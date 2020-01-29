Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreOffice 6.4.0

LibreOffice 6.0 logo (80 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 6.4 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 6.4 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Impress en Calc wanneer bij het openen en opslaan van documenten en is de comptabiliteit van Microsoft Office-documenten verder verbeterd. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 6.3.0 zijn aangebracht:

General
  • Application icons have been added to document thumbnails inside the Start Center, making it easier to recognise the different types of documents.
  • A QR Code generator has been added to the suite, making it easy to add QR codes – that can be read by mobile devices – to documents.
  • Hyperlink context menus have been unified throughout the suite, and now provide the following menu entries: Open Hyperlink, Edit Hyperlink, Copy Hyperlink Location and Remove Hyperlink.
  • The new Automatic Redaction feature lets your hide classified or sensitive data in a document based on text or regular expression matches.
  • The help system provides faster and more precise search results, while many help pages have localized screenshots for a better user experience.
Writer
  • A Table panel has been added to the Sidebar.
  • Comments can now be marked as resolved. In addition, it’s now possible to add comments to images and charts inside text documents.
  • Cutting, copying and pasting of tables has been improved, with a new Paste Special menu option “Paste as Nested Table”.
Calc
  • Spreadsheets can be exported into a single PDF page, to get an overview of all content without it being spread over multiple pages.
Impress & Draw
  • In the Shape menu, a new option called Consolidate Text combines multiple selected text boxes into a single one. This is useful if you’re importing a PDF and the text content is split across many boxes.
LibreOffice Online
  • In Writer, table properties can be easily modified from the sidebar, and the document Table of Contents can be fully managed by users.
  • In Calc, the Function Wizard is now offering full features, and a wide range of options for selected charts has been added to the spreadsheet sidebar.

Versienummer 6.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=6.4.0&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 339,50MB
Licentietype GPL

0Uruk-Hai
29 januari 2020 17:47
Ik werk op mijn laptop met Linux en moest hier gisteren op terug grijpen omdat ik van een Word document in WPS Writer ineens alle kopteksten miste. Echt een gek gezicht, allemaal van die ingekorte documenten in beeld. Dat document was met Word gemaakt. Ik was blij dat ik kon terug vallen op Libre Office Writer, want die deed de pagina weergave wel goed.
0Qalo

29 januari 2020 17:51
LibreOffice blijft zich toch wel ontwikkelen, hoor. Alweer versie 6.4 van dit schitterende, open source én gratis kantoorpakket. Zoveel moois voor nop! Het kan niet op!

Voor mij is LibreOffice de enige "MS Office killer", ondanks dat er altijd veel commentaar is geweest op het uiterlijk. Maar qua uitwisselbaarheid met de standaard documenten van MS Office is LibreOffice, zover ik dat heb gezien, altijd nét iets beter geweest dan andere kantoorpakketten zoals Softmaker Office/FreeOffice (zelfde maker), WPS Office en nog een aantal andere spelers in kantoorpakketten-land.

Hun claim:
LibreOffice offers the strongest compatibility in the office suite arena, starting from native support for the Open Document Format (ODF) – with superior security and interoperability features over proprietary formats – to almost perfect support for DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files. In addition, LibreOffice includes filters for many legacy document formats, and as such is the best interoperability tool in the market.
Die claim maken ze waar. In tegenstelling tot eerder genoemde kantoorpakketten. De "misleiding" zit 'm in het feit dat WPS Office en Softmaker Office qua uiterlijk héél sterk doet denken aan MS Office (zelfs de kleuren zijn hetzelfde met die van MS Office), maar dat deze pakketten écht niet beter zijn dan LibreOffice. Sterker nog: bij complexe documenten doet LibreOffice het vaak, en meestal eigenlijk, beter dan WPS en Softmaker Office. Let op: dit is uit eigen ervaringen, concluderend uit testen die ik afgelopen jaar zelf heb gedaan met deze pakketten.

En het zou ook gek zijn als WPS en Softmaker Office DOCX, XLSX en PPTX "beter" zouden renderen dan LibreOffice. Want zij hebben dezelfde werkset als het gaat om het ontleden van deze documentformaten. Maar WPS Office en Softmaker Office gaan er prat op dat ze 100% uitwisselbaar zijn met MS Office, maar dat is uit mijn eigen testen en ervaringen niet gebleken. LibreOffice kwam er altijd als beste uit.

Zijn ze 100% "on-par" als het gaat om DOCX, XLSX en PPTX-bestanden? Nee, dat niet. Maar 95% halen ze zéker.

Recentelijk heb ik LibreOffice nog even getest op een rapportageformulier met besturingselementen, die ik in MS Word 2016 heb gemaakt. Alle besturingselementen werden keurig overgenomen, alleen de vierkante tickboxes werden weergegeven als doodgewone vierkantjes zonder functie. Verder was alleen het lettertype van de uitrolmenuutjes niet overgenomen, maar waren op de standaard lettertypes ingesteld. Eén simpele handeling loste dit op. En voor de rest deed alles in het document het één-op-één, zonder gekke verspringingen etc. In een eerdere test op zowel WPS Office als Softmaker Office gingen in een vergelijkbaar document met besturingselementen deze zwaar de mist in, en werden de besturingselementen zelfs helemaal niet getoond; ze waren er gewoon uit gehaald bij het openen van het document!

LibreOffice wordt bij elke release beter. Ja, er moeten nog wat bugs geplet worden, maar geen enkele softwarepakket is vrij van bugs. En je moest eens weten hoeveel "puincode" er inmiddels uit gesloopt is. Het heeft bijna een groottereductie van 50% opgeleverd. Dus kun je nagaan.

Ik ben een zéér tevreden LibreOffice gebruiker. Ik ben bevoorrecht dat ik er ook dagelijks mee mag werken, naast MS Office. En omdat ik er dagelijks mee mag werken kan ik uiteraard ook LibreOffice testen op functionaliteit en - als die er zijn - bugs. Vind ik er één, dan meld ik dat zo snel als mogelijk. Want ik wil dat ze slagen met LibreOffice als hét alternatief op MS Office.

O ja... nog even terugkomend op het uiterlijk: ik vind er niks mis mee. Zowel onder Windows als onder Linux vind ik het er zéér mooi uitzien. Het is een kwestie van smaak, maar voor mij is het een lust voor het oog. Zie hier wederom wat screenshots (LibreOffice 6.3 onder Xubuntu in dit geval):Tot zover.... :)

