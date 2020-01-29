De Document Foundation heeft versie 6.4 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 6.4 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Impress en Calc wanneer bij het openen en opslaan van documenten en is de comptabiliteit van Microsoft Office-documenten verder verbeterd. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 6.3.0 zijn aangebracht:
General
Writer
- Application icons have been added to document thumbnails inside the Start Center, making it easier to recognise the different types of documents.
- A QR Code generator has been added to the suite, making it easy to add QR codes – that can be read by mobile devices – to documents.
- Hyperlink context menus have been unified throughout the suite, and now provide the following menu entries: Open Hyperlink, Edit Hyperlink, Copy Hyperlink Location and Remove Hyperlink.
- The new Automatic Redaction feature lets your hide classified or sensitive data in a document based on text or regular expression matches.
- The help system provides faster and more precise search results, while many help pages have localized screenshots for a better user experience.
Calc
- A Table panel has been added to the Sidebar.
- Comments can now be marked as resolved. In addition, it’s now possible to add comments to images and charts inside text documents.
- Cutting, copying and pasting of tables has been improved, with a new Paste Special menu option “Paste as Nested Table”.
Impress & Draw
- Spreadsheets can be exported into a single PDF page, to get an overview of all content without it being spread over multiple pages.
LibreOffice Online
- In the Shape menu, a new option called Consolidate Text combines multiple selected text boxes into a single one. This is useful if you’re importing a PDF and the text content is split across many boxes.
- In Writer, table properties can be easily modified from the sidebar, and the document Table of Contents can be fully managed by users.
- In Calc, the Function Wizard is now offering full features, and a wide range of options for selected charts has been added to the spreadsheet sidebar.