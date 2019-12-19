Versie 5.4.2 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik kan op jaarbasis worden afgerekend, of meteen voor een periode van zes jaar wat het totale kostenplaatje lager maakt. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

5.4.2 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed some minor bugs. 4.1.0 (iOS) New Features Local cursor in touchpad mode.

Disable auto-lock. Fixed Bugs Fixed crashes. Other Changes Language taken from iOS language setting 5.4.1 (macOS) Fixed Bugs Addressed "desk_rt_ipc_error" issue

Fixed crash on incoming chat message

Installation process has been improved

System language autodetect issue is fixed

Fixed display of client name in recent sessions list

Fixed indicator of remote displays

Fixed mouse cursor shape when using remote Windows

Now it's possible to miniaturize Accept window into Dock 5.3.6 (Android) Fixed Bugs Fixed crash 5.3.4 (Android) Fixed Bugs Improved controls via remote control

AnyDesk is now reachable right after boot

Fixed terminating the app

Fixed long press on special keys

Fixed chinese language selection

Minor improvements and fixes 5.4.0 (macOS) New Features Implemented screen privacy feature.

Enabling privacy mode during a session will disable the monitor on the remote side so the screen contents are hidden for anyone with physical access to the remote device. Interference/computer interaction attempt from the remote side will be prevented automatically by locking the screen.

Enabling privacy mode during a session will disable the monitor on the remote side so the screen contents are hidden for anyone with physical access to the remote device. Interference/computer interaction attempt from the remote side will be prevented automatically by locking the screen. Blocking remote input.

Mouse and keyboard input can now blocked for the computer being controlled

Mouse and keyboard input can now blocked for the computer being controlled Automatic Screen lock when remote session ended Fixed Bugs Improved application responsiveness

Fixed bug when 2 AnyDesk were opened on user login

Minor UI layout fixes

Improved color transfer

Stability improvements

Fixed crash when typing into address bar 5.5.1 (Linux) Added features Privacy indicator in the statusbar to always reflect privacy status

Privacy will try to disable the screensaver to avoid failing

Added unattended access priviledges in the security settings which can override the standart permissions if connected via unattended access Fixed Bugs Privacy will attempt to re-initialize if failed

Privacy will now fail if some other tools tamper with gamma (e.g. redshift)

Fixed sometimes input not beeing blocked in privacy as well as sometimes not beeing unblocked on privacy end

Fixed wrong permissions in the backend

Minor bugfixes in the filetransfer

Fixed a wrong error message when registering an alias that is too long

Fixed an issue where the recording path could not be set

Fixed a bug that the decimal point on the numpad was not transmitted correctly

Fixed a deadlock that could occur on the backend side if text was input too fast from the frontend

Several minor bugfixes Other Changes Refactored privacy to match windows behaviour