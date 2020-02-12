Adobe heeft versie 2020.006.20034 van Acrobat Reader DC uitgebracht. Acrobat Reader DC bestaat uit het commerciële pakket om pdf-documenten te creëren en de gratis Reader om ze te kunnen lezen. Met Reader is het overigens ook mogelijk om via een onlinetool eenvoudige pdf-documenten te maken. Versie 2020.006.20034 wordt door Adobe als een planned update aangeduid en brengt de volgende verbeteringen:
Security bulletin
Installer Mac
- This release provides mitigations for vulnerabilities described in the corresponding security bulletins of Reader and Acrobat.
PDFMaker
- 4275028: Acrobat installation failed on MAC with error Exit Code: 7. Installer hangs at “Running Package Scripts” due to invalid sudoers
Combine
- 4269476: Conversion of Emails to PDF from Outlook is slow
- 4288576: Missing Images when converting Excel to PDF
- 4289963: Run time error encounters while converting shared Office files from Acrobat ribbon on MAC
Web Capture
- 4288516: Acrobat DC takes a long time to combine images to PDF on Mac Mojave
Collaboration
- 4285718: Fail to create PDF from Web Page when the html file name contains special GB18030 characters.
Performance
- 4288838: Performance improvements in CEF on switching between Comment app and context board
Outlook Plugin
- 4290215: Hang observed while opening/saving PDF files
Send for Signature
- 4289081: Outlook hangs on composing new mail, if network proxies set and Adobe Document Cloud add-in enabled in Outlook
3D
- 4289079: Send for Signature workflow fails if there are special characters in message subject/body
Forms
- 4282167: Acrobat crashes on inserting 3D media via Tools->Rich Media
Pages App
- 4291463: Changing a value in a Reader Extended Form gives a “Software Failure”
- 4290491: JavaScript method “xfa.host.pageDown();” fails
Annotations
- 4286806: Organize Pages Split Pages 50 MB hard limit is insufficient for customers who need larger file splits
Create PDF
- 4283933: Acrobat on MAC drops the rich text information from the annotations
Viewer
CEF Infra
- 4280380: Default Page Display Settings don’t work if the same settings are set under the Accessibility preferences as well
- *4288212: Hang occurring because of synchronous EFS request in BHCore::GetTheTrackSendEndPoint