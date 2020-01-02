Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 42 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- mkvmerge: added an option for creating byte-identical files:
--deterministic <seed>. Part of the implementation of #2698.
- mkvmerge: Matroska reader: mkvmerge will remove the
icpfatom headers if
they’re present in frames read from Matroska files. Implements #2692.
- mkvmerge: MP4 reader: ALAC tracks: the number of channels, sampling
frequency and bit depth are now taken from the bitstream in order to fix
bogus values on the container level. Implements #2714.
- mkvpropedit: when changing track UIDs the referring elements in existing
chapters & tags will be updated automatically, too. Part of the
implementation of #2700.
- mkvinfo: when the option
-p/
--hex-positionsis used, element positions
will be output regardless of the verbosity level. Part of the implementation
of #2713.
- mkvinfo: added the option
-P/
--positionsfor showing the position of
each element in decimal regardless of the verbosity level used. Part of the
implementation of #2713.
- mkvinfo: added the option
-o/
--continuefor continuing processing when
the first cluster is encountered regardless of the verbosity level
used. Part of the implementation of #2713.
- mkvinfo: added the option
-a/
--allfor outputting all sub-elements (even
cues & seek head entries) and not stopping at the first cluster regardless
of the verbosity level used. Part of the implementation of #2713.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added an option in the preferences for
disabling adding cover images from Blu-ray discs. Implements #2693.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added mkvmerge’s new
--deterministicoption
in the "additional command-line options" dialog. Part of the implementation
of #2698.
- MKVToolNix GUI: header editor:: when changing track UIDs the referring
elements in existing chapters & tags will be updated automatically,
too. Part of the implementation of #2700.
Build system changes
- mkvmerge: HEVC ES parser: fixed a bug in the slice parser calculating the
size of a field which in turn could have led to the slice’s type being read
wrong. Patch by Torsten Hauska. Fixes #2710.
- mkvmerge: Matroska reader: fixed a segmentation fault when trying to read a
file that uses header removal compression but no removed bytes are present
in the track headers. Fixes #2687.
- mkvmerge: MPEG elementary stream parser: fixed an invalid memory access and
use of uninitialized memory that could happen under certain
circumstances. Fixes #2690.
- mkvmerge: RealMedia reader: fixed a division by zero when all audio
timestamps were zero. Fixes #2689.
- mkvmerge: RealMedia reader: fixed an invalid memory access in the video
frame assembly code triggered by invalid data in the file. Fixes #2691.
Other changes
-
std::optional(C++17 feature) is now used instead of
boost::optional.
-
std::regexis now used instead of
boost::regex.
- New man page translations into French, Italian, Russian and Chinese
Traditional have been added.