Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.89 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 11.85. Sinds versie 11.85 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.89
Changes in version 11.88
- Added support for Exif 2.32 for XMP
- Recognize the HIF file extension
- Improved verbose output for QuickTime iref items
- Patched to use same byte ordering as IFD0 by default when creating new GPS metadata in Canon CR3 files
- Patched to add missing newline that could occur in XMP with the API Compact Shorthand option
Changes in version 11.87
- Added write support for new Google depth-map XMP tags
- Added config_files/depthmap.config to the distribution
- Added minor error when attempting to write FFF images due to incompatibility with Hasselblad Phocus software
- Patched to avoid "Invalid iloc offset size" error when writing some QuickTime-based files
- Fixed incorrect ColumnCount for CSV files
- Fixed various spelling errors (thanks Jens Schleusener)
- Fixed bug writing QuickTime:Rotation in HEIC files
Changes in version 11.86
- Added read support for CSV files
- Added "--" option to indicate the end of options
- Added ability to read/write/copy/delete the JPEG trailer as a block
- Added new Olympus CameraType and LensType values (thanks LibRaw)
- Decode a few more FujiFilm tags
- Enhanced -fast option (API FastScan) to bypass PNG CRC validation when writing
- Added support for DNG version 1.5
- Added config_files/acdsee.config to the full distribution (thanks StarGeek)
- Added a new Sony LensType (thanks Jos Roost and LibRaw)
- Decode two more bits from Nikon LensType (thanks LibRaw)
- Decode QuickTime MovieFragmentSequence
- Patched HEIC writer to add missing iref box if necessary
- Fixed typo in a Canon LensType value
- API Changes:
- Patched ImageInfo() to recognize a stringified object as a file name