakt om het updatebeleid aan te passen en is ondersteuning voor Windows 10 1909 toegevoegd. In versie 15.3 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:

New features: You can now remove a participant from a chat conversation. Bug fixes: Fixed a bug for TeamViewer Printing that prevented showing an error message when the activation failed in a connection to a non-supported operating system version.

Fixed a bug for account login that caused the account to automatically sign off even though "Keep me signed in" was enabled.

Fixed a bug that increased memory usage due to failing DNS.

Fixed a bug that prevented the full-screen option in advanced properties menu of the Computers & Contacts list to work correctly for a selected device.

Fixed a bug within a session that caused the session to be closed after five minutes for an additionally added participant.

Fixed a bug within a session that allowed mouse actions to be processed while remote input was disabled.