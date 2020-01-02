Cookies op Tweakers

De stembussen voor de Tweakers Awards 2019/2020 zijn geopend!

Dit jaar organiseert Tweakers alweer voor de dertiende keer de Tweakers Awards, de publieksprijs voor de beste technologie- en elektronicaproducten. Laat je stem gelden en maak kans op een Google Stadia Premiere Edition, Nintendo Switch inclusief Mario Kart of een setje Sony WF-1000XM3 in-ear oordoppen.

Stemmen

Software-update: MKVToolNix 42.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 42 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: added an option for creating byte-identical files:
    --deterministic <seed>. Part of the implementation of #2698.
  • mkvmerge: Matroska reader: mkvmerge will remove the icpf atom headers if
    they’re present in frames read from Matroska files. Implements #2692.
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: ALAC tracks: the number of channels, sampling
    frequency and bit depth are now taken from the bitstream in order to fix
    bogus values on the container level. Implements #2714.
  • mkvpropedit: when changing track UIDs the referring elements in existing
    chapters & tags will be updated automatically, too. Part of the
    implementation of #2700.
  • mkvinfo: when the option -p/--hex-positions is used, element positions
    will be output regardless of the verbosity level. Part of the implementation
    of #2713.
  • mkvinfo: added the option -P/--positions for showing the position of
    each element in decimal regardless of the verbosity level used. Part of the
    implementation of #2713.
  • mkvinfo: added the option -o/--continue for continuing processing when
    the first cluster is encountered regardless of the verbosity level
    used. Part of the implementation of #2713.
  • mkvinfo: added the option -a/--all for outputting all sub-elements (even
    cues & seek head entries) and not stopping at the first cluster regardless
    of the verbosity level used. Part of the implementation of #2713.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added an option in the preferences for
    disabling adding cover images from Blu-ray discs. Implements #2693.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added mkvmerge’s new --deterministic option
    in the "additional command-line options" dialog. Part of the implementation
    of #2698.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: header editor:: when changing track UIDs the referring
    elements in existing chapters & tags will be updated automatically,
    too. Part of the implementation of #2700.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: HEVC ES parser: fixed a bug in the slice parser calculating the
    size of a field which in turn could have led to the slice’s type being read
    wrong. Patch by Torsten Hauska. Fixes #2710.
  • mkvmerge: Matroska reader: fixed a segmentation fault when trying to read a
    file that uses header removal compression but no removed bytes are present
    in the track headers. Fixes #2687.
  • mkvmerge: MPEG elementary stream parser: fixed an invalid memory access and
    use of uninitialized memory that could happen under certain
    circumstances. Fixes #2690.
  • mkvmerge: RealMedia reader: fixed a division by zero when all audio
    timestamps were zero. Fixes #2689.
  • mkvmerge: RealMedia reader: fixed an invalid memory access in the video
    frame assembly code triggered by invalid data in the file. Fixes #2691.
Build system changes
  • std::optional (C++17 feature) is now used instead of boost::optional.
  • std::regex is now used instead of boost::regex.
Other changes
  • New man page translations into French, Italian, Russian and Chinese
    Traditional have been added.

Versienummer 42.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

