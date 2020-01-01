De final release van foobar2000 versie 1.5.1 uitgekomen. Deze populaire, lichte muziekspeler kan onder andere overweg met mp3, aac, ogg vorbis, flac, wav en wma, en beschikt over ondersteuning voor Replay Gain. Verder kan de speler verschillende formaten converteren, heeft het programma uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de tags aan te passen en kan de interface geheel naar eigen hand gezet worden. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de functionaliteit met behulp van plug-ins uit te breiden. De changelog voor versie 1.5.1 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 1.5.1:
- Reworked integration with Windows 10 Universal Volume Control. Enabled by default once again.
- Fixed a bug in upmix DSPs causing incorrect behavior when working with a mono source.
- Improved reading of certain malformed ID3 tags written by other software.
- Generic progress dialog now shows yellow pause status when paused.
- Generic progress dialog no longer remembers its last position.
- File Operations: improved removal of empty folders; should no longer leave empty folders behind when cancelled in mid-operation.
- Installed component DLLs should now retain original file modification time, rather than time at which they were installed.
- Addressed some of known incompatibilities between foobar2000 v1.5 and third party components.
- Made Converter not write MP3 files with embedded cuesheets. This was an unintended effect of a v1.5 change. A proper setting for this will be added at a later time.
- Improved Converter feedback when trying to convert a multichannel track to MP3 or MPC, which accept no more than two channels.
- Fixed a bug causing wrong playback position to be shown after listening to an internet radio.