Software-update: AnyDesk 5.4.2

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 5.4.2 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik kan op jaarbasis worden afgerekend, of meteen voor een periode van zes jaar wat het totale kostenplaatje lager maakt. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

5.4.2 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed some minor bugs.

4.1.0 (iOS)

New Features
  • Local cursor in touchpad mode.
  • Disable auto-lock.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed crashes.
Other Changes
  • Language taken from iOS language setting

5.4.1 (macOS)

Fixed Bugs
  • Addressed "desk_rt_ipc_error" issue
  • Fixed crash on incoming chat message
  • Installation process has been improved
  • System language autodetect issue is fixed
  • Fixed display of client name in recent sessions list
  • Fixed indicator of remote displays
  • Fixed mouse cursor shape when using remote Windows
  • Now it's possible to miniaturize Accept window into Dock

5.3.6 (Android)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed crash

5.3.4 (Android)

Fixed Bugs
  • Improved controls via remote control
  • AnyDesk is now reachable right after boot
  • Fixed terminating the app
  • Fixed long press on special keys
  • Fixed chinese language selection
  • Minor improvements and fixes

5.4.0 (macOS)

New Features
  • Implemented screen privacy feature.
    Enabling privacy mode during a session will disable the monitor on the remote side so the screen contents are hidden for anyone with physical access to the remote device. Interference/computer interaction attempt from the remote side will be prevented automatically by locking the screen.
  • Blocking remote input.
    Mouse and keyboard input can now blocked for the computer being controlled
  • Automatic Screen lock when remote session ended
Fixed Bugs
  • Improved application responsiveness
  • Fixed bug when 2 AnyDesk were opened on user login
  • Minor UI layout fixes
  • Improved color transfer
  • Stability improvements
  • Fixed crash when typing into address bar

5.5.1 (Linux)

Added features
  • Privacy indicator in the statusbar to always reflect privacy status
  • Privacy will try to disable the screensaver to avoid failing
  • Added unattended access priviledges in the security settings which can override the standart permissions if connected via unattended access
Fixed Bugs
  • Privacy will attempt to re-initialize if failed
  • Privacy will now fail if some other tools tamper with gamma (e.g. redshift)
  • Fixed sometimes input not beeing blocked in privacy as well as sometimes not beeing unblocked on privacy end
  • Fixed wrong permissions in the backend
  • Minor bugfixes in the filetransfer
  • Fixed a wrong error message when registering an alias that is too long
  • Fixed an issue where the recording path could not be set
  • Fixed a bug that the decimal point on the numpad was not transmitted correctly
  • Fixed a deadlock that could occur on the backend side if text was input too fast from the frontend
  • Several minor bugfixes
Other Changes
  • Refactored privacy to match windows behaviour

Versienummer 5.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Bestandsgrootte 3,01MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

19-12-2019 • 15:57

19-12-2019 • 15:57

Bron: AnyDesk

